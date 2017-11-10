Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Patience pays off for Johnny Sauter at Phoenix, wins 2nd straight race

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 10, 2017, 11:20 PM EST
Johnny Sauter won for the second week in a row – and earned his first win at Phoenix Raceway – capturing Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150.

Sauter, who won last week at Texas, came from behind, helped out by three big wrecks in the final 21 laps, that allowed him to go to the front and take the lead on the final restart with two laps to go.

The defending Camping World Truck Series champ heads to Miami for Friday’s championship race. He’ll square off with two-time champ Matt Crafton, Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric.

This could be one of the most compelling Truck championship battles, as it pits veterans and former champions Sauter and Crafton vs. 22-year-old Bell and 19-year-old Cindric.

John Hunter Nemechek, who needed a win to advance to Miami, finished second and was eliminated. Cody Coughlin was third, followed by Chase Briscoe and Kaz Grala.

“It stinks to be that close,” Nemechek told Fox Sports 1. “We definitely have to keep our head held high. There’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

With seven laps to go, leaders and Kyle Busch Racing teammates Noah Gragson and Christopher Bell got together and took each other out. Bell tried to stay on the track, but the damage on his truck proved to be too much and he came to pit road for repairs with four laps to go.

With 21 laps to go, contact between Austin Cindric and Ben Rhodes sent Rhodes crashing. Matt Crafton was unable to avoid his Thor Sport Racing teammate, putting Rhodes and Crafton out of the race.

“They took a cheap shot,” Rhodes’ crew chief, Eddie Troconis told Fox Sports 1 of Cindric. “If they want to go to Homestead and race like that, they’re not going to make it past Lap 1.

“We raced the clean and were better than them all year long. We deserve to be at Homestead. It sucks that they’re going to go. I believe NASCAR should park then and penalize them. … He doesn’t know how to race. It’s unfortunate it comes to this.”

Troconis and Crafton both had bitter predictions for Cindric at Homestead.

Said Troconis, “Obviously, they’re not going to out clean in Homestead.”

Crafton told FS1: “Just wrong place, wrong time. I told Ben (Rhodes), the 19 (Cindric) better not finish Homestead.”

Rhodes told FS1: “(Cindric) put me in a bad place and I was trying to do everything I could to keep the spot, but once we filed into Turn 1, we were all going to wreck. I don’t know if that was the right move on his part. … It looked like a desperation move. I guess if I was in his position, I can’t blame him, but it’s not the move I would have liked to see. … Just driving over his head, I guess.”

STAGE WINNERS: Stage 1 (Christopher Bell), Stage 2 (Christopher Bell)

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Austin Cindric not only reached the Championship 4 round, he also recorded his 13th top-10 finish in the last 14 races. … Bayley Curry finished a career-best 10th.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: On the restart following the Cindric/Rhodes/Crafton wreck with 15 to go, Dalton Sargent, Jesse Little and Ryan Truex were involved in a wreck that brought out another red flag. As soon as it happened, Truex said over his team radio, “What the hell just happened?”

NOTABLE: The race was red-flagged three times due to wrecks in the final 21 laps for over 37 minutes in total.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I’m a lucky man, what can I tell you?” – Race winner Johnny Sauter.

WHAT’S NEXT: The 2017 season wraps up Nov. 17 with the Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Results of Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 Truck race at Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 11, 2017, 12:16 AM EST
It was a long and wild race that included three red flag race stoppages that lasted over a combined 37 minutes.

It also saw one driver who was in a must-win situation if he wanted to advance to next week’s championship race come up one spot short of doing so.

And it also marked a first win ever in the Valley of the Sun for the victor.

Those were some of the highlights of Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 Camping World Truck Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

Defending Truck Series champ Johnny Sauter won his second race in a week, and his first ever at Phoenix. John Hunter Nemechek, who came up short of advancing to Miami, was second, followed by Cody Coughlin, Chase Briscoe and Kaz Grala.

Click here for the results.

Truck championship field set for Miami

By Dustin LongNov 10, 2017, 11:36 PM EST
AVONDALE, Arizona – Christopher Bell, Matt Crafton and Austin Cindric earned spots in next weekend’s championship round at Homestead-Miami Speedway, joining Johnny Sauter, who enters after having won the past two races.

Bell, Crafton and Sauter, the reigning series champion, were in the championship race last year.

MORE: Patience pays off for Johnny Sauter at Phoenix, wins 2nd straight race

MORE: Results of Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 Truck race at Phoenix

Bell clinched a spot after the first stage. Crafton clinched a spot after the second stage. Cindric earned the final spot when John Hunter Nemechek, who was in a must-win situation, failed to take the lead from Sauter on the final restart and finished second.

Click here for points report

 

Starting lineup for Sunday’s Can-Am 500 Cup race at Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 10, 2017, 8:20 PM EST
Pole sitter Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin will start from the front row for Sunday’s Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Five drivers remain eligible for the one remaining vacancy for the Championship 4 round field for next week’s season-ending and championship-deciding Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 19.

Blaney and Hamlin are among the five remaining championship contenders. Chase Elliott will start on the second row in fourth position, Jimmie Johnson will start 12th in the sixth row and Brad Keselowski will start 16th in the eighth row.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Ryan Blaney to start last Cup elimination race from pole, Hamlin alongside

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 10, 2017, 7:52 PM EST
Pushing hard on his bid to make next week’s championship race, Ryan Blaney will have the best seat in the house for the start of Sunday’s Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Blaney earned the pole with a best lap of 137.942 mph. It was his second pole of the season; he also earned the pole at Kansas in the spring.

Phoenix Raceway obviously plays to Blaney’s strengths: he qualified No. 2 in the spring race there.

Playoff contender Denny Hamlin qualified second (137.936 mph), followed by Kyle Larson (137.926), and playoff contender Chase Elliott (137.641) and Martin Truex Jr. (137.583).

The other two drivers still in contention to reach the Championship 4 round next week at Miami were Jimmie Johnson (12th, 136.224) and Brad Keselowski (16th, 136.302).

Click here for full qualifying results.