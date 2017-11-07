Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Long: New format creates stronger championship field with one spot left to fill

By Dustin LongNov 7, 2017, 10:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas — They will be familiar foes when they meet in Miami.

Three of the four drivers who will race for the Cup title in less than two weeks competed against each other for the 2015 crown. Kyle Busch won that day, beating Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Jeff Gordon.

Only Gordon, who has since retired, won’t be racing for the championship this year. Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway will determine the fourth title contender.

“When you’re going to race for a championship,’’ Rodney Childers, crew chief for Kevin Harvick, told NBC Sports, “you want to race the best, and I feel those two teams (Truex and Busch) are the best right now.’’

With stage and playoff points rewarding drivers for their performance throughout the season, it made it more likely that the top teams would race for a championship. That is evident with the three teams that have advanced.

Truex, Busch and Harvick rank first, second and fourth in laps led and have combined to lead 50 percent of the 10,002 laps run this year. This marks the first time the championship contenders have led more than 37 percent of the laps entering Miami since the elimination-style playoff debuted in 2014.

Truex (seven wins), Busch (five) and Harvick (two) also have combined for 14 victories this season. That’s tied for the most wins among the championship contenders entering Miami since 2014. Last year’s group also had 14 victories heading into the season finale.

This year’s victory total will increase once the fourth driver is determined since that driver will have at least one victory. Chase Elliott, who is winless, is in a must-win situation to advance.

The format doesn’t guarantee all of the best teams will advance to the championship — Kyle Larson’s success during the regular season couldn’t save him from second round that featured finishes of 10th, 13th and 39th. 

But the playoffs are like the season, it’s a grind. Truex, who has been the best car most of the season, used all those playoff points from winning races, stages and the regular season title to earn a spot in Miami via points with still one race left in this round.

Busch also has been viewed as one of the strongest cars much of the year and he’ll be back seeking his second title in three years.

Harvick’s win continues a surge by his team in the playoffs. Thirty-three percent of the laps he’s led all season have come in the playoffs.

Even more important is that Harvick’s team beat Truex on a 1.5-mile track. Truex had won six of the nine previous races on such tracks and the championship race is on a 1.5-mile speedway. Harvick’s victory also marked just the second time in eight playoff races that he finished ahead of Truex (the other was Talladega when Harvick was 20th and Truex was 23rd).

“To beat them heads up this weekend is not only a confidence builder for me but really for our whole team in all the things we’re doing,’’ Harvick told NBC Sports. “It’s definitely good timing and hopefully we can carry this forward for two more weeks.’’

Truex, though, isn’t buying that notion.

“Did Harvick steal our confidence by beating us at the end?’’ Truex said. “All that voodoo stuff I’m sure will be brought up.

“The bottom line is our last run we weren’t as good as we needed to be. We got beat, but we still did what we needed to do. We’ve had an amazing run on mile‑and‑a‑halves. To win six in a row was ridiculous. To think we came up eight laps short to do seven is pretty good.’’

 and on Facebook

Bump & Run: Who completes Championship 4 field?

Getty Images
By NBC SportsNov 7, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Who will be the fourth driver to advance to the championship round in Cup?

Nate Ryan: Denny Hamlin. Phoenix has haunted him in the past as where his championship bids have gone south, but this time the 1-mile track will stoke a comeback for his team. He will earn major stage points in the first two segments, allowing him to put the pressure on Brad Keselowski with a strong finish. Or, he might just win outright there for the first time in five years.

Dustin Long: Brad Keselowski. He won’t lose his advantage on the others.

Jerry Bonkowski: Brad Keselowski punches his ticket to the Championship 4 round at Phoenix. The only real potential threat to Keselowski’s bid is if seven-time NASCAR Cup champ Jimmie Johnson reaches back in his bag of tricks to win in the Valley of the Sun. And knowing how Johnson has found ways to do the impossible numerous times in his career to date, don’t count him out. Keselowski sure won’t.

Daniel McFadin: I see Ryan Blaney finding a way to hop over Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin to be the second Ford driver in the championship round.

How significant was it that Martin Truex Jr. lost a race on a 1.5-mile track so close to Miami?

Nate Ryan: As Truex indicated in his postrace media session, it can be downplayed significantly. He got beat on the final run but was in the ballgame before that at a 1.5-mile track where the Toyotas weren’t that strong this season. He already is looking forward to Miami, where he had a strong test two weeks ago.

Dustin Long: If nothing else, it gives Kevin Harvick’s team confidence and anything positive this late in the season can be a good thing.

