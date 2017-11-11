Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Saturday’s Cup and Xfinity schedule at Phoenix Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 11, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Today, it is the Xfinity Series’ turn to determine its four championship finalists in the Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Raceway.

The Xfinity drivers qualify before the race, and there’s also two NASCAR Cup practices as part of the day’s schedule:

(All times EASTERN)

9 a.m. — Xfinity garage open

10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — Second Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2 – 2:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Ticket Galaxy 200 Xfinity race; 200 laps/200 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Late surge has Ryan Blaney, Wood Brothers contending for spot in championship round

By Dustin LongNov 11, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

AVONDALE, Arizona — Ryan Blaney and the Wood Brothers have done something the past three weeks they hadn’t done all year.

Score consecutive top-10 finishes.

For Blaney and the Woods to have a chance to win the Cup title next weekend in Miami, they’ll have to extend that streak to a fourth consecutive race Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

One spot remains in the championship round. Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. already have secured spots.

Brad Keselowski holds the final transfer position. He leads Denny Hamlin by 19 points, Blaney by 22, Chase Elliott by 49 and Jimmie Johnson by 51.

MORE: Wood Brothers’ lifeline started with a phone call

Keselowski starts 16th Sunday — lowest among the remaining playoff contenders — while Blaney won the pole.

Blaney is in position to contend for that final transfer position because of the team’s recent surge. A third-place finish at Kansas was followed by an eighth at Martinsville and a sixth last weekend at Texas. It’s a big change from earlier this year.

“We’ve had great weekends and then we can never seem to really back it up,’’ Blaney said of the struggles to score back-to-back top-10 finishes until this month. “That’s something that’s frustrating. I think we’ve had mostly good cars all year, and I feel like what’s changed in the past few weeks is multiple things. 

“I think we’re getting better as a team. I think our cars are getting to where they need to be and we’re just cleaning up races, whether it’s on pit road or on the race track. We’re getting those better and we’re able to finish a lot better. 

“I think it’s just everybody working well together and things finally coming together for us, which is the right time for things to come together. It’s just been nice to kind of see these weekends get a little bit more steady and be able to put together these 400- or 500-mile races.’’

Blaney, though, says he doesn’t feel pressure with his situation.

“If we were like in a spot where we could get bumped out, that would be pressure,’’ Blaney said. “We really don’t have much to lose just because we’re not in a position to where we’re already locked in. I just think we’re up for the challenge. I think that’s when real teams show what they’re made of.”

That Kansas race was pivotal because Blaney had to relinquish his third starting spot and take the green flag at the rear of the field because his car failed inspection after qualifying. To come back and finish third was significant for the team.

“I thought the situation at Kansas was a big challenge for us,’’ Blaney said. “I thought the way that we handled it in overcoming it was a big statement for our team and a big realization for us that we can come from the back, we can race with the best teams and cars and we deserve that right.’’

They’ll have to do it again if Blaney hopes to lead the Wood Brothers into the title round and have a chance to win their first Cup crown since 1963 when they won the owner’s championship.

 and on Facebook

Today’s Xfinity race at Phoenix: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 11, 2017, 9:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

The outcome of today’s Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Raceway will determine the four drivers who advance to next weekend’s Ford EcoBoost 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race in Miami.

No Xfinity playoff contender has won in the Round of 8, which means at least three (if a contender wins today) and possibly four drivers will have to rely upon points to advance to the title race.

Here’s the info you need for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Michelle Reagan, Arizona Secretary of State, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. Green flag is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Qualifying is slated for 12:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is 1:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Anglim Sisters will perform the anthem at 3:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO:  Countdown to Green begins at 3 p.m. on NBCSN. NBC will air the race at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com, starting with its pre-race show at 3 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 83 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch dominated last fall’s playoff race, leading 190 of 200 laps. Austin Dillon finished second, followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Justin Allgaier won the spring race in March, followed by Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones.

STARTING LINEUP: We’ll have the starting lineup following today’s qualifying.

Results of Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 Truck race at Phoenix

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 11, 2017, 12:16 AM EST
1 Comment

It was a long and wild race that included three red flag race stoppages that lasted over a combined 37 minutes.

It also saw one driver who was in a must-win situation if he wanted to advance to next week’s championship race come up one spot short of doing so.

And it also marked a first win ever in the Valley of the Sun for the victor.

Those were some of the highlights of Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 Camping World Truck Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

MORE: Patience pays off for Johnny Sauter at Phoenix, wins 2nd straight race

MORE: Truck championship field set for Miami — points report

Defending Truck Series champ Johnny Sauter won his second race in a week, and his first ever at Phoenix. John Hunter Nemechek, who came up short of advancing to Miami, was second, followed by Cody Coughlin, Chase Briscoe and Kaz Grala.

Click here for the results.

Truck championship field set for Miami

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 10, 2017, 11:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

AVONDALE, Arizona – Christopher Bell, Matt Crafton and Austin Cindric earned spots in next weekend’s championship round at Homestead-Miami Speedway, joining Johnny Sauter, who enters after having won the past two races.

Bell, Crafton and Sauter, the reigning series champion, were in the championship race last year.

MORE: Patience pays off for Johnny Sauter at Phoenix, wins 2nd straight race

MORE: Results of Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 Truck race at Phoenix

Bell clinched a spot after the first stage. Crafton clinched a spot after the second stage. Cindric earned the final spot when John Hunter Nemechek, who was in a must-win situation, failed to take the lead from Sauter on the final restart and finished second.

Click here for points report

 