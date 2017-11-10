High school coach resigns after racists tweets to Darrell Wallace Jr.

The Cambridge (Wisconsin) School District announced Friday that boys golf coach Brett Nottestad resigned after racially driven tweets directed at Darrell Wallace Jr., the only black driver in NASCAR’s top national series.

“The Cambridge School District was made aware of several offensive comments made on social media by Cambridge High School boys’ golf coach, Brent Nottestad,” the school distract said in a statement Friday. “After a meeting between Mr. Nottestad and school district officials this morning, Mr. Nottestad resigned his position with the district, effective immediately.”

The Cambridge News & The Independent reported that Nottestad had been the golf coach since 2014 and declined comment.

Wallace, who will drive the No. 43 Cup car for Richard Petty Motorsports next season, tweeted:

New fans coming from the great article by @LarsAnderson71, don't get it twisted. I don't walk around throwing race out..line all 40 of us up with suits, helmets, etc on.. you can't tell us apart. We are all racers! Been saying that since day 1🤘🏽 — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) November 8, 2017

There is only 1 driver from an African American background at the top level of our sport..I am the 1. You're not gonna stop hearing about "the black driver" for years. Embrace it, accept it and enjoy the journey.. — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) November 8, 2017

The Cambridge News & The Independent reported that Nottestad responded on Twitter: “Will this fella just go away. Can’t drive himself out of an open wet paper bag. Sad to see the sport let this clown with zero ability.”

Nottestad also tweeted, according to the newspaper: “Hey @BubbaWallace. Please quit with, ‘I’m black’ bs. You’re terrible. There are 1423 more credible drivers to get that ride than you.”

The Anti-Defamation League states that 14/23 is a symbol associated with the Southern Brotherhood, the largest white supremacist prison gang in Alabama. The 14 is a reference to the white supremacist “14 Words” slogan (“We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children”) and the 23 refers to the “23 precepts” – a list of rules that Southern Brotherhood members must follow.

Wallace responded to Nottestad’s tweet:

Wow, I feel truly sorry for your kids. Again..to have so much hate towards somebody you've never met. Hope your kids grow up to be the exact opposite of a father you are.. https://t.co/yxLhvjjxQ8 — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) November 9, 2017

The Cambridge News & The Independent reported that Nottestad responded on Twitter, referring to Wallace’s grandmother who died last year: “Granny Jan die in a police shooting?”

The Cambridge News & The Independent reported that Nottestad tweeted one final time, referencing a photo of Wallace and a white NASCAR fan: “Almost looks like going to the zoo.”

