Kyle Larson’s son Owen to be a big brother in 2018

Kyle Larson and girlfriend Katelyn Sweet announced Tuesday night that she is pregnant and due to deliver the couple’s second child in May 2018.
Larson wrote on Instagram:
“@katelyn_sweet and I are so excited for this new chapter in our lives. Owen loves being around babies and has already been talking about how he’s going to share all of his toys!! We will see if that comes true.”
Owen was born in Dec. 22, 2014.
The couple’s second child will be due around the same time the first child for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt is due. Also, Kevin and DeLana Harvick are expecting their second child in 2018.
As expected, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that Aric Almirola will drive the No. 10 car next season.
He takes over the ride Danica Patrick has had since the 2013 season.
Smithfield will be the primary sponsor for the full season.
“This is the opportunity every racer wants,” Almirola said in a statement. “Stewart-Haas Racing is an experienced organization with a lot of depth, great technical support from Ford, and staffed with racers from top to bottom. They lean on each other, challenge each other and make each other better. I’m really looking forward to being a part of that.
“I’ve known Tony Stewart since our time together at Joe Gibbs Racing. I know what he expects and he knows my commitment. I can’t thank him and Smithfield enough for believing in me and providing this opportunity.”
Almirola, 33, joins SHR after six seasons at Richard Petty Motorsports. He won once with the organization, capturing the Daytona race in July 2014.
Almirola missed seven races this season after suffering a back injury in a crash at Kansas Speedway in May. His best Cup finish this year is fourth in the Daytona 500 and at Talladega in the spring. He finished in the top five in each of the three restrictor-plate races he ran this season (he missed the July Daytona race while recovering from his injury).
With Almirola signed, Stewart-Haas Racing’s lineup for next season is closer to being set. Kevin Harvick, who will race for a championship in Miami, will be back in the No. 4 car. Clint Bowyer returns in the No. 14. The team has not announced who will be in the No. 41 car.
William Byron announced Tuesday that Tab Boyd will serve as his spotter next year during his rookie season in the Cup Series.
Boyd will spot for Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 24 Chevrolet after having worked with Joey Logano on the No. 22 Ford and with Johnny Sauter in the Camping World Truck Series.
Boyd will be replaced on the No. 22 by TJ Majors, the long-time spotter for Dale Earnhardt Jr.
It was also announced that Byron, 19, has signed with sports and entertainment marketing agency, Wasserman.
The company represents 1,600 athletes, including Russell Westbrook, Andrew Luck, Alex Morgan, Giancarlo Stanton and Travis Pastrana. Byron is the only NASCAR driver represented by Wasserman.
When Matt Kenseth exclusively told our Nate Ryan at Texas that he was stepping away from NASCAR racing after this season, it was more of him taking a hiatus rather than outright retirement.
In Tuesday’s NASCAR America, Jeff Burton, Kyle Petty and Ryan discussed what they believe the future holds for Kenseth.
Here are some of their thoughts:
BURTON: “I think rightfully so, he’s got his feelings hurt a little bit. He’s done what Joe Gibbs Racing hired him to do. He’s done a nice job, is still contending for wins, but there’s not a place for him. That’s a hard place for a guy like Matt Kenseth to be. He’s very quiet but has a lot of pride. There’s no way not to take this personal. It’s impossible.”
PETTY: “He does take it personal. But in the end, it was a business decision that was out of his control, and that’s the problem. He said he’d like to go out on his own accord, the way he wants to go out, the way Dale Jr.’s gone out, the way Tony Stewart‘s gone out, the way Jeff Gordon‘s gone out. They made the decision and followed through with it. This was not Matt’s decision.”
RYAN: “He never used the word ‘retirement.’ But you know what it’s like for a race car driver, especially one like this, who still feels like he can win — and proved Sunday that he can still lead laps. … He’s stepping away in 2018 and it’s for an indefinite period of time and it’s as declarative or definitive statement as you’re going to get. This is tantamount to him saying retirement.”
They always seem to do things bigger in Texas, and this week’s edition of Scan All is no exception, with bigger action on the radio and TV.
Here’s some of the highlights:
- “We have a different race track from last week, but the theme is the same: move it forward all day and put it where we need to be.” — Crew chief Jeremy Bullins to driver Ryan Blaney.
- “I’ll see you down there in about 3 1/2 hours and get us a cowboy hat.” — Clayton Hughes, spotter for Martin Truex Jr.
- “It’s not exactly what we wanted, but we’ll gather it up here.” Joey Meier, spotter for Brad Keselowski, after the first-lap contact between Keselowski and Kyle Busch.
- “The goal is to not get crashed and not get lapped again.” — Crew chief Chad Knaus to Jimmie Johnson after the No. 48 went two laps down in the race.
- Danica Patrick asked crew chief Billy Scott “How many laps is this race?” To which Scott replied, “334, so we’re about five laps past halfway.” Patrick responded, “Oh, geez.”
- “Sorry I’m being all a negative Nancy out here, but it’s hot as (expletive).” — Danica Patrick on the high temperature in her car.
- “We’re going to Miami, though. We’ll get ’em in two weeks.” — After Martin Truex Jr. finished second, crew chief Cole Pearn gave him the good news that he had qualified for the Championship 4 on points. “
- “Damn, it’s good to be here in victory lane here in Texas.” — Race winner Kevin Harvick.
