NASCAR America: Little pressure at Phoenix for Kyle Busch, must-win for Jimmie Johnson

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2017, 9:25 PM EST
Kyle Busch comes into Sunday’s Can-Am 500 at Phonix Raceway with hardly a care in the world.

Okay, that may be overstating things a bit, but the fact remains Busch — along with Texas winner Kevin Harvick and points leader Martin Truex Jr. — are all locked into the championship-deciding Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 19.

And, in theory, they can relax somewhat while the other five drivers still in contention to reach the Championship 4 round — Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott — will face one of the most pressure-packed and one of the most important races of their NASCAR Cup careers.

Our Marty Snider spoke with Busch about his frame of mind heading to Phoenix. Is he looking ahead to Miami? Is he glad he doesn’t have to feel the kind of pressure the five still-eligible drivers are feeling?

Click on the video above to hear Busch’s thoughts.

And then there’s Jimmie Johnson. When was the last time you heard of Johnson being in a must-win situation just to reach the championship race? He can’t use points to make Miami, he has to take the checkered flag at the one-mile oval in the Valley of the Sun.

One thing to keep in mind: If Johnson does win Sunday, he suddenly goes from championship hopeful heading to Phoenix to potential record-breaking champion if he can earn his eighth Cup crown at Miami.

And we all know how dangerous Johnson can be in the most pressure-packed situations. He thrives on situations like Phoenix and continuing it on at Miami.

JJ’s not counting himself out, none of his opponents are and you certainly shouldn’t

Check out the video below to find out why.

NASCAR America: Brad Keselowski a finalist for Comcast Community Champion Award for service to military

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2017, 10:13 PM EST
Brad Keselowski is thankful every day for the opportunities and success he’s had in life. He’s also very astute of those who have struggles in life, particularly military veterans who have been permanently injured while protecting our country.

That’s why Keselowski is so involved in not only honoring military men and women, but also is a staunch supporter of helping them financially and emotionally. That’s one of the main reasons Keselowski created his Checkered Flag Foundation several years ago to honor, support and help the recovery of military veterans through various efforts around the country.

Keselowski, along with Jimmie Johnson and Chip Ganassi Racing pit crew members, are the three finalists for the Comcast Community Champion Award, which honors members of the NASCAR community and their charitable service.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, we not only heard from Brad why his work with veterans is so important for him, we also saw one of the groups — Rockville, Maryland-based Fisher House, which helps injured veterans rebuild their lives physically and emotionally  — that Keselowski’s foundation continues to help.

Keselowski’s connection with the military goes back more than a decade. One of his first sponsors when he raced in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports was the U.S. Navy.

One of the latest efforts of Keselowski’s foundation is to help Fisher House build a new center in Keselowski’s home state of Michigan to help that state’s injured vets.

“Fisher House is one of those foundations that I’m proud to be associated with because they leave a real mark with every dollar they spend,” Keselowski said. “When I heard the Fisher House was looking to build a house in Michigan, I wanted to know what I could do to help. So we’ve created a number of fundraisers and we’ll continue to do so until that house is built.”

Keselowski, who is a private person off-track, revealed a part of him not well known in our NASCAR America interview.

“I did consider joining the armed forces,” he said. “It was always a thought in the back of my mind that if I didn’t make it as a race car driver, I couldn’t never have a normal job. I certainly look at the military and the men and women that serve as extraordinary.”

“I believe in the mission these people have to serve others. To see somebody who’s willing to put their life on the line to save you despite your own flaws and others despite of their own flaws, I think that’s an amazing quality to have. When somebody with that quality is facing such a traumatic and difficult time in their life, it stinks.

“The race wins and championships are great, but I don’t know if that’s a fair measurement of success. Part of the responsibility for being who I am and having the privileges I do have is to give back, so I think a foundation is an opportunity to show you care and instill hope.”

Check out the very touching story of Keselowski and his special bond with military veterans  in the video above.

NASCAR America: Dale Jr.’s ‘My Greatest 8’ — An All-Star performance

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2017, 8:12 PM EST
There are two races left in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s full-time Cup career.

