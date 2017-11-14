Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Dale Jarrett on what happened to Jimmie Johnson at Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 14, 2017, 9:00 AM EST
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett analyzed what happened to Jimmie Johnson and his failure to make the championship round on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America,

“I think the big thing was that they continued to battle,” Jarrett said. “We didn’t hear them throwing things at each other – Jimmie blaming Chad or Chad blaming Jimmie, anything like that. They’re still a tight-knit organization and group. And I think that’s the biggest thing.

“I’m sure people are going to say now, I’m sure it’s out there, that it’s time for Chad to go, they need to split this up and do something different. That couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“They just have always been able to fix things. I had this conversation on Friday, that they’ve always shown us you can fix it. They said, well, this time, they haven’t been able to, but were hoping to and thought they could at Phoenix.

“This was Mt. Everest they were trying to climb. They just couldn’t make it.”

NASCAR America: Phoenix win brings out Matt Kenseth’s witty side

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 14, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
Matt Kenseth went from tears of joy to cracking jokes following Sunday’s victory at Phoenix Raceway.

While Kenseth isn’t quite sure what the future holds for him racing-wise, his sharp wit Sunday might make him think about giving stand-up comedy a try.

Kenseth is known around the sport for being kind of quiet. But for those that know him well, he has an awesome wit and sense of humor. Sunday was a good example of both.

Watch: Budweiser unveils special tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 8

By NBCSports.comNov 14, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
Honoring the beginning of a career that will end Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Budweiser unveiled a video tribute Tuesday morning to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The 3-minute montage honors some of the 14-time most popular driver’s most memorable moments in the No. 8 Chevrolet that he drove from 2000-07, beginning with his inaugural victory in NASCAR’s premier series April 12, 2000 at Texas Motor Speedway.

It also includes highlights of Earnhardt’s wins at The Winston in 2000, his 2004 sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway and the 2004 Daytona 500. It spends the most time on Earnhardt’s July 6, 2001 victory at Daytona International Speedway in the first race after his father’s death in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500.

“We created this short film to pay tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his incredible career,” Ricardo Marques, the vice president of marketing for Budweiser, said in a release. “Budweiser has great memories of working with Junior and we will never forever his time spent in the Bud car. Thanks for the unforgettable moments, Junior.”

Earnhardt’s No. 88 Chevrolet in the season finale will be a replica of the No. 8 Budweiser car with the same color codes.

“Budweiser will always have a special place in my heart,” Earnhardt said in a release about the video. “They took a chance on me early on, sponsored my first Cup ride and paved the way to many great opportunities I wouldn’t have had otherwise.  I’m deeply honored in what they’ve done to commemorate my final race.

“It was unexpected and humbling.  It brought back a rush of memories, but more than anything it reminded me how awesome it was to drive that red No. 8 car.”

NASCAR America: How did Brad Keselowski make it to Miami?

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 13, 2017, 9:00 PM EST
When he was interviewed on NBC after Sunday’s Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway, Brad Keselowski looked more like a guy who had lost a close race than someone who just earned his way into this Sunday’s championship round at Miami.

He knew he had a rough day. He knew he had a car that wasn’t fast. The Toyotas were much faster. And had it not been for Chase Elliott taking out Denny Hamlin late in the race, going to Miami was the last thing that would have seemed likely for Keselowski.

He should have been more excited and animated, but it was more like Keselowski was just happy to get there barely.

Here’s part of what a dour-looking Keselowski had to say after the race:

“We probably had great speed at Martinsville, great execution at Texas and great luck today. You would like to have them all on the same day. That’s really how you win. … We knew we didn’t have the speed but just tried to be smart and put yourself to a position to have an opportunity for good things to happen. We caught some breaks.”

On Monday’s NASCAR America, analyst Jeff Burton gave his take on Keselowski’s race and also what he and the rest of the No. 2 team need to do at Miami:

“I think their good moment was pit strategy to pit when no one else did, and when other people pitted, he stayed out.

“I wonder if that strategy moving him within four cars of Hamlin, whether that go in Hamlin’s mind when he was racing Elliott.

“I wonder if that kept enough pressure on them to put them in an uncomfortable situation and then make the ultimate mistake.

“They did not run well. There’s no sugar-coating it, they ran bad, never had speed the entire weekend. You could see it in practice, they kept looking, kept searching.

“None of the Penske cars ran well at all, very surprising that they ran so poorly at Phoenix. Now they have to regroup, just have to put it behind them.

“They did what they had to do, they’re playing with house money, so to speak, and just go to Homestead and get all they can get.”

NASCAR America: Dale Jr’s ‘My Greatest 8’ — Wins for dad at Daytona

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 13, 2017, 8:11 PM EST
As hard as it may seem to believe, there is now just one race left in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR Cup career.

In an eight-part series that began last week, NASCAR America today presents the fifth segment of Dale Jr.’s “My Greatest 8.”

The series looks at eight of Earnhardt’s personal favorite moments from his NASCAR career.

On today’s edition of NASCAR America, we continued with the fifth of eight episodes of Junior’s “My Greatest 8.”

Nearly five months after his father was killed in a last-lap crash in the Daytona 500, Dale Jr. returned to Daytona International Speedway for the first time since that tragic day for the 2001 Pepsi 400.

Junior dominated the event, leading 116 of the 160 laps, to capture his third career Cup win and the most emotional race of his career.

“I dedicate this win to him,” Junior said of his late father. “There ain’t nobody else I could dedicate it to that would mean more to me.”

Here’s the first four segments of “My Greatest 8” that have already aired in chronological order:

Monday, Nov. 6: First Xfinity championship in 1998 driving for Dale Earnhardt Inc.

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Wins second consecutive Xfinity championship in 1999.

Wednesday, Nov. 8: First career Cup win at Texas in 2000.

Thursday, Nov. 9: Wins 2000 All-Star race

 