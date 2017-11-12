Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Four drivers chasing Brad Keselowski for final spot in championship round

By Dustin LongNov 12, 2017, 10:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

AVONDALE, Arizona — One driver seeks history. Another seeks redemption. A third seeks recognition.

Two others seek opportunity.

Today’s Cup race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) at Phoenix Raceway marks the final chance for five drivers to take the one remaining spot in next weekend’s championship round. Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. will race for a title in Miami. Who will join them?

Jimmie Johnson seeks a record eighth title but is 51 points out of a transfer spot.

“It’s a pretty easy approach for us,’’ said Johnson, who starts 12th. “We’re in a must-win-situation. We wish we were in a better points scenario, but that’s not the case. This team thrives on pressure and adversity and we’re certainly in the position right now.”

Denny Hamlin comes to Phoenix looking for a chance to advance after he was eliminated from title contention at this track last year.

He trails Brad Keselowski by 19 points for the final transfer spot. Hamlin starts today’s race second, while Keselowski starts 16th. But that won’t change Hamlin’s strategy.

“I didn’t think they were going to qualify that great, but they typically race pretty well here,’’ Hamlin said of Keselowski. “I’m not going to count on anything – not until we get to the end of the first stage and I see where we’re at. I’m confident that starting right there, we should probably be up front all day.”

One driver Hamlin is racing for a spot in the championship round is Chase Elliott. Hamlin knocked Elliott out of the lead and into the wall two weeks ago at Martinsville. Is he worried about Chase Elliott?

“Was I worried last weekend? No and I’m not worried this weekend,’’ Hamlin said. “No, I’m not worried. Everyone up front is professionals and we all have one job to do and that’s to win.’’

Elliott looks for his first championship round appearance in Cup but trails Keselowski by 49 points.

“Our task at hand is pretty simple, we have to win the race to move on next week,’’ said Elliott, who starts fourth. “It’s not the most ideal situation, but if you were able to pull it off it would be a lot of momentum moving into next week. We will give it our best shot and see what happens.”

Ryan Blaney starts on the pole and trails Keselowski by 22 points in his bid for his first appearance in the championship round. Although Blaney is starting well ahead of Keselowski, he said his approach won’t change for today’s race.

“Those guys are going to be good in the race,’’ Blaney said of Keselowski. “The 2 car struggled in qualifying, but he’ll find his way up there. Our mindset coming into this weekend was really trying to win the race and sitting on the pole my mindset doesn’t change.’’

Keselowski has the pressure of holding the final transfer spot, but he’s not fazed.

“I think (Hamlin, Elliott and Blaney) have shown that they can win the race, maybe even (Johnson), so it would not be a good play to be on defense,’’ Keselowski said. “I’m going to try to win the race.”

 and on Facebook

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By NBC SportsNov 12, 2017, 1:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway.

Nate Ryan

Denny Hamlin. Seemed to have the fastest car in practice and certainly has the will to erase the memory of the 2010 collapse that started in this race.

Dustin Long

Kyle Busch. Not going to see a driver win to earn a spot in the championship round today.

Daniel McFadin

Kevin Harvick keeps his momentum going and claims his ninth Phoenix win.

Jerry Bonkowski

Jimmie Johnson pulls the big upset and roars on to Miami.

Today’s NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 12, 2017, 6:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Today’s Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway will be the ultimate game of musical chairs.

Five drivers are in contention for one position in next week’s championship race.

When the music stops – otherwise known as the checkered flag – what was a party of five coming into the race will end with a table for one. Who will join Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick in the Nov. 19 championship race?

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:29 p.m. by actor Jaime Camil. Green flag is scheduled for 2:37 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 312 laps (312 miles) around the 1-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 75. Stage 2 ends at Lap 150.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Driver-crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:50 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Dr. Jesse McGuire will perform the anthem at 2:23 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race. NASCAR America is at 1:30 p.m., followed by Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com with coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 84 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won last fall’s playoff race. Kyle Busch was second and Kyle Larson was third. Ryan Newman won in March, followed by Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup

Justin Allgaier’s car fails post-race inspection, expected to lose crew chief for title race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2017, 7:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Justin Allgaier‘s No. 7 Chevrolet failed post-race inspection after he finished 10th at Phoenix Raceway and clinched a spot in next week’s championship race.

Allgaier’s car was found to have a brake cooling hose unattached. That is a L1 infraction. The minimum penalty for it would be a 10-point deduction and a one-race suspension for crew chief Jason Burdett. The points deduction would not impact Allgaier’s placement in the championship race.

NASCAR announced after the race that the No. 7 team would be given a L1 penalty and it is likely to be those minimum standards.

This would make two years in a row that a JR Motorsports team has been without a crew chief in the championship race. Elliott Sadler lost Kevin Meendering last year to a suspension for having two unsecured lug nuts after the Phoenix race.

Results, stats for Xfinity playoff race at Phoenix Raceway

By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2017, 6:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

William Byron won the Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Raceway for his fourth Xfinity win of the year.

Byron led the final 13 laps after taking two tires on the last round of pit stops.

He beat Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Christopher Bell and Daniel Hemric.

Byron, Hemric, Elliott Sadler and Justin Allgaier will take part in the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway next week.

Click here for the full race results.