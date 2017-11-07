NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Who has best shot at Phoenix to make Miami? Dale Jr.’s ‘My Greatest 8’

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Krista Voda hosts with Kyle Petty in Stamford, Connecticut, while Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan join us from NBC Charlotte.
On today’s show:
-
As the season’s penultimate race draws closer, we break down the five drivers who will race for the final spot in the Championship 4. Which one will emerge to join Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. in a championship showdown at Homestead-Miami Speedway?
-
Following Matt Kenseth’s revelation that he is “stepping away” from NASCAR after the 2017 season, we’ll discuss the on-going changing of the guard in the Monster Energy Series.
- With Dale Earnhardt Jr. winding down his remarkable career, we continue our look back at the milestones that have meant the most to him. Don’t miss the second installment of “Dale Jr.: My Greatest 8.”
-
We’ll re-visit Sunday’s pivotal playoff race at Texas from the perspective of the drivers, crew chiefs and spotters with Scan All: Texas.
- NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity initiative has produced stars like Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace. Today, we’ll reveal the six drivers chosen for the 2018 class.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at the special time of 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.