Between now and his final start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR America will present Earnhardt’s “My Greatest 8.”

The series will look at eight of Earnhardt’s personal favorite moments from his NASCAR career.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, we continued with the fourth episode of Junior’s “My Greatest 8.”

We looked back at Dale Jr.’s win in the 2000 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dale Jarrett was leading with two laps to go, but the younger Dale roared past Jarrett and the senior Dale in impressive fashion on the last lap to take the checkered flag.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Dale Earnhardt Sr. said after giving his son a big bear hug in victory lane. “I thought I could get up there and give Jarrett some trouble, then I look in my mirror and saw this thing (Jr.) coming.”

Dale Jr. then responded in a like father, like son refrain: “I didn’t come here to run third. I came here to take all the money!”

Click on the video above:

Also, here’s the other segments of “My Greatest 8” that have already aired in chronological order:

Monday, Nov. 6: First Xfinity championship in 1998 driving for Dale Earnhardt Inc.

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Wins second consecutive Xfinity championship in 1999.

Wednesday, Nov. 8: First career Cup win at Texas in 2000.

We’ll be back with the final four segments of My Greatest 8s starting again on Monday.

Here’s your primer for Sunday’s Can-Am 500 Cup elimination race at Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
The penultimate race of the 2017 NASCAR Cup playoffs takes place this Sunday with the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

This is the final elimination race of the playoffs, with five drivers still eligible for the one remaining position to advance to next week’s season-ending and championship-deciding Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Or, as NBCSN’s Kyle Petty so succinctly put it, “party of five, table of one.”

Thanks to Racing Insights, here’s all you need to know about Sunday’s race and racetrack:

NASCAR Cup 2017 Season Breakdown

  • Different Winners: 14
  • Most Wins: 7- Martin Truex Jr.
  • Most Poles: 8- Kyle Busch
  • Most Runner Ups: 8 – Kyle Larson
  • Most Top-fives: 17 – Martin Truex Jr.
  • Most Top-10s: 24 – Marin Truex Jr.
  • Most Laps Led: 2175– Martin Truex Jr.
  • Stage Wins: 19 – Martin Truex Jr.
  • Stage Top-5s: 46 – Martin Truex Jr.
  • Stage Top-10s: 53 – Kyle Larson
  • Playoff Points: 69 – Martin Truex Jr.

Phoenix recent race history:

