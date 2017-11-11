Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Seven Cup teams to be penalized practice time

By Dustin LongNov 11, 2017, 11:20 AM EST
AVONDALE, Arizona – Seven Cup teams, including playoff contender Chase Elliott, will miss time in today’s final practice session at Phoenix Raceway.

Erik Jones will be docked 30 minutes because his car failed inspection before qualifying Friday three times.

Ty Dillon, Corey LaJoie and Matt DiBenedetto will be docked 15 minutes in final practice for failing inspection twice before qualifying Friday.

Elliott, Joey Logano and Chris Buescher will miss 15 minutes of final practice because their cars failed inspection before last weekend’s race at Texas.

Final practice is from 2 – 2:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Kevin Harvick fastest in final Cup practice in Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2017, 3:15 PM EST
Kevin Harvick was fastest in the final Cup Series practice at Phoenix Raceway Saturday.

The eight-time winner at Phoenix was fastest in both of Saturday’s practice sessions.

Harvick topped the speed chart at 134.973 mph.

He was followed by Kyle Busch (134.333), Kasey Kahne (143.328), Martin Truex Jr. (134.313) and Clint Bowyer (134.263).

Harvick, Busch and Truex are among the eight remaining playoff drivers.

Here’s where the remaining playoff drivers placed on the chart:

6th – Jimmie Johnson (134.208)

8th – Denny Hamlin (134.093)

9th – Brad Keselowski (133.879)

10th – Ryan Blaney (133.814)

17th – Chase Elliott (133.333)

Johnson had the best 10-lap average at 133.549 mph. He was followed by Busch (133.548), Hamlin (133.344) and Truex (133.322).

JR Motorsports without main pit crews today after plane makes emergency landing

By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2017, 2:28 PM EST
JR Motorsports, which has three of its cars contending for a spot in the championship round, will be without “a little more than half” of its pit crew after a charter plane carrying them made an emergency landing Saturday in Arkansas.

The plane experienced an electrical issue. The crew declared an emergency and landed at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, Ryan DiVita, director of marketing and sales for Aerodynamics, Inc., the plane carrier, told NBC Sports.

“The crew did exactly what they should,” DiVita said.

He said that pilots followed a checklist that the plane should land at the nearest suitable airport.

The planed was grounded because of the electrical issue and no other plane was available to send the passengers to Phoenix in time for Saturday’s race.

The issue comes as three of JRM’s driver – Elliott Sadler, William Byron and Justin Allgaier – are trying to advance to next week’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. All three of JRM’s playoff drivers enter today’s race above the cutline. Allgiaer told NBCSN he has “no concern” about the team’s pit crew situation.

“At the end of the day we have the best pit crew on pit road normally,” Allgaier said. “That’s a little disappointing that those guys aren’t here, because I do feel really confident with those guys. One thing I know is, everybody at Hendrick Motorsports, that we use their pit crews and everybody here at JR Motorsports, they rally behind adversity. I know the guys we’re going to assemble are going to be just as good. I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

JRM will have to cobble together pit crews to service the cars. NBCSN’s Marty Snider reported that JRM only had two of their regular 24 pit crew members at the track.

“We have some guys that we normally use, we have some guys that are training with HMS that are pitting other vehicles that will participate with us and we have a little bit of help from our partners in Chevrolet groups and a few other teams that have a few guys here that are willing to assist us,” said Ryan Pemberton, Jr. Motorsports’ director of competition. “We’re still working through who’s on first and what’s on second, it’s kind of like that routine right now. As far as enough people to do it, we have … enough people to put the show on.”

A Hendrick plane took off from Phoenix for Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, at 12:45 p.m. ET to pick up the crews. There were members of other Cup teams that were on the flight that landed in Arkansas.

Dustin Long contributed to this report in Arizona.

Erik Jones wins pole for Xfinity playoff race at Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2017, 2:15 PM EST
Erik Jones will start from the pole in the Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Jones won his 15th career pole with a speed of 133.929 mph around the 1-mile track. It is his third pole of the year.

The starting top five is Jones, William Byron, Cole Custer, Matt Tifft and Alex Bowman.

Byron, Custer and Tifft are among the eight remaining playoff drivers.

Where the rest of the playoff drivers will start:

7th – Daniel Hemric

10th – Justin Allgaier

13th – Elliott Sadler

14th – Brennan Poole

20th – Ryan Reed

Kevin Harvick fastest in second Cup practice at Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2017, 12:40 PM EST
Kevin Harvick topped the speed chart in the first of two Cup Series practice sessions Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

Harvick, an eight-time winner at Phoenix, posted a speed of 143.328 mph around the 1-mile track.

The top five in the session were Harvick, Chase Elliott (134.163), Kasey Kahne (134.083), Martin Truex Jr. (134.058) and Denny Hamlin (133.934).

Here’s where the rest of the eight playoff drivers finished:

6. Kyle Busch (133.869)

14. Jimmie Johnson (133.561)

20. Ryan Blaney (132.895)

21. Brad Keselowski (132.841)

The session was stopped after about 12 minutes for a spin by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as he exited Turn 2. Stenhouse kept the No. 17 Ford from hitting anything.

He finished the session 15th fastest.

Daniel Hemric briefly drove the No. 13 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon in the session. Hemric is the appointed relief driver for Dillon, who is on baby watch as his wife Haley Dillon expects their first child. The No. 13 Chevy was 32nd fastest.

