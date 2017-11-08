Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Where does Matt Kenseth go from here?

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 8, 2017, 7:00 AM EST
When Matt Kenseth exclusively told our Nate Ryan at Texas that he was stepping away from NASCAR racing after this season, it was more of him taking a hiatus rather than outright retirement.

In Tuesday’s NASCAR America, Jeff Burton, Kyle Petty and Ryan discussed what they believe the future holds for Kenseth.

Here are some of their thoughts:

BURTON: “I think rightfully so, he’s got his feelings hurt a little bit. He’s done what Joe Gibbs Racing hired him to do. He’s done a nice job, is still contending for wins, but there’s not a place for him. That’s a hard place for a guy like Matt Kenseth to be. He’s very quiet but has a lot of pride. There’s no way not to take this personal. It’s impossible.”

PETTY: “He does take it personal. But in the end, it was a business decision that was out of his control, and that’s the problem. He said he’d like to go out on his own accord, the way he wants to go out, the way Dale Jr.’s gone out, the way Tony Stewart‘s gone out, the way Jeff Gordon‘s gone out. They made the decision and followed through with it. This was not Matt’s decision.”

RYAN: “He never used the word ‘retirement.’ But you know what it’s like for a race car driver, especially one like this, who still feels like he can win — and proved Sunday that he can still lead laps. … He’s stepping away in 2018 and it’s for an indefinite period of time and it’s as declarative or definitive statement as you’re going to get. This is tantamount to him saying retirement.” 

NASCAR America: It’s Scan All Texas, pardner

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 7, 2017, 10:16 PM EST
They always seem to do things bigger in Texas, and this week’s edition of Scan All is no exception, with bigger action on the radio and TV.

Here’s some of the highlights:

  • “We have a different race track from last week, but the theme is the same: move it forward all day and put it where we need to be.” — Crew chief Jeremy Bullins to driver Ryan Blaney.
  • “I’ll see you down there in about 3 1/2 hours and get us a cowboy hat.” — Clayton Hughes, spotter for Martin Truex Jr.
  • “It’s not exactly what we wanted, but we’ll gather it up here.” Joey Meier, spotter for Brad Keselowski, after the first-lap contact between Keselowski and Kyle Busch.
  • “The goal is to not get crashed and not get lapped again.” — Crew chief Chad Knaus to Jimmie Johnson after the No. 48 went two laps down in the race.
  • Danica Patrick asked crew chief Billy Scott “How many laps is this race?” To which Scott replied, “334, so we’re about five laps past halfway.” Patrick responded, “Oh, geez.”
  • “Sorry I’m being all a negative Nancy out here, but it’s hot as (expletive).” — Danica Patrick on the high temperature in her car.
  • “We’re going to Miami, though. We’ll get ’em in two weeks.” — After Martin Truex Jr. finished second, crew chief Cole Pearn gave him the good news that he had qualified for the Championship 4 on points. “
  • “Damn, it’s good to be here in victory lane here in Texas.” — Race winner Kevin Harvick.

Check out Sunday’s best in the video above.

NASCAR America: Who has the best chance to reach Miami?

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 7, 2017, 9:17 PM EST
On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Kyle Petty eloquently put into words how important Sunday’s race at Phoenix is for the five drivers still eligible for the one remaining position for the Championship 4 race at Miami the following week.

“It’s a party of five, table for one,” Petty said.

So who has the best chance to fill that one vacancy? Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin or Ryan Blaney?

Petty and Jeff Burton broke down their predictions for each driver, and who has the best chances to keep their dream alive.

“They’re not good,” Burton said with a laugh. “Some people embrace it, some people really thrive on that pressure. When I think about Jimmie Johnson and probably Chase Elliott, they just know their deal: they know they’re going to have to win Phoenix.

“And if they can’t, they’re probably not going to make their way in unless something crazy happens. For them, it’s actually a little bit easier. I think it becomes a little bit harder to manage if you’re Brad, Denny or Ryan, if Denny and Ryan can catch Brad in a weak moment and get really good stage points in the first stage, it’s a whole new ballgame.”

Petty, meanwhile, sees things a little bit different and how the drivers with the longest odds potentially having the least pressure upon them.

“I think everybody has to go there thinking they have to win that race, even Brad (Keselowski) has to,” Petty said. “If I look at Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott, they have to go there with one single focus: win.

“So that makes their job easy. They don’t worry about points or stage points, but that last 10-15 laps, being in position to capitalize on somebody else’s mistake, or checking out on everybody.”

Check out the video above to get more insight from Burton and Petty.

NASCAR America — Jimmie Johnson on Miami: ‘We still have a chance’

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 7, 2017, 9:00 PM EST
When it comes to advancing to the Championship 4 round at Miami, don’t count out Jimmie Johnson.

So says Johnson.

The seven-time Cup champion knows his back is against the wall heading into Sunday’s playoff race at Phoenix Raceway.

Or more precisely: Johnson is in a must-win situation.

“Yeah, we still have a chance,” Johnson said emphatically Tuesday at the Randy Dorton Hendrick Engine Builder Showdown. “That’s better than a lot of drivers out there, the 32 others that wish they were in the playoffs still.

“We have a chance, granted it’s just one. We need to go in there and win. It’s been a great track for us. We’re not done. We still have plenty to prove.”

That’s why Johnson is convinced he can win a record eighth championship this season.

“Until that door is shut, I’m believing. I’m going to fight as hard as I can,” he said.

Check out Johnson’s interview with Dave Burns in the video above.

 

 

Believe it or not: Tony Stewart could have been a ski jumper if he hadn’t raced cars

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 7, 2017, 8:40 PM EST
Tony Stewart is known for being a lot of things: three-time NASCAR Cup champion, Cup team co-owner, racetrack owner, sprint car racer and Oreo lover (who can forget the infamous soda cookies?).

But even with all the media spotlight on him for the past 20 years, there’s still a number of things we don’t know about Stewart.

So, the former driver of the No. 20 and No. 14 decided to reveal five of his favorite passions — and you’re likely going to be surprised by some, maybe even shocked by others.

We’ll give you one of the five just to whet your appetite: if he hadn’t of become a race car driver, Stewart potentially may have become a ski jumper.

Check out the video above to hear Tony talk about his other passions.