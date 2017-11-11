Today’s Xfinity race at Phoenix: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

The outcome of today’s Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Raceway will determine the four drivers who advance to next weekend’s Ford EcoBoost 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race in Miami.
No Xfinity playoff contender has won in the Round of 8, which means at least three (if a contender wins today) and possibly four drivers will have to rely upon points to advance to the title race.
Here’s the info you need for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Michelle Reagan, Arizona Secretary of State, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. Green flag is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile oval.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Qualifying is slated for 12:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is 1:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Anglim Sisters will perform the anthem at 3:31 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Countdown to Green begins at 3 p.m. on NBCSN. NBC will air the race at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com, starting with its pre-race show at 3 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 83 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: Kyle Busch dominated last fall’s playoff race, leading 190 of 200 laps. Austin Dillon finished second, followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Justin Allgaier won the spring race in March, followed by Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones.
STARTING LINEUP: We’ll have the starting lineup following today’s qualifying.