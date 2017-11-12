Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Today’s NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 12, 2017, 6:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Today’s Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway will be the ultimate game of musical chairs.

Five drivers are in contention for one position in next week’s championship race.

When the music stops – otherwise known as the checkered flag – what was a party of five coming into the race will end with a table for one. Who will join Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick in the Nov. 19 championship race?

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:29 p.m. by actor Jaime Camil. Green flag is scheduled for 2:37 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 312 laps (312 miles) around the 1-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 75. Stage 2 ends at Lap 150.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Driver-crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:50 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Dr. Jesse McGuire will perform the anthem at 2:23 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race. NASCAR America is at 1:30 p.m., followed by Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com with coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 84 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won last fall’s playoff race. Kyle Busch was second and Kyle Larson was third. Ryan Newman won in March, followed by Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup

Justin Allgaier’s car fails post-race inspection, expected to lose crew chief for title race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2017, 7:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Justin Allgaier‘s No. 7 Chevrolet failed post-race inspection after he finished 10th at Phoenix Raceway and clinched a spot in next week’s championship race.

Allgaier’s car was found to have a brake cooling hose unattached. That is a L1 infraction. The minimum penalty for it would be a 10-point deduction and a one-race suspension for crew chief Jason Burdett. The points deduction would not impact Allgaier’s placement in the championship race.

NASCAR announced after the race that the No. 7 team would be given a L1 penalty and it is likely to be those minimum standards.

This would make two years in a row that a JR Motorsports team has been without a crew chief in the championship race. Elliott Sadler lost Kevin Meendering last year to a suspension for having two unsecured lug nuts after the Phoenix race.

Results, stats for Xfinity playoff race at Phoenix Raceway

By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2017, 6:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

William Byron won the Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Raceway for his fourth Xfinity win of the year.

Byron led the final 13 laps after taking two tires on the last round of pit stops.

He beat Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Christopher Bell and Daniel Hemric.

Byron, Hemric, Elliott Sadler and Justin Allgaier will take part in the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway next week.

Click here for the full race results.

Xfinity Championship 4 field set by Phoenix race

By Dustin LongNov 11, 2017, 6:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

AVONDALE, Arizona – JR Motorsports teammates William Byron, Elliott Sadler and Justin Allgaier will be joined by Richard Childress Racing’s Daniel Hemric in the championship race next weekend in Miami.

All four secured spots Saturday at Phoenix. They make for an all-Chevrolet final.

All four will enter Miami with the same number of points. The driver who finishes the highest among the four will win the championship.

Matt Tifft, Cole Custer, Ryan Reed and Brennan Poole were eliminated from contention.

Click here for points report

William Byron wins Phoenix playoff race, clinches spot in Xfinity title race with Allgaier, Sadler and Hemric

By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2017, 5:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

William Byron led the final 13 laps to win the Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Raceway and cement a spot in the Xfinity Series championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

On just two fresh tires, Byron fended off Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones to score his fourth win of the year and his first since July at Indianapolis. Blaney was on four fresh tires while Jones was on two.

The top five was Byron, Blaney, Jones, Christopher Bell and Daniel Hemric.

Byron and Hemric, both rookies, will join Justin Allgaier and Elliott Sadler in the championship race. Byron, Allgaier and Sadler all drive for JR Motorsports.

With Richard Childress Racing’s Hemric in the championship race, all four title contenders will be Chevrolet teams.

Byron scored the win with a patched together pit crew. Twenty-two of JR Motorsports’ 24 regular pit crew members did not take part in the race after a plane they were traveling on to Phoenix made an emergency landing in Arkansas due to an electrical problem.

“We grinded all day, great job by this team,” Byron told NBCSN. “To make that pit call (for two tires) by (crew chief) Dave (Elenz) is awesome. This one got robbed from me last year at Phoenix. Got it back and just can’t thank these guys enough for that. Awesome job.”

Elenz said that the two-tire strategy was necessary as the team had trouble lifting the left side of Byron’s car to change tires.

Last year as a rookie in the Camping World Truck Series, Byron was 10 laps from winning at Phoenix when his engine blew. Byron didn’t finish and failed to advance to the championship race.

Hemric clinched his spot in the playoffs after a battle with playoff driver and fellow rookie Cole Custer that ended with Hemric, who only had two new tires, pulling ahead of Custer and his four fresh tires as they exited Turn 4 to take the checkered flag.

MORE: Justin Allgaier fails post-race inspection, expected to be without crew chief at Homestead

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Blaney

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Blaney

MORE: Points standings

MORE: Race results

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Blaney led 147 laps before losing the lead on the final pit stop of the race … Blake Koch finished sixth for his fifth top 10 of the season and his best finish of the year. … Alex Bowman finished eighth in his second and final Xfinity start of the year for Chip Ganassi Racing.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Brennan Poole was eliminated from title contention after a crash on Lap 23 when he made contact with the lapped car of Caesar Bacarella in Turn 1. A cut tire sent his No. 48 Chevy into the wall. He finished 38th. … Brendan Gaughan finished 32nd after he crashed with 20 to go. Gaughan also caused a Lap 1 caution when he spun in Turn 3 with Corey LaJoie.

NOTABLE: William Byron is the only Xfinity regular to win in the playoffs … Daniel Hemric advances to the championship race after having his crew chief Danny Stockman Jr, his car chief and an engineer suspended for the past four races for an infraction at Dover. Richard Childress told NBC Sports he will keep interim crew chief Randall Burnett and the other two replacements in their roles in the title race.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “That’s what the playoffs are all about. So intense, man. I’m so proud of all these guys. Awesome pit stops all day. It kept us with a little faith in our souls the rest of the race.” – Daniel Hemric after clinching his spot in the championship race.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Xfinity Series ends the season Nov. 18 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)