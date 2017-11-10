NASCAR America: This week’s edition of the Pit Crew All-Stars

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, we had our weekly shout out for some of the best pit crew members in the NASCAR world.
This week’s nominees for the Pit Crew All-Star Team are:
- Kellen Mills: Team Penske gas man, Arizona native and former Arizona State University defensive end standout. Known for his relentless work ethic and positive spirit.
- Chris Taylor: Furniture Row Racing front tire changer and 4-year Marine veteran. Ends a 13-year NASCAR career after next week’s championship race. He will move back to his native Missouri to become a teacher and track coach.
- Raphael Diaz: Roush Fenway Racing rear tire changer and fabricator. Holds distinction of being first Drive For Diversity graduate who became part of a winning pit crew at the NASCAR Cup level.
The winners of this year’s Pit Crew All-Star Team will be announced next week.