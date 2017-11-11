Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Late surge has Ryan Blaney, Wood Brothers contending for spot in championship round

By Dustin LongNov 11, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
AVONDALE, Arizona — Ryan Blaney and the Wood Brothers have done something the past three weeks they hadn’t done all year.

Score consecutive top-10 finishes.

For Blaney and the Woods to have a chance to win the Cup title next weekend in Miami, they’ll have to extend that streak to a fourth consecutive race Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

One spot remains in the championship round. Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. already have secured spots.

Brad Keselowski holds the final transfer position. He leads Denny Hamlin by 19 points, Blaney by 22, Chase Elliott by 49 and Jimmie Johnson by 51.

Keselowski starts 16th Sunday — lowest among the remaining playoff contenders — while Blaney won the pole.

Blaney is in position to contend for that final transfer position because of the team’s recent surge. A third-place finish at Kansas was followed by an eighth at Martinsville and a sixth last weekend at Texas. It’s a big change from earlier this year.

“We’ve had great weekends and then we can never seem to really back it up,’’ Blaney said of the struggles to score back-to-back top-10 finishes until this month. “That’s something that’s frustrating. I think we’ve had mostly good cars all year, and I feel like what’s changed in the past few weeks is multiple things. 

“I think we’re getting better as a team. I think our cars are getting to where they need to be and we’re just cleaning up races, whether it’s on pit road or on the race track. We’re getting those better and we’re able to finish a lot better. 

“I think it’s just everybody working well together and things finally coming together for us, which is the right time for things to come together. It’s just been nice to kind of see these weekends get a little bit more steady and be able to put together these 400- or 500-mile races.’’

Blaney, though, says he doesn’t feel pressure with his situation.

“If we were like in a spot where we could get bumped out, that would be pressure,’’ Blaney said. “We really don’t have much to lose just because we’re not in a position to where we’re already locked in. I just think we’re up for the challenge. I think that’s when real teams show what they’re made of.”

That Kansas race was pivotal because Blaney had to relinquish his third starting spot and take the green flag at the rear of the field because his car failed inspection after qualifying. To come back and finish third was significant for the team.

“I thought the situation at Kansas was a big challenge for us,’’ Blaney said. “I thought the way that we handled it in overcoming it was a big statement for our team and a big realization for us that we can come from the back, we can race with the best teams and cars and we deserve that right.’’

They’ll have to do it again if Blaney hopes to lead the Wood Brothers into the title round and have a chance to win their first Cup crown since 1963 when they won the owner’s championship.

Kevin Harvick fastest in final Cup practice in Phoenix

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2017, 3:15 PM EST
Kevin Harvick was fastest in the final Cup Series practice at Phoenix Raceway Saturday.

The eight-time winner at Phoenix was fastest in both of Saturday’s practice sessions.

Harvick topped the speed chart at 134.973 mph.

He was followed by Kyle Busch (134.333), Kasey Kahne (143.328), Martin Truex Jr. (134.313) and Clint Bowyer (134.263).

Harvick, Busch and Truex are among the eight remaining playoff drivers.

Here’s where the remaining playoff drivers placed on the chart:

6th – Jimmie Johnson (134.208)

8th – Denny Hamlin (134.093)

9th – Brad Keselowski (133.879)

10th – Ryan Blaney (133.814)

17th – Chase Elliott (133.333)

Johnson had the best 10-lap average at 133.549 mph. He was followed by Busch (133.548), Hamlin (133.344) and Truex (133.322).

JR Motorsports without main pit crews today after plane makes emergency landing

By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2017, 2:28 PM EST
JR Motorsports, which has three of its cars contending for a spot in the championship round, will be without “a little more than half” of its pit crew after a charter plane carrying them made an emergency landing Saturday in Arkansas.

The plane experienced an electrical issue. The crew declared an emergency and landed at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, Ryan DiVita, director of marketing and sales for Aerodynamics, Inc., the plane carrier, told NBC Sports.

“The crew did exactly what they should,” DiVita said.

He said that pilots followed a checklist that the plane should land at the nearest suitable airport.

The planed was grounded because of the electrical issue and no other plane was available to send the passengers to Phoenix in time for Saturday’s race.

The issue comes as three of JRM’s driver – Elliott Sadler, William Byron and Justin Allgaier – are trying to advance to next week’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. All three of JRM’s playoff drivers enter today’s race above the cutline. Allgiaer told NBCSN he has “no concern” about the team’s pit crew situation.

“At the end of the day we have the best pit crew on pit road normally,” Allgaier said. “That’s a little disappointing that those guys aren’t here, because I do feel really confident with those guys. One thing I know is, everybody at Hendrick Motorsports, that we use their pit crews and everybody here at JR Motorsports, they rally behind adversity. I know the guys we’re going to assemble are going to be just as good. I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

JRM will have to cobble together pit crews to service the cars. NBCSN’s Marty Snider reported that JRM only had two of their regular 24 pit crew members at the track.

“We have some guys that we normally use, we have some guys that are training with HMS that are pitting other vehicles that will participate with us and we have a little bit of help from our partners in Chevrolet groups and a few other teams that have a few guys here that are willing to assist us,” said Ryan Pemberton, Jr. Motorsports’ director of competition. “We’re still working through who’s on first and what’s on second, it’s kind of like that routine right now. As far as enough people to do it, we have … enough people to put the show on.”

A Hendrick plane took off from Phoenix for Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, at 12:45 p.m. ET to pick up the crews. There were members of other Cup teams that were on the flight that landed in Arkansas.

Dustin Long contributed to this report in Arizona.

Erik Jones wins pole for Xfinity playoff race at Phoenix

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2017, 2:15 PM EST
Erik Jones will start from the pole in the Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Jones won his 15th career pole with a speed of 133.929 mph around the 1-mile track. It is his third pole of the year.

The starting top five is Jones, William Byron, Cole Custer, Matt Tifft and Alex Bowman.

Byron, Custer and Tifft are among the eight remaining playoff drivers.

Where the rest of the playoff drivers will start:

7th – Daniel Hemric

10th – Justin Allgaier

13th – Elliott Sadler

14th – Brennan Poole

20th – Ryan Reed

Kevin Harvick fastest in second Cup practice at Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2017, 12:40 PM EST
Kevin Harvick topped the speed chart in the first of two Cup Series practice sessions Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

Harvick, an eight-time winner at Phoenix, posted a speed of 143.328 mph around the 1-mile track.

The top five in the session were Harvick, Chase Elliott (134.163), Kasey Kahne (134.083), Martin Truex Jr. (134.058) and Denny Hamlin (133.934).

Here’s where the rest of the eight playoff drivers finished:

6. Kyle Busch (133.869)

14. Jimmie Johnson (133.561)

20. Ryan Blaney (132.895)

21. Brad Keselowski (132.841)

The session was stopped after about 12 minutes for a spin by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as he exited Turn 2. Stenhouse kept the No. 17 Ford from hitting anything.

He finished the session 15th fastest.

Daniel Hemric briefly drove the No. 13 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon in the session. Hemric is the appointed relief driver for Dillon, who is on baby watch as his wife Haley Dillon expects their first child. The No. 13 Chevy was 32nd fastest.

