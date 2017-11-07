Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: It’s Scan All Texas, pardner

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 7, 2017, 10:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

They always seem to do things bigger in Texas, and this week’s edition of Scan All is no exception, with bigger action on the radio and TV.

Here’s some of the highlights:

  • “We have a different race track from last week, but the theme is the same: move it forward all day and put it where we need to be.” — Crew chief Jeremy Bullins to driver Ryan Blaney.
  • “I’ll see you down there in about 3 1/2 hours and get us a cowboy hat.” — Clayton Hughes, spotter for Martin Truex Jr.
  • “It’s not exactly what we wanted, but we’ll gather it up here.” Joey Meier, spotter for Brad Keselowski, after the first-lap contact between Keselowski and Kyle Busch.
  • “The goal is to not get crashed and not get lapped again.” — Crew chief Chad Knaus to Jimmie Johnson after the No. 48 went two laps down in the race.
  • Danica Patrick asked crew chief Billy Scott “How many laps is this race?” To which Scott replied, “334, so we’re about five laps past halfway.” Patrick responded, “Oh, geez.”
  • “Sorry I’m being all a negative Nancy out here, but it’s hot as (expletive).” — Danica Patrick on the high temperature in her car.
  • “We’re going to Miami, though. We’ll get ’em in two weeks.” — After Martin Truex Jr. finished second, crew chief Cole Pearn gave him the good news that he had qualified for the Championship 4 on points. “
  • “Damn, it’s good to be here in victory lane here in Texas.” — Race winner Kevin Harvick.

Check out Sunday’s best in the video above.

NASCAR America: Who has the best chance to reach Miami?

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 7, 2017, 9:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Kyle Petty eloquently put into words how important Sunday’s race at Phoenix is for the five drivers still eligible for the one remaining position for the Championship 4 race at Miami the following week.

“It’s a party of five, table for one,” Petty said.

So who has the best chance to fill that one vacancy? Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin or Ryan Blaney?

Petty and Jeff Burton broke down their predictions for each driver, and who has the best chances to keep their dream alive.

“They’re not good,” Burton said with a laugh. “Some people embrace it, some people really thrive on that pressure. When I think about Jimmie Johnson and probably Chase Elliott, they just know their deal: they know they’re going to have to win Phoenix.

“And if they can’t, they’re probably not going to make their way in unless something crazy happens. For them, it’s actually a little bit easier. I think it becomes a little bit harder to manage if you’re Brad, Denny or Ryan, if Denny and Ryan can catch Brad in a weak moment and get really good stage points in the first stage, it’s a whole new ballgame.”

Petty, meanwhile, sees things a little bit different and how the drivers with the longest odds potentially having the least pressure upon them.

“I think everybody has to go there thinking they have to win that race, even Brad (Keselowski) has to,” Petty said. “If I look at Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott, they have to go there with one single focus: win.

“So that makes their job easy. They don’t worry about points or stage points, but that last 10-15 laps, being in position to capitalize on somebody else’s mistake, or checking out on everybody.”

Check out the video above to get more insight from Burton and Petty.

NASCAR America — Jimmie Johnson on Miami: ‘We still have a chance’

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 7, 2017, 9:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

When it comes to advancing to the Championship 4 round at Miami, don’t count out Jimmie Johnson.

So says Johnson.

The seven-time Cup champion knows his back is against the wall heading into Sunday’s playoff race at Phoenix Raceway.

Or more precisely: Johnson is in a must-win situation.

“Yeah, we still have a chance,” Johnson said emphatically Tuesday at the Randy Dorton Hendrick Engine Builder Showdown. “That’s better than a lot of drivers out there, the 32 others that wish they were in the playoffs still.

“We have a chance, granted it’s just one. We need to go in there and win. It’s been a great track for us. We’re not done. We still have plenty to prove.”

That’s why Johnson is convinced he can win a record eighth championship this season.

“Until that door is shut, I’m believing. I’m going to fight as hard as I can,” he said.

Check out Johnson’s interview with Dave Burns in the video above.

 

 

Believe it or not: Tony Stewart could have been a ski jumper if he hadn’t raced cars

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 7, 2017, 8:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tony Stewart is known for being a lot of things: three-time NASCAR Cup champion, Cup team co-owner, racetrack owner, sprint car racer and Oreo lover (who can forget the infamous soda cookies?).

But even with all the media spotlight on him for the past 20 years, there’s still a number of things we don’t know about Stewart.

So, the former driver of the No. 20 and No. 14 decided to reveal five of his favorite passions — and you’re likely going to be surprised by some, maybe even shocked by others.

We’ll give you one of the five just to whet your appetite: if he hadn’t of become a race car driver, Stewart potentially may have become a ski jumper.

Check out the video above to hear Tony talk about his other passions.

Two Camping World Truck Series teams penalized for Texas issues

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 7, 2017, 7:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

All three major NASCAR series were in action this past weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Penalties were assessed to two teams in the Camping World Truck Series:

  • Kevin Bellicourt, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet (driven by Justin Haley), has been fined $5,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Event (at Phoenix) for an L1 penalty: Sections 20.17.3.2.1.2 and 20.17.3.2.2.2 Post-Race Front and Rear Body Inspection Heights — measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances. Team was also assessed with the loss of 10 driver points (to Haley) and 10 owner points. Also, the team’s fifth-place race finish is encumbered per Section 12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes.
  • Ryan Fugle, crew chief of the No. 4 Toyota (driven by Christopher Bell) has been fined $2,500 for a safety violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.