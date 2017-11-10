Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Ryan Blaney to start last Cup elimination race from pole, Hamlin alongside

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 10, 2017, 7:52 PM EST
Pushing hard on his bid to make next week’s championship race, Ryan Blaney will have the best seat in the house for the start of Sunday’s Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Blaney earned the pole with a best lap of 137.942 mph. It was his second pole of the season; he also earned the pole at Kansas in the spring.

Phoenix Raceway obviously plays to Blaney’s strengths: he qualified No. 2 in the spring race there.

Playoff contender Denny Hamlin qualified second (137.936 mph), followed by Kyle Larson (137.926), and playoff contender Chase Elliott (137.641) and Martin Truex Jr. (137.583).

The other two drivers still in contention to reach the Championship 4 round next week at Miami were Jimmie Johnson (12th, 136.224) and Brad Keselowski (16th, 136.302).

Teammates Christopher Bell, Noah Gragson qualify on Phoenix Truck front row

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 10, 2017, 6:43 PM EST
Christopher Bell will start from the pole for tonight’s Lucas Oil 150 Camping World Truck Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

Bell, who is the current points leader in the Truck Series, scored the fastest speed of the 32-truck field at 137.012 mph.

Bell’s Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson will also be on the front row for tonight’s race, qualifying with a speed of 135.619 mph.

Playoff contender Ben Rhodes qualified third (135.359), followed by fellow playoff contender Matt Crafton (135.318) and Todd Gilliland (135.014).

The remaining drivers still in contention to advance to next Friday’s Ford EcoBoost 200 championship race are John Hunter Nemechek (6th, 134.821), Austin Cindric (7th, 134.645) and defending Truck Series champ Johnny Sauter (10th, 133.556).

William Byron is fastest in final Xfinity practice at Phoenix

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 10, 2017, 5:47 PM EST
William Byron was fastest in Friday afternoon’s second and final NASCAR Xfinity Series practice session at Phoenix Raceway.

Byron covered the 1-mile oval at 131.661 mph, followed by fellow Xfinity playoff contender Justin Allgaier (131.085 mph).

Christopher Bell (130.961) was third, followed by Alex Bowman (130.914) and Erik Jones (130.881).

Other Xfinity playoff contenders and where they finished in practice were: Cole Custer (7th, 130.776 mph), Daniel Hemric (9th, 130.558), points leader Elliott Sadler (10th, 130.553), Brennan Poole (11th, 130.425), Matt Tifft (14th, 130.213) and Ryan Reed (21st, 129.464).

Emotions building for Dale Earnhardt Jr. as he nears end of Cup career

By Dustin LongNov 10, 2017, 4:11 PM EST
AVONDALE, Arizona — Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits the emotions are building as he enters his final two weekends driving in the Cup Series.

I feel like I almost need to apologize because I’ve got a pregnant wife, I’m retiring and I just feel like I’m going to break down any minute,’’ Earnhardt said Friday at Phoenix Raceway. “I feel like every answer that I have has some sort of sad undertones and very emotional temperament, but … yeah, it’s starting to really sink in.’’

Earnhardt’s Cup career will end next weekend in Miami. He’s said he’ll drive a couple of Xfinity races next year. He’ll join NBC’s coverage of NASCAR next season.

“(I) got here and I’m like, ‘man it’s just a week away’,’’ Earnhardt said. “I am not sure that I’m … ready to be going through all of that emotion that I will have in Homestead, but it’s coming. I hope that I can handle it well, but it’s definitely going to be interesting to see how that feels. 

“Amy being pregnant, bless her heart, she is tearing up at the drop of a hat. All these videos and all these things that our partners are creating, this content has just been incredible. It makes you feel so good in your heart. The comments from fans. It is more than you can process, and I’m sure that Homestead is just going to be like the cork coming out of the bottle. 

“I’m lucky that Amy is going to be there, I’m lucky my family will be there and my team. I will have so much support and I want to support them. It’s going to be emotional for them and our fans. I don’t know really how to describe it, but I hope that you guys don’t mind it being a little bit heavy.”

Earnhardt also was asked Friday about when in his career he emerged from his father’s shadow.

“I read something on Twitter the other day about my brother, he said he has always lived under Dad’s shadow and that is not such a bad thing,” Earnhardt said. “I don’t know that you are always out from under it, but it didn’t bother me. I was always compared to him and compared to his success, the person he was, people either liked I was different or didn’t like that I was different and wanted me to be just like him or whatever. 

“It was often in conversation or part of the topic of conversation in articles and so forth. I really don’t know when that started to happen. I guess it is happening now. I am going to go do something else after I’m done driving. Hopefully, I’m just as proud of my accomplishments in the booth as I am on the race track. I would love for that career to be a success and that would definitely be out from under his shadow. But it’s not something I really put a lot of thought into. 

“I just miss him so bad and wish he were here today to see all this happening.”

