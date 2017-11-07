Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin on playoff bubble ahead of Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinNov 7, 2017, 10:17 AM EST
Then there was one.

Five Cup drivers have one race to decide the last spot in the championship four at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

They will battle for it Sunday at Phoenix Raceway in the Can-Am 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). The only drivers safe are Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.

Brad Keselowski leads the five drivers still eligible for the final spot. Currently in the top four, he leads Denny Hamlin by 19 points after finishing fifth at Texas.

Ryan Blaney is close on Hamlin’s heels, trailing him by three points.

It’s a much more dire scenario for the Hendrick Motorsports drivers of Chase Elliot and Jimmie Johnson. Elliott (-49) and Johnson (-51) are in must-win situations after the first two races of the Round of 8.

Of the five remaining drivers, Johnson (four) and Hamlin (one) have victories at the 1-mile track.

Below is the full playoff grid.

NASCAR America: Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch finish strong at Texas after first lap contact

By Daniel McFadinNov 7, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch‘s day did not get off to a good start Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Both drivers made contact with each other on Lap 1, forcing each to pit for cut tires and damaged cars.

They returned to the track a lap down. Busch didn’t need to worry as he’d already clinched a spot in the championship race due to his win at Martinsville. But he still managed to bounce back to finished 19th.

Keselowski, on the other hand, went from being 29 points ahead of the final transfer spot to the championship round entering the race to 20 points back after the accident.

But the Team Penske driver charged back to finish fifth and leave Texas 19 point to the good entering this weekend’s race at Phoenix. Keselowski is one of five drivers vying for the final spot in the championship four.

NASCAR America’s Kyle Petty called Keselowski’s rebound a “championship-caliber performance.”

“I think there are moments in a career, there are moments in season, there are moments that you look at, maybe the team doesn’t win, but you look at and say, ‘championship performance,'” Petty said. “Boom. Fifth-place finish and they’re still in the mix.”

Petty and Parker Kligerman also discussed why Busch’s finish is important for the No. 18 team despite already being part of the championship four.

“They need to keep their head in the game,” Petty said. “Pit stops, they basically got a free day of, ‘let’s go over there, let’s bust these pit stops, let’s stay in that rhythm. Let’s stay in the rhythm of spotting, let’s stay in the rhythm of driving, let’s stay in the rhythm of running a strategy and seeing where we’re at.'”

NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘My Greatest 8’: 1998 Xfinity championship

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2017, 7:30 PM EST
There are two races left in Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s full-time Cup career.

Between now and his final start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR America will present Earnhardt’s “My Greatest 8.”

The series will look chronologically at eight of Earnhardt’s personal favorite moments from his NASCAR career.

The first is Earnhardt clinching his first of two Xfinity Series championship in 1998 while driving the No. 3 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt, Inc. Earnhardt wrapped up the title on Nov. 15 at Homestead-Miami Speedway despite blowing an engine.

He finished the year with seven wins.

Earnhardt would claim his second Xfinity title in 1999.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver paid tribute to this era of his career earlier this season when he drove his ACDelco paint scheme in the Southern 500.

NASCAR America: Martin Truex Jr. still the championship favorite after Texas loss

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2017, 6:36 PM EST
With his second-place finish in Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. clinched a spot among the Championship four at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Furniture Row Racing driver has finished second in both Round of 8 races so far. Sunday’s result came after he was passed by Kevin Harvick with 10 laps left in the race.

But NASCAR America analysts Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman don’t think that changes that Truex is still the favorite to win the championship, which will be decided at a 1.5-mile track. Six of Truex’s seven wins this year have been at 1.5-mile tracks.

The No. 78 team’s average finish at those tracks is 2.7. That’s second all-time to Bobby Labonte in 1999 (2.4).

“He has been the best car all year on the mile-and-halfs,” Kligerman said. “It’s an upset if someone goes and beats them. It was an upset yesterday when Kevin Harvick beat him on a mile-and-a-half, on a green-flag run in a green-flag pass. … Yes, they got beat yesterday, but they still have that speed advantage.”

Said Petty: “I’m going to compare this to a Mike Tyson or a Tiger Woods. Once they get beat, people look at them and say, ‘ooh. They’re beatable on a mile-and-a-half race track.’ … This may give them that little bit of an opening that you need to say they’re not invincible this year.”

Roush Fenway Racing honoring Robert Yates at Phoenix with special paint scheme

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
Roush Fenway Racing will honor the late Robert Yates this weekend at Phoenix Raceway with a classic Robert Yates Racing paint scheme.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s No. 17 Ford will be inspired by the Havoline sponsored No. 28 Ford Davey Allison won with at Phoenix in 1991 and 1992.

The logo of Robert Yates Racing, which won 57 Cup races and 48 pole positions, will be on the hood of the car.

Via: Roush Fenway Racing

Yates died on Oct. 2 at 74 after a battle with liver cancer. Yates, who won the 1999 Cup title with Dale Jarrett, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January.

In 2003, Yates and Jack Roush formed Roush Yates Engines, the exclusive provider of engines for Ford NASCAR teams.

“The entire NASCAR Community has lost a pillar of our sport with the passing of Robert Yates,” Roush said in a press release. “Robert was true to all he held dear – a fierce competitor, a dedicated and inspired leader and a passionate family man. For me he was the type of competitor that brought out the best in everyone around him and he was a wonderful partner and friend. I am very fortunate to have been able to team up with, and learn from, Robert Yates.”

Stenhouse, who has taken Roush-Yates engines to victory lane twice the year (Talladega, Daytona II), will look to give Ford its second Phoenix win since 2013. His best finish at the 1-mile track in nine starts is fourth last March. It’s his only finish better than 12th at the track.

“It’s really cool to be able to honor Robert with our car in Phoenix,” Stenhouse said in a press release. “He’s meant so much to NASCAR, and to have him ride along with us this weekend will be really special for everyone at the shop.”

