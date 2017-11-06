Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2017, 12:50 PM EST
It’s time to determine which drivers will compete for NASCAR’s three national titles at Homestead-Miami Speedway next week.

All three of NASCAR’s national series will set their championship four this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The Cup Series holds the Can-Am 500. The Xfinity Series competes in the Ticket Galaxy 200. The Camping World Truck Series begins the race weekend with the Lucas Oil 150.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – Can-Am 500

There are 40 cars entered. There are no drivers attached to the No. 51 Chevrolet owned by Rick Ware Racing and the No. 83 Toyota of BK Racing.

DJ Kennington will drive Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Toyota in his fourth start of the year.

Joey Gase will make his second straight start in the No. 7 Chevrolet for Tommy Baldwin Racing.

Ryan Newman is the defending Phoenix winner. He won in March in an overtime finish.

Joey Logano won this race last year, leading 58 laps and beating Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Ticket Galaxy 200

There are 40 cars entered. Cup drivers Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney are entered.

Alex Bowman will make his second start in the No. 42 Chevrolet owned by Chip Ganassi Racing. Bowman won his first start with the team last month at Charlotte.

Joe Nemechek is entered in the No. 15 Chevrolet owned by JD Motorsports.

Justin Allgaier won at Phoenix in March after leading 55 laps. He beat Blaney and Jones.

Kyle Busch won the prior three Phoenix races.

Click here for the entry list.

Camping World Truck Series – Lucas Oil 150

There are 30 entries. No Cup drivers are entered.

No driver is attached to the No. 99 Chevrolet owned by MDM Motorsports.

Todd Gilliland will drive Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota.

Daniel Suarez won this race last year after leading 34 laps and beating Johnny Sauter and Matt Crafton.

Click here for the entry list.

Cup Series start times, TV/Radio info for 2018 announced

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2017, 1:24 PM EST
NASCAR has released the full 2018 Cup Series schedule with start times and TV/radio broadcast information.

The schedule includes new start times for select races, including the 60th running of the Daytona 500 and the exhibition Clash that is run the week before.

No race next season is scheduled to begin before 2 p.m. ET.

Check back for more.

 

Date
Location
Network
Race Start
Radio
2/11
Daytona 500 Qualifying at
Daytona International Speedway
FOX
12 p.m. ET
MRN
2/11
The Clash at
Daytona International Speedway
FS1
3 p.m. ET
MRN
2/15
The Duel at
Daytona International Speedway
FS1
7 p.m. ET
MRN
2/18
DAYTONA 500 at
Daytona International Speedway
FOX
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
2/25
Atlanta Motor Speedway
FOX
2 p.m. ET
PRN
3/4
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
FOX
3:30 p.m. ET
PRN
3/11
Phoenix Raceway
FOX
3:30 p.m. ET
MRN
3/18
Auto Club Speedway
FOX
3:30 p.m. ET
MRN
3/25
Martinsville Speedway
FS1
2 p.m. ET
MRN
4/8
Texas Motor Speedway
FS1
2 p.m. ET
PRN
4/15
Bristol Motor Speedway
FOX
2 p.m. ET
PRN
4/21
Richmond International Raceway
FOX
6:30 p.m. ET
MRN
4/29
Talladega Superspeedway
FOX
2 p.m. ET
MRN
5/6
Dover International Speedway
FS1
2 p.m. ET
MRN
5/12
Kansas Speedway
FS1
8 p.m. ET
MRN
5/19
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at
Charlotte Motor Speedway
FS1
6 p.m. ET
MRN
5/19
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at
Charlotte Motor Speedway
FS1
8 p.m. ET
MRN
5/27
Charlotte Motor Speedway
FOX
6 p.m. ET
PRN
6/3
Pocono Raceway
FS1
2 p.m. ET
MRN
6/10
Michigan International Speedway
FOX
2 p.m. ET
MRN
6/24
Sonoma Raceway
FS1
3 p.m. ET
PRN
7/1
Chicagoland Speedway
NBCSN
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
7/7
Daytona International Speedway
NBC
7 p.m. ET
PRN
7/14
Kentucky Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m. ET
PRN
7/22
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NBCSN
2 p.m. ET
PRN
7/29
Pocono Raceway
NBCSN
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
8/5
Watkins Glen International
NBC
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
8/12
Michigan International Speedway
NBCSN
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
8/18
Bristol Motor Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m. ET
PRN
9/2
Darlington Raceway
NBCSN
6 p.m. ET
MRN
9/9
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NBCSN
2 p.m. ET
IMS
9/16
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NBCSN
3 p.m. ET
PRN
9/22
Richmond International Raceway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m. ET
MRN
9/30
Charlotte Motor Speedway
NBC
2 p.m. ET
PRN
10/7
Dover International Speedway
NBCSN
2 p.m. ET
MRN
10/14
Talladega Superspeedway
NBC
2 p.m. ET
MRN
10/21
Kansas Speedway
NBC
2 p.m. ET
MRN
10/28
Martinsville Speedway
NBCSN
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
11/4
Texas Motor Speedway
NBCSN
3 p.m. ET
PRN
11/11
Phoenix Raceway
NBC
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
11/18
Homestead Miami Speedway
NBC
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
 

F1 star Daniel Ricciardo introduced to NASCAR world in Texas

By Tony DiZinnoNov 6, 2017, 11:27 AM EST
Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo made his first visit to a NASCAR Cup Series race at Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 from Texas Motor Speedway, as the Australian driver for Red Bull Racing was a guest of Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott.

