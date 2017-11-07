Two Camping World Truck Series teams penalized for Texas issues

All three major NASCAR series were in action this past weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.
Penalties were assessed to two teams in the Camping World Truck Series:
- Kevin Bellicourt, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet (driven by Justin Haley), has been fined $5,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Event (at Phoenix) for an L1 penalty: Sections 20.17.3.2.1.2 and 20.17.3.2.2.2 Post-Race Front and Rear Body Inspection Heights — measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances. Team was also assessed with the loss of 10 driver points (to Haley) and 10 owner points. Also, the team’s fifth-place race finish is encumbered per Section 12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes.
- Ryan Fugle, crew chief of the No. 4 Toyota (driven by Christopher Bell) has been fined $2,500 for a safety violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
When it comes to advancing to the Championship 4 round at Miami, don’t count out Jimmie Johnson.
So says Johnson.
The seven-time Cup champion knows his back is against the wall heading into Sunday’s playoff race at Phoenix Raceway.
Or more precisely: Johnson is in a must-win situation.
“Yeah, we still have a chance,” Johnson said emphatically Tuesday. “That’s better than a lot of drivers out there, the 32 others that wish they were in the playoffs still.
“We have a chance, granted it’s just one. We need to go in there and win. It’s been a great track for us. We’re not done. We still have plenty to prove.”
That’s why Johnson is convinced he can win a record eighth championship this season.
“Until that door is shut, I’m believing. I’m going to fight as hard as I can,” he said.
Check out Johnson’s interview with Dave Burns in the video above.
Tony Stewart is known for being a lot of things: three-time NASCAR Cup champion, Cup team co-owner, racetrack owner, sprint car racer and Oreo lover (who can forget the infamous soda cookies?).
But even with all the media spotlight on him for the past 20 years, there’s still a number of things we don’t know about Stewart.
So, the former driver of the No. 20 and No. 14 decided to reveal five of his favorite passions — and you’re likely going to be surprised by some, maybe even shocked by others.
We’ll give you one of the five just to whet your appetite: if he hadn’t of become a race car driver, Stewart potentially may have become a ski jumper.
Check out the video above to hear Tony talk about his other passions.
There are two races left in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s full-time Cup career.
Between now and his final start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR America will present Earnhardt’s “My Greatest 8.”
The series will look at eight of Earnhardt’s personal favorite moments from his NASCAR career.
On Monday, we recapped how Dale Jr. won the first of two consecutive Xfinity Series championships in 1998 while driving the No. 3 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Jr.
On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we relived Junior’s second consecutive Xfinity championship the following year – making him at the time only the fourth driver to win back-to-back titles in NASCAR’s junior league.
Shortly after being crowned champion that day for a second time, Dale Jr. said, “I thought I’d be a champion, but I didn’t think I’d be a two-time champion.”
Alongside him that day was his father, Dale Sr., who prophetically added of his son, “I’m very proud of him. Hopefully we can go on to Winston Cup (NASCAR Cup) and make things happen, too.”
Watch the above video for more on the moment.
Six months after announcing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, John Andretti revealed Monday he was done with chemotherapy treatments “for now.”
The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver revealed on Twitter he had completed a series of 12 treatments that began in March.
Andretti’s initial surgery after his diagnosis removed 12-14 inches of his colon and scans showed the cancer had spread to his liver and possibly his spleen. In June, he announced that his spleen and gallbladder were cancer free.
After his diagnosis was announced, Andretti, 54, began advocating for men over the age of 50 to get colonoscopies. The campaign spawned the #CheckIt4Andretti hashtag on social media. Andretti shared his treatment experience regularly on Twitter.
The former driver for Richard Petty and Cale Yarborough was the first driver to attempt the “Double” of racing in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.
All cars in this season’s Indy 500 and Coke 600 had #CheckIt4Andretti decals.