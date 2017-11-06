Roush Fenway Racing honoring Robert Yates at Phoenix with special paint scheme

Roush Fenway Racing will honor the late Robert Yates this weekend at Phoenix Raceway with a classic Robert Yates Racing paint scheme.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s No. 17 Ford will be inspired by the Havoline sponsored No. 28 Ford Davey Allison won with at Phoenix in 1991 and 1992.

The logo of Robert Yates Racing, which won 57 Cup races and 48 pole positions, will be on the hood of the car.

Yates died on Oct. 2 at 74 after a battle with liver cancer. Yates, who won the 1999 Cup title with Dale Jarrett, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January.

In 2003, Yates and Jack Roush formed Roush Yates Engines, the exclusive provider of engines for Ford NASCAR teams.

“The entire NASCAR Community has lost a pillar of our sport with the passing of Robert Yates,” Roush said in a press release. “Robert was true to all he held dear – a fierce competitor, a dedicated and inspired leader and a passionate family man. For me he was the type of competitor that brought out the best in everyone around him and he was a wonderful partner and friend. I am very fortunate to have been able to team up with, and learn from, Robert Yates.”

Stenhouse, who has taken Roush-Yates engines to victory lane twice the year (Talladega, Daytona II), will look to give Ford its second Phoenix win since 2013. His best finish at the 1-mile track in nine starts is fourth last March. It’s his only finish better than 12th at the track.

“It’s really cool to be able to honor Robert with our car in Phoenix,” Stenhouse said in a press release. “He’s meant so much to NASCAR, and to have him ride along with us this weekend will be really special for everyone at the shop.”