Ricciardo had told NBCSN F1 pit reporter and insider Will Buxton at the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas last month in Austin he planned to make a return visit to Texas to see Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s final start at the track as a full-time Cup driver.

“The Earnhardt family is a huge name in motorsport, not only in America but all over the world. Yeah I wish him well,” Ricciardo told NBCSN. “Hopefully I get to see him perform well in Texas. I’m gonna try to do a helmet swap with him. We’ll see how we go.”

Elliott welcomed Ricciardo around, and he took in the atmosphere pre-race. He met Joey Logano, among others, before having the chance to see Earnhardt and complete his idea of doing the helmet swap.

Both Earnhardt and Ricciardo signed each other’s helmets, and Earnhardt, who will join NBC Sports as an analyst for its NASCAR coverage in 2018, said he looks forward to attending a Formula 1 race next year.

Some of the other NASCAR posts Ricciardo appeared in on Sunday are below.

Ricciardo also posted a couple photos to his Instagram story on Sunday.

Chase Elliott: ‘Not a very good day for us’ in Texas playoff race

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
Chase Elliott is in a must-win scenario in the Cup playoffs after finishing eighth in the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Elliott is 49 points back from the final transfer spot heading to Phoenix Raceway, where the final spot in the championship round will be determined.

A week after the controversial finish at Martinsville Speedway, Elliott ran in the top 10 most of the day Sunday but never contended for the lead.

“Not a very good day for us,” Elliott told NBCSN. “Just never really could find the balance. I don’t know what was wrong. Had (balance) on Friday, didn’t have it yesterday and didn’t have it today. Frustrating afternoon for us, kind of all over the board.”

Both Elliott and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson occupy the bottom spots on the playoff grid. Elliott is seventh, 49 points back from the final transfer spot. Johnson is eighth, 51 points back.

With his eighth-place finish, Elliott has placed in the top 10 in all four of his Cup starts at Texas. The 1.5-mile track is where he earned his first Xfinity Series victory in 2014.

“I wish that they hadn’t (re)-paved this place, we ran better here when it wasn’t,” Elliott said.

Watch the full interview above.

Jimmie Johnson: two races away from title No. 8, or one race away from elimination

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 5, 2017, 9:54 PM EST
After Jimmie Johnson won his seventh championship in the last 11 years last season – tying NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for one of the loftiest records in the sport – 2017 was expected by some to be the year Johnson moved into an echelon of his own.

An echelon that would be a record like Petty’s 200 career Cup wins: never to be broken.

When Johnson won two of the first eight races (and three of the first 13) this season, it appeared he was right on track to win a record-breaking eighth championship.

But something has gone horribly wrong between then and now. As the NASCAR Cup playoffs move into their penultimate race this Sunday at Phoenix, Johnson is one race away from advancing to the Championship 4 race at Miami in two weeks – or not.

And given how the No. 48 performed in Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway – finishing 27th, three laps off the lead lap – it’s looking like “not” is more likely.

Sunday’s result was Johnson’s worst showing in the first eight races of this season’s NASCAR Cup playoffs (his previous had been 24th at Talladega, where he was parked after his team worked on the car during a red flag period).

Johnson finds himself in a very unlikely position after Texas: last of the five remaining Championship 4 contenders: Brad Keselowski, who is above the transfer line, and the four drivers below the transition line: Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Johnson.

Johnson cannot make the championship race at Miami on points. He’s in a must-win situation at Phoenix, plain and simple.

Johnson has an excellent record at Phoenix Raceway: four wins, 15 top five and 20 top-20 finishes (plus three poles) in 28 Cup starts.

But there’s a caveat: his last win at the one-mile oval was in fall 2009. And since the fall 2014 race in the Valley of the Sun, Johnson has just one top five and one other top-10 finish.

At the opposite end of the spectrum in those last six races, he also has two poor outings: 39th in fall 2014 and 38th in last year’s fall playoff race (although he would still go on to win the championship the following week).

After Sunday’s race at Texas, even Johnson seemed to slightly question his chances of reaching Miami via Phoenix.

“(Phoenix has) been a good track for us, but this last half of the year has been really weird,” Johnson said. “In places where we expect to run well and traditionally do, we haven’t.

“But I know we’re building a better race car and taking a few new ideas to Phoenix and we’ll go there and fight as hard as we can. And that’s one thing this team will never do is give up.”

Johnson, crew chief Chad Knaus and the rest of the 48 team have to literally pull a rabbit out of a hat at Phoenix to reach Miami.

Even though the No. 48 team finds its back against the wall, if anyone can rally and pull a win out of its back pocket and then win the championship, it’s definitely Johnson and his crew.

“We’ve got to figure something out,” Johnson said.