Believe it or not: Tony Stewart could have been a ski jumper if he hadn’t raced cars

Tony Stewart is known for being a lot of things: three-time NASCAR Cup champion, Cup team co-owner, racetrack owner, sprint car racer and Oreo lover (who can forget the infamous soda cookies?).

But even with all the media spotlight on him for the past 20 years, there’s still a number of things we don’t know about Stewart.

So, the former driver of the No. 20 and No. 14 decided to reveal five of his favorite passions — and you’re likely going to be surprised by some, maybe even shocked by others.

We’ll give you one of the five just to whet your appetite: if he hadn’t of become a race car driver, Stewart potentially may have become a ski jumper.

Check out the video above to hear Tony talk about his other passions.