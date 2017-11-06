Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway

It’s time to determine which drivers will compete for NASCAR’s three national titles at Homestead-Miami Speedway next week.
All three of NASCAR’s national series will set their championship four this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
The Cup Series holds the Can-Am 500. The Xfinity Series competes in the Ticket Galaxy 200. The Camping World Truck Series begins the race weekend with the Lucas Oil 150.
Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.
Cup – Can-Am 500
There are 40 cars entered. There are no drivers attached to the No. 51 Chevrolet owned by Rick Ware Racing and the No. 83 Toyota of BK Racing.
DJ Kennington will drive Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Toyota in his fourth start of the year.
Joey Gase will make his second straight start in the No. 7 Chevrolet for Tommy Baldwin Racing.
Ryan Newman is the defending Phoenix winner. He won in March in an overtime finish.
Joey Logano won this race last year, leading 58 laps and beating Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.
Click here for the entry list.
Xfinity – Ticket Galaxy 200
There are 40 cars entered. Cup drivers Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney are entered.
Alex Bowman will make his second start in the No. 42 Chevrolet owned by Chip Ganassi Racing. Bowman won his first start with the team last month at Charlotte.
Joe Nemechek is entered in the No. 15 Chevrolet owned by JD Motorsports.
Justin Allgaier won at Phoenix in March after leading 55 laps. He beat Blaney and Jones.
Kyle Busch won the prior three Phoenix races.
Click here for the entry list.
Camping World Truck Series – Lucas Oil 150
There are 30 entries. No Cup drivers are entered.
No driver is attached to the No. 99 Chevrolet owned by MDM Motorsports.
Todd Gilliland will drive Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota.
Daniel Suarez won this race last year after leading 34 laps and beating Johnny Sauter and Matt Crafton.