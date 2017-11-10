Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Emotions building for Dale Earnhardt Jr. as he nears end of Cup career

By Dustin LongNov 10, 2017, 4:11 PM EST
AVONDALE, Arizona — Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits the emotions are building as he enters his final two weekends driving in the Cup Series.

I feel like I almost need to apologize because I’ve got a pregnant wife, I’m retiring and I just feel like I’m going to break down any minute,’’ Earnhardt said Friday at Phoenix Raceway. “I feel like every answer that I have has some sort of sad undertones and very emotional temperament, but … yeah, it’s starting to really sink in.’’

Earnhardt’s Cup career will end next weekend in Miami. He’s said he’ll drive a couple of Xfinity races next year. He’ll join NBC’s coverage of NASCAR next season.

“(I) got here and I’m like, ‘man it’s just a week away’,’’ Earnhardt said. “I am not sure that I’m … ready to be going through all of that emotion that I will have in Homestead, but it’s coming. I hope that I can handle it well, but it’s definitely going to be interesting to see how that feels. 

“Amy being pregnant, bless her heart, she is tearing up at the drop of a hat. All these videos and all these things that our partners are creating, this content has just been incredible. It makes you feel so good in your heart. The comments from fans. It is more than you can process, and I’m sure that Homestead is just going to be like the cork coming out of the bottle. 

“I’m lucky that Amy is going to be there, I’m lucky my family will be there and my team. I will have so much support and I want to support them. It’s going to be emotional for them and our fans. I don’t know really how to describe it, but I hope that you guys don’t mind it being a little bit heavy.”

Earnhardt also was asked Friday about when in his career he emerged from his father’s shadow.

“I read something on Twitter the other day about my brother, he said he has always lived under Dad’s shadow and that is not such a bad thing,” Earnhardt said. “I don’t know that you are always out from under it, but it didn’t bother me. I was always compared to him and compared to his success, the person he was, people either liked I was different or didn’t like that I was different and wanted me to be just like him or whatever. 

“It was often in conversation or part of the topic of conversation in articles and so forth. I really don’t know when that started to happen. I guess it is happening now. I am going to go do something else after I’m done driving. Hopefully, I’m just as proud of my accomplishments in the booth as I am on the race track. I would love for that career to be a success and that would definitely be out from under his shadow. But it’s not something I really put a lot of thought into. 

“I just miss him so bad and wish he were here today to see all this happening.”

Ryan Blaney is fastest in first of two Xfinity practices at Phoenix

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 10, 2017, 3:37 PM EST
NASCAR Cup playoff contender Ryan Blaney got in a little extra track time Friday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway, being fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions.

Blaney, who is still in contention for advancing to next week’s NASCAR Cup championship race, had a top speed (131.368 mph) of the 37 drivers that took to the track.

Three of the eight still-eligible Xfinity playoff contenders were next – Justin Allgaier was second (131.157 mph), followed by Matt Tifft (131.138), William Byron (131.100) – followed by Spencer Gallagher (131.066).

As for the other five playoff contenders, Cole Custer was seventh (130.952 mph), Daniel Hemric was 11th (130.473), Brennan Poole (130.359) was 13th, Elliott Sadler was 14th (130.336) and Ryan Reed was 20th (129.520).

There will be one more Xfinity practice session this afternoon from 4:30 to 5:25 p.m. ET. Catch all the action on NBCSN.

Chase Elliott posts fastest lap in Cup practice at Phoenix

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 10, 2017, 2:32 PM EST
AVONDALE, Arizona – Chase Elliott had the fastest lap in Friday’s Monster Energy Cup practice at Phoenix Raceway at 137.368 mph.

Elliott, who is in a must-win situation to advance to next weekend’s championship round in Miami, was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (137.242 mph), Denny Hamlin (136.945), Kyle Busch (136.877) and Ryan Blaney (136.867). The top five were all playoff contenders.

Matt Kenseth was sixth at 136.783 mph and was followed by Jamie McMurray (136.612 mph), Jimmie Johnson (136.545), Joey Logano (136.498) and Kyle Larson (136.452).

There were two playoff contenders outside the top 10. Kevin Harvick was 11th with a lap of 136.358 mph. Brad Keselowksi, who holds the final transfer spot, was 17th at 135.839 mph.

Hamlin was the only driver to run 10 consecutive laps in the session.

There were no incidents in the 85-minute session.

Jimmie Johnson faces last chance to make title round

By Dustin LongNov 10, 2017, 2:05 PM EST
AVONDALE, Arizona — Jimmie Johnson says that even with the struggles this season he wants to finish his career with Chad Knaus as his crew chief.

The duo has worked together since Johnson’s rookie season in 2002 and won seven Cup titles together, including last year’s crown.

To have a chance at a record eighth title next week in Miami, Johnson needs to wins Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway. He enters last among the eight title contenders, 51 points out of the final transfer spot.

Johnson said Friday that this season has been as challenging to him as 2015, a year he won five races but finished 10th in the points. Johnson was eliminated from title contention in the opening round of the playoffs that season.

“That was a tough one on us as well with that rules package and trying to get speed out of our cars,’’ Johnson said of the 2015 season. “So, I’d say between ’15 and ’17, those have probably been the two most challenging years in my career at the Cup level.”

Johnson has three victories this season but all came in the first 13 races. Since his win at Dover in June, Johnson has one top-five finish and six top-10 results in 21 races.

At the end of the day chasing speed is really the culprit,’’ said Johnson, who ranks 12th in laps led this year and has led in only two of the last 17 races. “And I feel that next year we’ll be in a much better position with the Camaro body on the race car. So, you start making decisions late spring and early summer, trying to extract speed out of the cars. And that doesn’t always make them comfortable to drive. So, it’s hard to say it’s just one thing, but the start of the process is just trying to make our cars faster. And, at times we’ve not made the best decisions and have made them very hard to drive. I think Texas was an example of that and also Kansas. We spun twice there. So, it’s just trying to make the cars faster.”

Friday, Johnson reaffirmed his support of Knaus.

“I started this with Chad and I want to finish it with him,” Johnson said.  “Outside of something crazy happening. Crew chiefs live in dog years versus drivers. I think he’s made that known that his time might expire before mine does, just because of the wear and tear of being a crew chief.’’

Johnson signed a three-year contract extension in June that will take him through 2020. Knaus’ contract goes through the 2018 season.

Although Johnson is in a must-win situation, it’s how he has felt this entire round, which included races at Martinsville and Texas.

“Unfortunately we haven’t been able to step-up and win at Martinsville or at Texas, so now it continues,’’ he said. “We’re here and we must win.”

Todd Gilliland paces final Truck practice at Phoenix

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 10, 2017, 12:57 PM EST
AVONDALE, Arizona – Todd Gilliland led the way in the final Camping World Truck Series practice Friday with a lap of 135.461 mph

Gilliland, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, was followed by playoff contender Christopher Bell (135.034 mph), playoff contender Matt Crafton (134.489), Noah Gragson (134.399) and playoff contender John Hunter Nemechek (134.138).

Among the other playoff contenders: Austin Cindric was sixth at 133.824 mph, Johnny Sauter was seventh at 133.328 mph and Ben Rhodes was ninth at 132.920 mph.

Gilliland also posted the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 132.630 mph.

Qualifying is at 5:30 p.m. ET and the race at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Click here for full practice report

 