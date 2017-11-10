Friday’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedule at Phoenix Raceway

The weekend racing action at Phoenix Raceway begins today with the Truck Series, Xfinity and Cup Series all on track.
The Cup Series will have one practice round and qualifying for Sunday’s Can-Am 500.
The Xfinity Series will have two practice sessions.
The Truck Series will hold its penultimate race of the season, the Lucas Oil 150, this evening. Six drivers will compete for the final four spots to take part in next week’s championship race at Miami.
Here is this weekend’s schedule:
(All times are EASTERN)
9 a.m. — Truck garage opens
10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Cup garage open
11 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. – Final Truck practice (Fox Sports 2)
Noon – 9 p.m. — Xfinity garage open
1 – 2:25 p.m. — First Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)
2:30 – 3:25 p.m. — First Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
4:30 – 5:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
5:30 p.m. – Truck qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (Fox Sports 1)
6:35 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting
6:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)
8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions
8:30 p.m. – Lucas Oil 150 Truck race; 150 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)