  • The last seven Phoenix races had seven different pole winners, Alex Bowman got his first career MENCS pole driving the No. 88 in November 2016.
  • Ryan Newman won at Phoenix in March ending a 127 race winless streak and a 112 race winless streak for Richard Childress Racing.
  • Ryan Newman stayed out from seventh on the final lap 308 stop and kept the lead during the final two lap overtime finish, he went the final 56 laps on the same set of tires.
  • Ryan Newman led only six laps in his Phoenix win in March, all six came after lap 308. It was the second fewest laps led by a Phoenix winner, the fewest was four laps by Ryan Newman in April of 2010.
  • Chevrolet won seven of the last eight Phoenix races, Joey Logano’s win in a Ford in the fall of 2016 is the only non-Chevrolet win in the last eight Phoenix races.
  • Kevin Harvick has eight Phoenix wins the most of all drivers by four wins.
  • Kevin Harvick won six of the last 10 Phoenix races but failed to lead a single lap in the last two races.
  • Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick are the only active drivers who have reached eight wins at a track,  Johnson (11 wins Dover, 9 wins Martinsville, 8 wins Charlotte), Harvick (8 wins Phoenix).
  • 22 of the last 28 Phoenix races were won by drivers who currently compete for four organizations: Stewart-Haas Racing active drivers have 9 wins, Hendrick Motorsports active drivers have 8 wins, Joe Gibbs Racing active drivers have three wins and Richard Childress Racing active drivers have 2 wins. Five of those 28 races were won by drivers that no longer compete in the Cup series (Jeff Gordon 2 wins, Carl Edwards 2 wins and Mark Martin 1 win).
  • Neither stage winner finished in the top-10 in the March race at Phoenix.
  • Kyle Busch was passed for the win at Phoenix in March, it was the third straight race that a Joe Gibbs  Racing driver was passed for the win at Phoenix and the second straight that a JGR driver was passed in  the final eight laps there.
  • There have been zero DNFs for engine failure in the last six Phoenix races.
  • Six DNFs for accident in the race last March is tied for the most in the last nine Phoenix races.
  • 15 Lead changes in March at Phoenix, the most in the last seven races.
  • Kevin Harvick led the most laps in six of the last eight Phoenix races but failed to lead a single lap in the  last two.
  • Kevin Harvick currently has an eight race streak of top-10 finishes at Phoenix, it is the third longest  streak at the track and the longest active streak.
  • The last 14 Phoenix races were completed in less than 3 hours and nine minutes.
  • November 12th will be the 43rd race held at Phoenix Raceway.
  • Phoenix has hosted a Cup race every year since 1988 and two races a year every year since 2005.
  • Phoenix has been the penultimate race of the season since 2005.
  • Phoenix has hosted a race in every year of the playoffs and has been the final cut race before Miami in  every season of the elimination style format.
  • 238 days between the Spring and Fall Phoenix races is the longest time between two events at one  track in the same season.
  • 119 days between the November 2017 and March 2018 races at Phoenix.
  • Stage lengths at Phoenix: Lap 75 (75 laps), Lap 150 (75 laps), Lap 312 (162 laps).
  • Seven of the last 13 Phoenix winners started outside the top-10, Ryan Newman started 22nd in March.
  • There were seven or more cautions in 11 of the last 12 Phoenix races that were not rain shortened.
  • Eight Phoenix races had an overtime finish, including the last three.
  • The final green flag stretch was two laps or less in the last four races and 12 laps or less in the last seven r The driver leading the most laps failed to win in thee of the last four races at Phoenix.
  • Joey Logano, who won this race in 2016, is the only driver to win at Phoenix in the last 10 races who had  not won there prior.

Phoenix Playoff Highlights:

  • 10 of 13 Phoenix playoff races were won by playoff eligible drivers.
  • 10 Phoenix playoff races were won by Chevrolet drivers.
  • Hendrick Motorsports leads all organizations with five Phoenix Playoff race wins.
  • Joe Gibbs Racing has won twice at Phoenix but neither win came in the Playoffs.
  • 10 of 13 Phoenix race winners started inside the top-10, including 10 of the last 11.
  • Four Phoenix playoff races had an overtime finish, the race in 2016 went to 324 laps (12 over the  scheduled 312).
  • Phoenix was the penultimate race in 12 of 13 years of the playoffs (since 2005).
  • Hendrick Motorsports (3 poles) and Joe Gibbs Racing (2 poles) have won the last five poles in Phoenix  playoff races.
  • Kevin Harvick in 2014 and Joey Logano 2016 clinched a birth in the final four at Miami with a Phoenix playoff race win.

