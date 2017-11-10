Six Cup teams docked practice time at Phoenix

Six Cup cars, three Xfinity cars and two trucks will miss practice time this weekend at Phoenix Raceway for inspection issues, NASCAR announced Friday.

The Cup cars of Trevor Bayne, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chris Buescher and Cole Whitt will miss 15 minutes of Friday’s Cup practice because those cars each were late to inspection at Texas. That session goes from 1 – 2:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The cars of Buescher, Joey Logano and playoff contender Chase Elliott will miss 15 minutes of Saturday’s final practice for failing inspection before last weekend’s race at Texas.

In the Xfinity Series, the car of playoff contender Matt Tifft will miss 30 minutes of final practice for failing inspection three times before last weekend’s race at Texas. The cars of Ryan Blaney and playoff contender Daniel Hemric will each miss 15 minutes of final practice for failing inspection twice before last weekend’s race. That session is from 4:30 – 5:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

In the Camping World Truck Series, the vehicles of Ray Ciccarelli and Ted Minor will each miss 15 minutes of final practice for failing inspection twice before last weekend’s race at Texas. That session is from 11 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. on Fox Sports 2.

Follow @dustinlong and on Facebook