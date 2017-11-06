Todd Gilliland wins second straight K&N Pro Series West title

Saturday night saw Todd Gilliland win his second straight K&N Pro Series West title in a big night for Bill McAnally Racing.

The 17-year-old driver clinched the title by finishing second in the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame 150 at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, California.

Gilliland placed second to teammate Derek Kraus, who won his first K&N West race after leading 48 of the race’s 150 laps. Riley Herbst completed a sweep of the top three for Bill McAnally Racing.

The son of former Cup Series driver David Gilliland, Todd Gilliland capped off his championship run with his 11th top five in 14 races. He won six races for the second year in a row. Four of his wins this year came in the first five races of the season.

The driver of the No. 16 Toyota needed to finish seventh or better to clinch. His main rival for the title, teammate Chris Eggleston, suffered a flat tire on Lap 65. After undergoing repairs, Eggleston finished 20th, three laps down.

Eggleston finished 28 points back from Gilliland.

“It feels great,” Gilliland said after the race. “All this hard work and dedication these guys put in, and it all comes down to this. To be able to get it done is very special.”

Gilliland’s title comes a month after he lost out on the K&N East title to Harrison Burton by eight points. He’s won 17 K&N races the last two seasons.

Bill McAnally Racing has now won three K&N West titles in a row for the second time. It first accomplished the feat from 1999-2001, when Sean Woodside and Brendan Gaughan (twice) claimed titles.

Kraus, 16, led the final 45 laps and clinched the Rookie of the Year award with his win. He finished the season with nine top fives, including three runner-up finishes.

The West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame Championship 150 will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday on NBCSN.