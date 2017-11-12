Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Rutledge Wood takes hike around Phoenix Raceway to show changes to come

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 12, 2017, 3:14 PM EST
NBC’s Rutledge Wood on Sunday took a pre-race hike around the area surrounding Phoenix Raceway.

Not only did he show viewers the beauty of the area, especially Rattlesnake Hill, but also gave viewers a vision of what Phoenix Raceway will look like once a nearly $200 million renovation program ends more than a year from now.

Work has already begun on the renovation, but the heavy work begins tomorrow after everyone clears out.

Check out Rutledge’s video above to get an idea of what the “new” Phoenix Raceway will do for fans and the racing.

Wreck pushes Jimmie Johnson’s eighth championship hopes to next year

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 12, 2017, 4:11 PM EST
Jimmie Johnson‘s hope for a record-setting eighth Cup championship in 2017 is over.

Instead, it’ll be wait until next year for the No. 48 team.

Johnson appeared to cut a tire on Lap 149 of Sunday’s Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway, one lap before the end of Stage 2. He hit the outside retaining wall and sustained heavy damage, prompting the team to immediately take the car to the garage for repairs.

“I really didn’t have any warning,” Johnson told NBC Sports. “Unfortunately, with so few laps left to go to the end of the stage, as soon as I went into the corner and touched the brakes, the right front just blew.

“I hate it for this team. They’ve worked so hard all year long and I’m so proud of their efforts. I know it’s not the results we want, but we’re Hendrick strong and I’m proud of Team 48. Unfortunately, we won’t have a chance to make eight this year, but we’ll come back next year and try real hard.

“Disappointed for sure, but the last couple of months we’ve been staying alive. But at this stage, you can’t just stay alive, you have to hit on all eight cylinders. … We just can’t get there right now.”

Goodyear tweeted after Johnson’s exit that excessive heat melted a tire bead, causing the right front to fail.

Because the only way Johnson would advance to next Sunday’s Championship 4 race in Miami was with a win in today’s race, his title hopes are now officially over.

Just before the incident, crew chief Chad Knaus told Johnson on the team radio to keep his car up on the high line around the 1-mile track.

Denny Hamlin wins Stage 2 of Cup playoff race at Phoenix Raceway

By Daniel McFadinNov 12, 2017, 4:10 PM EST
Denny Hamlin dominated to win Stage 2 of the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Hamlin, who is seeking to qualifying for the final spot in next week’s championship race, led every green flag lap in the 75-lap stage.

Hamlin led Matt Kenseth, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Newman, Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer across the line.

The stage ended under caution after defending champion Jimmie Johnson blew a tire and hit the wall in Turn 3 on the last lap. Johnson entered the race last in the playoff standings, 51 points back from Brad Keselowski for the final transfer spot. Johnson will not have a chance to win a record eighth Cup title next week.

“Hate it for this team, they’ve worked so hard all year long and I’m proud of their efforts,” Johnson told NBCSN. “We’ll come back next year and try real hard.”

Johnson will finish 39th.

Keselowski finished the stage in 13th. He entered the race holding on to the final transfer spot, 19 points ahead of Hamlin. In the first two stages, Hamlin earned 19 stage points, while Keselowski scored none for the second race in a row.

Keselowski and Hamlin are tied entering the final stage of the race.

Kyle Larson, who led 11 laps and won Stage 1, exited the race on Lap 104 with an engine problem. It’s his fourth DNF in a row and his second for losing an engine.

“It’s unfortunate,” Larson told NBCSN. “Crappy way to end the season. Thought I had by far the best car here today. I was really happy about that. … Definitely the best car I had at Phoenix.”

Larson finished 39th at Kansas after engine problems and 37th at Martinsville and Texas after wrecks. He will finish 40th today.

The race is scheduled to end on Lap 312.

Kyle Larson wins Stage 1 of Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway

By Daniel McFadinNov 12, 2017, 3:23 PM EST
Kyle Larson led the final eight laps to win Stage 1 of the Cup playoff race at Phoenix Raceway.

Larson took the lead with a pass of playoff driver Denny Hamlin, who led 40 of the stage’s 75 laps. The Can-Am 500 is the final elimination race of the playoffs.

Hamlin is one of five drivers trying to secure the last open spot in next week’s championship race. He entered the race 19 points behind Brad Keselowski, who is fourth in the standings.

Larson led Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman and Jimmie Johnson.

Pole-sitter and playoff driver Ryan Blaney led the first 10 laps before losing the lead to Elliott. Blaney finished the stage in 13th.

Keselowski was the lowest finishing playoff driver, placing 17th.

There were no cautions in the stage.

Stage 2 will end on Lap 150.

Johnson, Keselowski, Hamlin all optimistic they can do it today (videos)

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 12, 2017, 3:03 PM EST
Five drivers are fighting it out in today’s Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway for the one last spot to advance to next week’s championship race at Miami (see video above).

Of note are the must-win situation facing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson if he hopes to potentially earn a record eighth title next week.

And then there’s Brad Keselowski, who is the top points leader among the five championship contenders. He came into today 19 points ahead and holding the fourth and final spot for now.

What does Keselowski think about today’s race?

 