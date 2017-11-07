NASCAR America — Jimmie Johnson on Miami: ‘We still have a chance’

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

When it comes to advancing to the Championship 4 round at Miami, don’t count out Jimmie Johnson.

So says Johnson.

The seven-time Cup champion knows his back is against the wall heading into Sunday’s playoff race at Phoenix Raceway.

Or more precisely: Johnson is in a must-win situation.

“Yeah, we still have a chance,” Johnson said emphatically Tuesday. “That’s better than a lot of drivers out there, the 32 others that wish they were in the playoffs still.

“We have a chance, granted it’s just one. We need to go in there and win. It’s been a great track for us. We’re not done. We still have plenty to prove.”

That’s why Johnson is convinced he can win a record eighth championship this season.

“Until that door is shut, I’m believing. I’m going to fight as hard as I can,” he said.

Check out Johnson’s interview with Dave Burns in the video above.