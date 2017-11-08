Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Who is Hot, Not going into final Cup elimination race at Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinNov 8, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Maybe it’s the track or maybe it’s the playoffs.

Either way, Phoenix Raceway is a place that’s kind to drivers no matter where they start.

The 1-mile track, which hosts the final elimination race of the Cup playoffs on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC), has seen seven of its last 13 winners start outside the top 10.

The most recent and lowest starting winner was Ryan Newman, who won in March in an overtime finish thanks to pit strategy after starting 22nd.

Only two of the last six Phoenix winners have started outside the top 10. Kevin Harvick, who has eight Phoenix victories, started outside the top 10 times and 15th or lower in three of them.

From the spring 2010 to spring 2014 races, six of nine winners started from outside the top 10.

The lowest-starting winner in Phoenix history is Ricky Rudd in 1995, when he started 29th.

Here’s who is hot and not entering Sunday’s race, courtesy of Racing Insights.

Who is Hot

Brad Keselowski
• Finished fourth at Martinsville, fifth at Texas.
• Currently fourth in points, +19 to the cutline.
• Advanced to the Round of 8 with his win at Talladega.
• Winless at Phoenix in 16 starts, best finish of third in 2014.
• Finished top 10 in five of the last seven races at Phoenix including fifth in March

Kevin Harvick

• Won at Texas to advance to the Championship four at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the third time in the last four years.
• Five top-10 finishes in the playoffs and three finishes of 17th or worse.
• Won six of the last 10 races at Phoenix. Has eight total wins.
• Finished top six in the last eight Phoenix races.
• Failed to lead in the last two Phoenix races.

Martin Truex Jr.

• Finished second at Martinsville and Texas.
• Finished top five in seven of the eight playoff races.
• Has already advanced to championship race based on points.
• Seven wins in 2017, the most by a driver since Matt Kenseth had seven in 2013.
• Led a series-high 2,175 laps in 2017 and has led the most laps in nine races.
• Best Phoenix finish is fifth in 2009.
• Only one top-10 finish in the last seven Phoenix races.

Kyle Busch
• Won at Martinsville on last-lap pass for his third win of the playoffs
• Five wins this season have all come in the last 14 races.
• Led laps in the last 17 races this season, a personal best and the best streak ever among active
drivers.
• Finished 19th at Texas after Lap 1 contact with Keselowski.
• One Phoenix win in 2005.
• Finished top five in the last four Phoenix races including leading 114 laps before finishing third in March.

Who is Not

Jimmie Johnson
• Finished 12th at Martinsville and 27th at Texas.
• Only one top-five finish in the last 21 races.
• Finished outside the top 10 in the last four races.
• Four top-five finishes this season, three were wins.
• Four-time Phoenix winner but none since 2009.
• Only two top-10 finishes at Phoenix in the last six races there.
• Finished ninth at Phoenix in March.

Kyle Larson

• Finished 39th at Kansas, 37th at Martinsville and Texas, his worst three consecutive starts in his
career.
• Eight runner-up finishes this season.
• Four wins in 2017, had one before this season.
• Finished top three in last two Phoenix races including runner-up in March

Kurt Busch

• Finished ninth at Texas after winning the pole. Only his second top 10 of the playoffs.
• Finished 16th in the first round, 25 points below the cut line.
• One Phoenix win in 2005.
• Finished top 10 in five of the last six Phoenix races. Finished 25th in March.

Kasey Kahne

• Finished 11th at Texas. His worst finish in the last six races is 16th.
• Only three top-10 finishes in the last 24 races.
• Six DNFs for accidents this season.
• One Phoenix win in fall 2011.
• Only one top-10 finish in the last seven Phoenix races.

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas named honorary starter for Cup championship race

By Daniel McFadinNov 8, 2017, 1:00 PM EST
Homestead-Miami Speedway has named Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas the honorary starter for the Cup Series’ championship race.

Douglas, 21, will wave the green flag for the Ford EcoBoost 400 on Nov. 19 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

A native of Newport News, Virginia, Douglas won gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 summer Olympics.

At the London 2012 Summer Olympics, the she won the team gold as a member of the “Fierce Five,” and also claimed the individual all-around gold. She won the team gold again in 2016.

“I’m so excited to wave the green flag for the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway,” said Douglas in a press release. “I’ve seen plenty of championships, and the NASCAR championship is definitely going to be one epic event. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Douglas is also the author of “Grace, Gold & Glory: My Leap of Faith” and “Raising the Bar.”

Stewart-Haas Racing’s focus turns to filling No. 41 seat for 2018

By Dustin LongNov 8, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
With Stewart-Haas Racing announcing that Aric Almirola will drive the No. 10 next season, that leaves the team with one opening for next year.

Will Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch be back next year to drive the No. 41?

“We are in negotiations,’’ Busch said after winning the pole last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. “Days like today help quite a bit.”

The ride is open after Stewart-Haas Racing did not pick up the option on Busch’s contract for next year. The team did so because sponsor Monster Energy had not indicated if it would return. The team is awaiting notification from Monster Energy on its plans.

“We’re still working through all that,’’ co-owner Tony Stewart said at Texas. “Obviously it’s pretty busy right now. Obviously we’re going to have a big announcement … for the 10 car. We’re still working on the 41 right now.

“That’s our goal, is to have Kurt back in that car for next year.’’

Busch is completing his fourth season with the organization. He has five victories. Busch has finished in the top 10 the past two years and is 11th in the points with two races to go.

