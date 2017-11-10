Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
High school coach resigns after racists tweets to Darrell Wallace Jr.

By Dustin LongNov 10, 2017, 11:29 AM EST
The Cambridge (Wisconsin) School District announced Friday that boys golf coach Brett Nottestad resigned after racially driven tweets directed at Darrell Wallace Jr., the only black driver in NASCAR’s top national series.

“The Cambridge School District was made aware of several offensive comments made on social media by Cambridge High School boys’ golf coach, Brent Nottestad,” the school distract said in a statement Friday. “After a meeting between Mr. Nottestad and school district officials this morning, Mr. Nottestad resigned his position with the district, effective immediately.”

The Cambridge News & The Independent reported that Nottestad had been the golf coach since 2014 and declined comment.

Wallace, who will drive the No. 43 Cup car for Richard Petty Motorsports next season, tweeted:

The Cambridge News & The Independent reported that Nottestad responded on Twitter: “Will this fella just go away. Can’t drive himself out of an open wet paper bag. Sad to see the sport let this clown with zero ability.”

Nottestad also tweeted, according to the newspaper: “Hey @BubbaWallace. Please quit with, ‘I’m black’ bs. You’re terrible. There are 1423 more credible drivers to get that ride than you.”

The Anti-Defamation League states that 14/23 is a symbol associated with the Southern Brotherhood, the largest white supremacist prison gang in Alabama. The 14 is a reference to the white supremacist “14 Words” slogan (“We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children”) and the 23 refers to the “23 precepts” – a list of rules that Southern Brotherhood members must follow.

Wallace responded to Nottestad’s tweet:

The Cambridge News & The Independent reported that Nottestad responded on Twitter, referring to Wallace’s grandmother who died last year: “Granny Jan die in a police shooting?”

The Cambridge News & The Independent reported that Nottestad tweeted one final time, referencing a photo of Wallace and a white NASCAR fan: “Almost looks like going to the zoo.”

 and on Facebook

 

Furniture Row car owner has bypass surgery after heart attack

By Dustin LongNov 10, 2017, 10:47 AM EST
Furniture Row Racing car owner Barney suffered a heart attack Nov. 4 and underwent successful bypass surgery Nov. 6 in Denver, the team announced Friday.

Visser will not attend the final two Cup races of the season due to the recommended recovery period for the procedure. Visser said he was not feeling well and experiencing numbness before checking into a hospital last Saturday. His driver, Martin Truex Jr. has secured a spot in next weekend’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has won a series-high seven races this year.

“It’s a chance of a lifetime to be in position to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship,” said Visser in a statement from the team. “I hope to be in touch with Martin and Cole (Pearn, crew chief) leading up to Homestead and participate without too much excitement.”

Visser is expected to be released from the hospital by the end of the week or early next week.

 and on Facebook

Six Cup teams docked practice time at Phoenix

By Dustin LongNov 10, 2017, 10:23 AM EST
Six Cup cars, three Xfinity cars and two trucks will miss practice time this weekend at Phoenix Raceway for inspection issues, NASCAR announced Friday.

The Cup cars of Trevor Bayne, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chris Buescher and Cole Whitt will miss 15 minutes of Friday’s Cup practice because those cars each were late to inspection at Texas. That session goes from 1 – 2:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The cars of Buescher, Joey Logano and playoff contender Chase Elliott will miss 15 minutes of Saturday’s final practice for failing inspection before last weekend’s race at Texas.

In the Xfinity Series, the car of playoff contender Matt Tifft will miss 30 minutes of final practice for failing inspection three times before last weekend’s race at Texas. The cars of Ryan Blaney and playoff contender Daniel Hemric will each miss 15 minutes of final practice for failing inspection twice before last weekend’s race. That session is from 4:30 – 5:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

In the Camping World Truck Series, the vehicles of Ray Ciccarelli and Ted Minor will each miss 15 minutes of final practice for failing inspection twice before last weekend’s race at Texas. That session is from 11 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. on Fox Sports 2.

 and on Facebook

Friday’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedule at Phoenix Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 10, 2017, 9:00 AM EST
The weekend racing action at Phoenix Raceway begins today with the Truck Series, Xfinity and Cup Series all on track.

The Cup Series will have one practice round and qualifying for Sunday’s Can-Am 500.

The Xfinity Series will have two practice sessions.

The Truck Series will hold its penultimate race of the season, the Lucas Oil 150, this evening. Six drivers will compete for the final four spots to take part in next week’s championship race at Miami.

Here is this weekend’s schedule:

(All times are EASTERN)

9 a.m. — Truck garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

11 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. – Final Truck practice (Fox Sports 2)

Noon – 9 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

1 – 2:25 p.m. — First Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

2:30 – 3:25 p.m. — First Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:30 – 5:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

5:30 p.m. – Truck qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (Fox Sports 1)

6:35 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

6:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – Lucas Oil 150 Truck race; 150 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

 

NASCAR America: This week’s edition of the Pit Crew All-Stars

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 10, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, we had our weekly shout out for some of the best pit crew members in the NASCAR world.

This week’s nominees for the Pit Crew All-Star Team are:

  • Kellen Mills: Team Penske gas man, Arizona native and former Arizona State University defensive end standout. Known for his relentless work ethic and positive spirit.
  • Chris Taylor: Furniture Row Racing front tire changer and 4-year Marine veteran. Ends a 13-year NASCAR career after next week’s championship race. He will move back to his native Missouri to become a teacher and track coach.
  • Raphael Diaz: Roush Fenway Racing rear tire changer and fabricator. Holds distinction of being first Drive For Diversity graduate who became part of a winning pit crew at the NASCAR Cup level.

The winners of this year’s Pit Crew All-Star Team will be announced next week.