2017 NASCAR Cup Season Highlights:

  • Joe Gibbs Racing (7), Furniture Row (5) and Chip Ganassi Racing (2) won 14 of the last 17 races.
  • The pole winner won six times in 2017: Kyle Larson ACS, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Talladega-1, Kyle Larson  MIS-1, Kyle Busch POC-2, Kyle Busch NH-2, Martin Truex Jr. KS-2.
  • The final lead change came in the last 10 laps in 19 of 34 races in 2017, the final three laps in 13 races  and on the last lap in four races.
  • Either Martin Truex Jr. or Kyle Busch won a stage in 23 of 34 races in 2017.
  • Martin Truex Jr. has won at least one stage in 14 of 34 races in 2017 but has not won a stage in the last  six races which is his longest stretch of races without a stage win in 2017.
  • Martin Truex Jr. is the only driver to win both Stage 1 & 2 and go on to win the race (Las Vegas, Kentucky).
  • Five drivers won a race but have not won a stage in 2017.
  • Four drivers have won a stage but have not won a race in 2017.
  • Atlanta, Pocono-1, Michigan-2 and Chicagoland are the only races without a caution before the end of Stage 1.
  • Atlanta, Michigan-2 and Chicagoland are the only races to not have a caution other than stage  breaks in the first two stages of the race.
  • Three Cautions at Watkins Glen the fewest in a race in 2017.
  • 15 cautions at Kansas-1 and Dover-1 are the most in a race in 2017.
  • Three times a driver has won after going to the rear: Jimmie Johnson Texas-1 (unapproved tire  change), Joey Logano Richmond-1 (transmission change), Jimmie Johnson Dover-1 (rear gear change).
  • Denny Hamlin won in New Hampshire-1 after going to a backup car prior to qualifying.
  • Three times in 2017 a driver has gone on to win after a speeding penalty: Kurt Busch Daytona-1, Brad  Keselowski Martinsville-1 and Martin Truex Jr. Chicagoland.
  • Martin Truex Jr. won at Kansas after a restart violation on lap 36, it was the fourth time in 2017 a driver has recovered from a in race infraction to win and the second time by Martin Truex Jr.
  • Three drivers got their first career win in 2017: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Talladega-1, Austin Dillon Charlotte- 1, Ryan Blaney Pocono-1, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the first first-time winner to get his second win in 2017.
  • There have been two track records set in 2017: Kyle Busch (Kentucky), Kurt Busch (Texas-2).
  • Eight times driver has swept all three rounds of qualifying: Kevin Harvick- IMS 2014, MIS 6/14 and TX  4/17, DAR 2017; Joey Logano MART 4/16 10/17; Brad Keselowski TX 11/15; Kyle Busch CHI 2017.
  • Kurt Busch’s pole at Texas was the fastest ever on a 1.5 mile track at 200.915 mph.
  • Qualifying was cancelled twice in 2017: Martinsville-1, Bristol-1.
  • 11 races had an overtime finish in 2017: PHX-1, ACS, TAL-1, Dover-1, Daytona-2, KY, Indy, MIS-2,  RICH-2, CLT-2, MART-2.
  • Four races were won with a last lap pass: Daytona-1 Kurt Busch passed Kyle Larson, Talladega-1 Ricky  Stenhouse Jr. passed Kyle Busch, Talladega-2 Brad Keselowski passed Ryan Newman, Martinsville-2  Kyle Busch passed Denny Hamlin.
  • Three races were affected by rain in 2017: Bristol-1 (postponed until Monday), Charlotte-1 (delayed 90  minutes lap 145), Indianapolis (Delayed on Lap 12 for 2 hours).
  • Three drivers ended the longest winless streaks of their career in 2017: Ryan Newman 127 races, Kasey Kahne 102 races, Kyle Busch 36 races.

Phoenix Raceway Track History

  • The track was built in 1964 with the goal of becoming the western location of open wheel racing. The first race at PR was on the road course. AJ Foyt won the first oval track race in March 1964.
  • Richard Petty won the first NASCAR race, a 1978 Winston West Series event. Over the years the track has hosted most professional classes of racecars.
  • In 1985 Buddy Jobe purchased the then 10,000 seat track from Dennis Wood. Jobe soon initiated a massive improvement program with the goal of landing a NASCAR Cup race.
  • The first Cup race, held on November 6th, 1988, was won by Alan Kulwicki in his No. 7 ZEREX Ford Kulwicki celebrated by performing the first ever “Polish Victory Lap.”

NASCAR America 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Dale Jr., 5 remaining playoff drivers

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2017, 4:40 PM EST
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno and Nate Ryan host from our Stamford, Connecticut studios, while NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett is on site in Phoenix.

On today’s show:

  • As the season’s penultimate race draws closer, we break down the five drivers who will race for the final spot in the Championship 4. Which one will emerge to join Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. in a championship showdown at Homestead-Miami Speedway? Plus we will talk to one of the three drivers already in the Championship 4.
  • We’ll share another story from one of this year’s finalists for the Comcast Community Champion Award, honoring members of the NASCAR community and their charitable service.
  • And we’ll reveal another favorite career moment selected by Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his “My Greatest 8” list.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here from 5-6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.