Jerry Bonkowski: Much ado about nothing. Sure, he didn’t win for a seventh time on a 1.5-miler this season at Texas, but is second place really a sign of a sudden turn of poor performance? Remember, Truex made a mistake with 10 laps left, allowing Kevin Harvick to pass for the win. Had it not been for Truex’s mistake, he potentially could have won Sunday.

Daniel McFadin: While it’s eyebrow raising that Truex lost, it’s not that big of a deal. Texas is one of the two 1.5-mile tracks he didn’t win at this year in either race there, along with Atlanta. He also didn’t win the Coke 600. Truex still has the most consistent speed, and I would take him in any head-to-head battle with the remaining playoff drivers after Kyle Larson was eliminated.

(Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Who has a better chance of winning either of the last two races: Matt Kenseth or Dale Earnhardt Jr.?

Nate Ryan: This is tighter than it might seem. Either could win Phoenix – Kenseth probably should have won there last season, and Earnhardt’s No. 88 nearly did … and he won Phoenix in 2015. Kenseth is a better bet at Miami, but in all likelihood, it probably will be a championship-eligible driver who wins there.

Dustin Long: Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Phoenix. The champion – or Kyle Larson – likely will win in Miami.

Jerry Bonkowski: Had it not been for a dumb team mistake at Kansas, Kenseth could potentially still have a chance to reach Miami. But since that is no longer an option, what better way for Kenseth to close out his career than with a final win — especially since he hasn’t had a win yet in 2017. As for Junior, he may have a shot to win at Phoenix, given his past success there. But with his struggles this season, as much as I’d like to see him win one last time, I just don’t see it happening. But you have to admit: if he were to win at Miami, it would be one of the best storylines ever seen in NASCAR: one driver being crowned season champion and Earnhardt winning in his last career Cup race.

Daniel McFadin: Matt Kenseth. The No. 20 has been more competitive all year. But don’t sleep on Earnhardt. The No. 88 team has finished in the top five in two of the last four races at Phoenix, including Earnhardt’s 2015 win in a rain-shortened race. Alex Bowman finished sixth in this race last year after leading 194 laps, so the No. 88 team has a good grasp of what works there.

Alliance Truck Parts, Team Penske extend partnership in multi-year deal

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 7, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Team Penske announced it has extended its partnership with Alliance Truck Parts in a multi-year deal that stretches beyond the 2018 Cup season.

The company will be the primary sponsor on Brad Keselowski‘s No. 2 Ford in six Cup races.

Alliance Truck Parts and its associate Detroit Genuine Parts have been the primary sponsor this year at Phoenix, Richmond, Pocono, Daytona II, Charlotte II and Martinsville II.

Next year, Miller Lite will be the primary sponsor for Keselowski in 11 Cup races.

Discount Tire will be the primary sponsor in 10 Cup races next year.

Alliance Truck Parts has been a partner of Team Penske since it sponsored Sam Hornish Jr. in 17 Xfinity Series races in 2013. It moved up to the Cup Series in 2014 when it sponsored Keselowski in eight races.

Detroit Genuine Parts was on Keselowski’s car when he earned Team Penske its 100th Cup victory at Daytona in July 2016.

Auto-Owners Insurance adding more races as primary sponsor for Martin Truex Jr.

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 7, 2017, 10:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

Auto-Owners Insurance will be the primary sponsor for eight races for Martin Truex Jr. in 2018 after adding two races, Furniture Row Racing announced Tuesday.

That means that all 38 races (36 points races and two non-points races) for the No. 78 car are set with primary sponsorship for next year.

Bass Pro Shops will be the primary sponsor for 16 races next season.

5-hour Energy will be the primary sponsor for 14 races next season.

Auto-Owners Insurance will be the primary sponsor for the remaining eight races.

Truex advanced to the championship round of the playoffs after last weekend’s race at Texas.

Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin on playoff bubble ahead of Phoenix

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 7, 2017, 10:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

Then there was one.

Five Cup drivers have one race to decide the last spot in the championship four at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

They will battle for it Sunday at Phoenix Raceway in the Can-Am 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). The only drivers safe are Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.

Brad Keselowski leads the five drivers still eligible for the final spot. Currently in the top four, he leads Denny Hamlin by 19 points after finishing fifth at Texas.

Ryan Blaney is close on Hamlin’s heels, trailing him by three points.

It’s a much more dire scenario for the Hendrick Motorsports drivers of Chase Elliot and Jimmie Johnson. Elliott (-49) and Johnson (-51) are in must-win situations after the first two races of the Round of 8.

Of the five remaining drivers, Johnson (four) and Hamlin (one) have victories at the 1-mile track.

Below is the full playoff grid.

and on Facebook