Tony Stewart hints at return to NASCAR on Xfinity Series road courses

By Nate RyanNov 8, 2017, 10:55 AM EST
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Stewart-Haas Racing announced Aric Almirola as its new Cup driver Wednesday morning, but the team’s namesake had an announcement of his own.

Tony Stewart, who retired from NASCAR’s premier series after the 2016 season, said he has explored the possibility of running road courses in the Xfinity Series during the news conference to introduce Almirola in the No. 10 Ford.

Almirola was asked if he would drive an SHR-affiliated car in the Xfinity Series in 2018. “I hope so,” he said, turning to Stewart. “Can I drive an Xfinity car?”

“We’ll work on that,” Stewart said. “I might want to drive it at some point. You guys act like you don’t need something that’s shocking a little bit. There’s actually some road-course races that I might be interested in running. We actually discussed it in house here.

“We don’t have anything near worth announcing by any means, but there are some really cool races, especially Charlotte having a road course race next year, there might be some opportunities that might be a little fun for me to come out, dust things off a little bit.”

After the news conference, Stewart, 46, told reporters it wasn’t likely that he would race Xfinity next season, but he also said he would be fine if reporters wrote he had expressed an interest in running Xfinity races.

There are four road courses on the 2018 Xfinity Series schedule: Watkins Glen International (Aug. 4), Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Aug. 11), Road America (Aug. 25) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sept. 29), which will be using its infield road course for NASCAR races next year for the first time.

The three-time series champion also hinted to reporters that he had was working on something “way bigger than NASCAR” for next season.

Stewart has remained active in racing this year after leaving NASCAR, returning to running sprint cars virtually full time. He also has said he wants to run the 24 Hours of Le Mans and possibly Global Rallycross in the future.

Stewart has 11 wins in 94 Xfinity starts from 1993-2013. His last start was a victory in 2013 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Keep up with all the Silly Season changes for 2018 with this scorecard

By Dustin LongNov 8, 2017, 10:37 AM EST
Aric Almirola became the latest driver to secure a ride for 2018 when Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that he’ll drive the No. 10 car.

Even with that announcement, more questions remain on which drivers will be in what rides next season.

Here’s a look at where Silly Season stands as Cup teams head to Phoenix Raceway for Sunday’s playoff race.

ANNOUNCED RIDES FOR 2018

— Aric Almirola will join Stewart-Haas Racing and drive the No. 10 car. (announcement made Nov. 8)

Darrell Wallace Jr. will join Richard Petty Motorsports and drive the No. 43 car. (announcement made Oct. 25)

Kasey Kahne will join Leavine Family Racing and drive the No. 95 car. (announcement made Sept. 19)

Ty Dillon signs a multi-year contract to remain at Germain Racing and drive the No. 13 car. Sponsor Geico also extends its deal with the team (announcement made Sept. 5)

Chris Buescher signs a multi-year contract to remain at JTG Daugherty and drive the No. 37 car. (announcement made Aug. 18)

Matt DiBenedetto will remain with Go Fas Racing in the team’s No. 32 car (announcement made Aug. 12)

William Byron will drive the No. 24 at Hendrick Motorsports, replacing Kasey Kahne (announcement made Aug. 9)

Paul Menard moves to Wood Brothers Racing to drive the No. 21 car (announcement made July 26)

Ryan Blaney moves to Team Penske to drive the No. 12 car and signs a multi-year contract extension (announcement made July 26)

Brad Keselowski agrees to contract extension to drive the No. 2 car for Team Penske (announcement made July 25

Alex Bowman will drive the No. 88 at Hendrick Motorsports, replacing Dale Earnhardt Jr. (announcement made July 20)

Erik Jones will drive the No. 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing, replacing Matt Kenseth (announcement made July 11)

OPEN RIDES

— No. 27: Richard Childress Racing states it will announce plans for a third Cup team at a later date with Paul Menard joining the Wood Brothers for next season. Key will be sponsorship money on what happens with that car.

— No. 34: Front Row Motorsports informed Landon Cassill on Oct. 9 that he would not be returning to the team next season. The team has not announced its driver lineup for next season. 

— No. 41: Stewart-Haas Racing declined to pick up the option on Kurt Busch’s contract for next year on Aug. 1. Even so, the team tweeted that it expected Busch back with sponsor Monster Energy for next year. Busch said Nov. 3 that “we are in negotiations’’ to remain in the No. 41. Co-owner Tony Stewart said Nov. 5: “That’s our goal, is to have Kurt back in that car for next year.’’

AVAILABLE DRIVERS

Matt Kenseth: He said Nov. 4 on the NASCAR on NBC podcast that he has “decided to take some time off” after the 2018 season. Kenseth isn’t using the word retirement but says he has no ride for 2018.

Kurt Busch: With Stewart-Haas Racing declining to pick up his option for next year, Busch is a free agent. Even with Stewart-Haas Racing’s action, there’s still a good chance Busch signs a deal to remain with the organization.

Danica Patrick: She will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing after this season. Patrick has not announced any plans for next season. She’s not looking for a ride in the Xfinity Series. “Cup only,’’ she said.  

Michael McDowellWill not return to Leavine Family Racing with Kasey Kahne joining the team next season.

Landon CassillSearching for a ride after being informed he will not be back at Front Row Motorsports. He said Oct. 10 that he did not have sponsorship to bring with him at the time.

