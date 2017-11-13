Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBC Sports

NASCAR America 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN — Looking back at Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 13, 2017, 4:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno, Dale Jarret and Nate Ryan host from our Stamford, Connecticut studios, while Jeff Burton will join us from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

  • We’ll recap this weekend’s race at Phoenix that set the four-driver field for the Championship 4 race at Miami.
  • We’ll discuss the Denny Hamlin/Chase Elliott incident.
  • We’ll talk about the emotional win for Matt Kenseth and Brad Keselowski earning the fourth and final berth in the championship round.
  • What does it mean that Jimmie Johnson failed to qualify for Miami and not having the chance to run for an eighth Cup championship?

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here from 5-6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR Championship Weekend in Miami

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 13, 2017, 4:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

After nine months of racing, the NASCAR season comes to a close this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Each of NASCAR’s three national series will determine its champion in Miami, beginning with Friday’s Camping World Truck race, Saturday’s Xfinity  race and Sunday’s Cup race.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race:

Cup – Ford EcoBoost 400

There are 39 cars entered with all driver seats filled.

Reed Sorenson returns to drive Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet.

Jimmie Johnson is the defending Homestead winner, leading just three laps in the 268-lap event, which went to overtime.

Click here for the entry list.

 

Xfinity — Ford EcoBoost 300

There are 45 cars entered. All driver seats are filled except the No. 55 Toyota of JD Motorsports.

Ty Majeski will drive the No. 60 Ford for Roush Fenway Motorsports.

Daniel Suarez is the defending winner, leading 133 of the race’s 200 laps.

Click here for the entry list.

 

Trucks – Ford EcoBoost 200

There are 32 trucks entered. All driver seats are filled.

William Byron is the defending winner, leading 31 of 134 laps in last year’s race.

Click here for the entry list.

Who will be next Cup driver to win multiple championships?

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 13, 2017, 3:30 PM EST
2 Comments

As NASCAR’s driver lineup transitions, Jimmie Johnson is the only active competitor with more than one Cup championship.

Not since 2005 has there been a Cup season where there was only one multi-time champion racing full-time. That year it was Jeff Gordon with his four titles. Six other drivers had one title going into that season and Tony Stewart won the championship for his second crown.

Three of the four championship contenders entering Sunday’s race in Miami own one title each — Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch — while Martin Truex Jr. seeks his first crown.

Before the playoff began, some drivers were asked who they thought would be the sport’s next multi-time champion, excluding themselves.

Johnson’s answer was quick.

“I would probably put Harvick first,’’ Johnson said in September. “Just the consistent nature that he and (crew chief) Rodney (Childers) and that No. 4 car has from track to track. If it’s a road course, short track, big track, superspeedway, those guys are just rock solid.

“They have had a challenging year this year switching manufacturers and they are still up there cranking out solid finishes week in and week out. I would start with Kevin and then I would probably put Brad (Keselowski) second.”

Keselowski, not able to select himself, offered a different pick.

“I would say that would be between Joey (Logano) and the two Kyles,’’ he said, referring to Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.  “They’re really talented. They’re very young. They’ve got great rides. You’d be inclined to say that Kyle Busch would probably get there first because he has the best ride of the three, and he already has a championship, but who knows?’’

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who competed in the playoffs for the first time, offered his take:

“If I look really right now I would say Kevin or Kyle (Busch) would be that guy. They’ve already got one championship, and I feel like they’re in position that they could put themselves in that second championship category this year. 

“I think Truex has got the speed to do that over the next few years, if they can stay at that level and, really, I think Larson is capable of that as well if they’re able to stay at the level they’re at right now or push that level up a little higher. I think with Kyle and Kevin already having one, I think you’ve got to put those at the top of your list.”

The reason there is only one multi-time champion is because of the recent retirements of Tony Stewart (2016) and Jeff Gordon (2015). They combined to win seven titles. Johnson, Gordon and Stewart combined to win 14 of the last 22 championships (63.4 percent).

The other eight titles won during that stretch were by Terry Labonte (1996), Dale Jarrett (1999), Bobby Labonte (2000), Matt Kenseth (2003), Kurt Busch (2004), Keselowski (2012), Harvick (2014) and Kyle Busch (2015).

So, does having a title make one of those former champs the favorite this weekend?

“The pressure is really on (Truex) and (Kyle Busch),’’ Harvick said after Sunday’s race at Phoenix. “Those guys have dominated the year, and I feel like if they don’t win at this point, they would probably feel like they’ve had a letdown.’’

Truex’s response?

“That sounds like Harvick,’’ he said. “If I’m the favorite, perfect, I like that. I think it’s a better position to be in. I was the underdog before and I finished fourth, so yeah, bring it on.’’

GETTING OLDER

The average age of the four Cup title contenders 35.8 years old — two years older than last year.

Since the elimination format debuted in 2014, the 2015 field has the oldest average of 37.0. That championship race had Harvick, Truex, Kyle Busch and Gordon.

The youngest average age for the title contenders is 32.8 set in 2014 with Harvick, Logano, Ryan Newman and Denny Hamlin.

NO CHEVROLET CUP TITLE, BUT …

Chevrolet has been shut out of the championship round in Cup with the four drivers split evenly between Toyota and Ford.

But Chevrolet is guaranteed to win the Xfinity title. All four drivers — Elliott Sadler, William Byron, Justin Allgaier and Daniel Hemric are with the car manufacturer.

 and on Facebook

STP and Richard Petty back together for a 47th season

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 13, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

One of NASCAR’s most legendary sponsors will return to one of the sport’s most legendary team owners for the 47th consecutive season.

STP announced Monday that it will return as a primary sponsor of the No. 43 Ford Fusion for two races in 2018 with Richard Petty Motorsports.

“They’ve been with Richard Petty since 1972,” Bubba Wallace, who will drive the No. 43 next season, said on the NASCAR On NBC podcast with Nate Ryan. “That’s a long time and it’s such a special, unique bond they have.”

Which two races STP will serve as primary sponsor of the No. 43 have not been revealed, but Wallace believes at least one of those races will be at Martinsville, while the other may potentially be the throwback race at Darlington.

The renewal by STP is the second sponsorship announcement by RPM in just over a week. At Texas, the company announced a partnership with mortgage company “Click N’ Close”, which is making its first foray into NASCAR racing. The company will sponsor RPM cars in at least three races next year.

Wallace said on the podcast that he’s looking forward to starting with the team, particularly getting to know team owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty better.

“What you see at the racetrack is what you see away from the racetrack, and I think that’s really special because that’s the way I try to carry myself,” Wallace said of Petty. “I’m really looking forward to next year, being around him.”

 

NASCAR suspends crew chief for Justin Allgaier one race

Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 13, 2017, 12:07 PM EST
2 Comments

Jason Burdett, crew chief for Xfinity championship contender Justin Allgaier, has been suspended one race for an L1 infraction discovered after last weekend’s race at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR announced Monday.

NASCAR suspended Burdett, fined him $10,000 and docked 10 driver and owner points because a brake cooling hose was found unattached. Allgaier’s 10th-place finish is encumbered.

The point penalty does not knock Allgaier out of Saturday’s championship round at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Allgaier is competing against JR Motorsports teammates William Byron and Elliott Sadler along with Richard Childress Racing’s Daniel Hemric for the series title.

JR Motorsports has not stated if it plans to appeal the penalty.

 