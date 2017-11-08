NASCAR America: Clint Bowyer on the ’emotional rollercoaster’ of 2017

Maybe it’s the track or maybe it’s the playoffs.

Either way, Phoenix Raceway is a place that’s kind to drivers no matter where they start.

The 1-mile track, which hosts the final elimination race of the Cup playoffs on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC), has seen seven of its last 13 winners start outside the top 10.

The most recent and lowest starting winner was Ryan Newman, who won in March in an overtime finish thanks to pit strategy after starting 22nd.

Only two of the last six Phoenix winners have started outside the top 10. Kevin Harvick, who has eight Phoenix victories, started outside the top 10 times and 15th or lower in three of them.

From the spring 2010 to spring 2014 races, six of nine winners started from outside the top 10.

The lowest-starting winner in Phoenix history is Ricky Rudd in 1995, when he started 29th.

Here’s who is hot and not entering Sunday’s race, courtesy of Racing Insights.

Who is Hot

Brad Keselowski

• Finished fourth at Martinsville, fifth at Texas.

• Currently fourth in points, +19 to the cutline.

• Advanced to the Round of 8 with his win at Talladega.

• Winless at Phoenix in 16 starts, best finish of third in 2014.

• Finished top 10 in five of the last seven races at Phoenix including fifth in March

Kevin Harvick

• Won at Texas to advance to the Championship four at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the third time in the last four years.

• Five top-10 finishes in the playoffs and three finishes of 17th or worse.

• Won six of the last 10 races at Phoenix. Has eight total wins.

• Finished top six in the last eight Phoenix races.

• Failed to lead in the last two Phoenix races.

Martin Truex Jr.

• Finished second at Martinsville and Texas.

• Finished top five in seven of the eight playoff races.

• Has already advanced to championship race based on points.

• Seven wins in 2017, the most by a driver since Matt Kenseth had seven in 2013.

• Led a series-high 2,175 laps in 2017 and has led the most laps in nine races.

• Best Phoenix finish is fifth in 2009.

• Only one top-10 finish in the last seven Phoenix races.

Kyle Busch

• Won at Martinsville on last-lap pass for his third win of the playoffs

• Five wins this season have all come in the last 14 races.

• Led laps in the last 17 races this season, a personal best and the best streak ever among active

drivers.

• Finished 19th at Texas after Lap 1 contact with Keselowski.

• One Phoenix win in 2005.

• Finished top five in the last four Phoenix races including leading 114 laps before finishing third in March.

Who is Not

Jimmie Johnson

• Finished 12th at Martinsville and 27th at Texas.

• Only one top-five finish in the last 21 races.

• Finished outside the top 10 in the last four races.

• Four top-five finishes this season, three were wins.

• Four-time Phoenix winner but none since 2009.

• Only two top-10 finishes at Phoenix in the last six races there.

• Finished ninth at Phoenix in March.

Kyle Larson

• Finished 39th at Kansas, 37th at Martinsville and Texas, his worst three consecutive starts in his

career.

• Eight runner-up finishes this season.

• Four wins in 2017, had one before this season.

• Finished top three in last two Phoenix races including runner-up in March

Kurt Busch

• Finished ninth at Texas after winning the pole. Only his second top 10 of the playoffs.

• Finished 16th in the first round, 25 points below the cut line.

• One Phoenix win in 2005.

• Finished top 10 in five of the last six Phoenix races. Finished 25th in March.

Kasey Kahne

• Finished 11th at Texas. His worst finish in the last six races is 16th.

• Only three top-10 finishes in the last 24 races.

• Six DNFs for accidents this season.

• One Phoenix win in fall 2011.

• Only one top-10 finish in the last seven Phoenix races.

