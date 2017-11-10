Furniture Row car owner has bypass surgery after heart attack

Furniture Row Racing car owner Barney suffered a heart attack Nov. 4 and underwent successful bypass surgery Nov. 6 in Denver, the team announced Friday.
Visser will not attend the final two Cup races of the season due to the recommended recovery period for the procedure. Visser said he was not feeling well and experiencing numbness before checking into a hospital last Saturday. His driver, Martin Truex Jr. has secured a spot in next weekend’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has won a series-high seven races this year.
“It’s a chance of a lifetime to be in position to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship,” said Visser in a statement from the team. “I hope to be in touch with Martin and Cole (Pearn, crew chief) leading up to Homestead and participate without too much excitement.”
Visser is expected to be released from the hospital by the end of the week or early next week.