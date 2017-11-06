Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Recapping Texas playoff race

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2017, 4:30 PM EST
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps everything that went down in Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, which was won by Kevin Harvick.

Krista Voda hosts with Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut.

On today’s show:

  • Kevin Harvick charged past Martin Truex Jr. for the win in Sunday’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway – but both drivers scored berths in the Championship 4. With Kyle Busch already locked in after his Martinsville victory, that leaves just one spot left. We’ll hear from Harvick after his critical win in the Lone Star State and size up the chances for each of the five playoff drivers that will be fighting for the last ticket to Miami next weekend.
  • Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is in deep trouble after his worst showing of the playoffs. Now at the bottom of the Round of 8, he faces a must-win situation in Phoenix. Does Johnson have a glimmer of hope left? Or is it finally time to count him out?
  • With Dale Earnhardt Jr. winding down his remarkable career, we begin our look back at the milestones that have meant the most to him. Don’t miss the start of “Dale Jr.: My Greatest 8.”

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2017, 1:24 PM EST
NASCAR has released the full 2018 Cup Series schedule with start times and TV/radio broadcast information.

The schedule includes new start times for select races, including the 60th running of the Daytona 500 and the exhibition Clash that is held the week before.

No race next season is scheduled to begin before 2 p.m. ET. All times below are Eastern.

The Clash is set to start at 3 p.m. on Feb. 11 on Fox Sports 1. This year it was originally scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 19 before weather rescheduled it to the following afternoon.

The start of the Daytona 500 has been pushed back 30 minutes to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 on Fox.

The Feb. 25 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will start at 2 p.m., moving it up from 2:30 p.m.

The April 8 race at Texas Motor Speedway will start at 2 p.m after beginning at 1:30 p.m. this year.

The April 21 race at Richmond Raceway is set for 6:30 p.m. on Fox. It returns to a night setting after starting at 2 p.m. this season.

The spring race at Dover International Speedway will be run on May 6 after previously being held in early June. The race is set for 2 p.m. after previously starting at 1 p.m. ET.

The May 12 event at Kansas Speedway will now begin at 8 p.m., a change from 7:30 p.m. this season.

The start times of the June races at Pocono and Michigan have been moved up one hour to 2 p.m.

The NBC networks begin airing the Cup schedule on July 1 at Chicagoland Speedway. The race is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. on NCBSN.

The following week, the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway begins at 7 p.m. on NBC, a move up from 7:30 p.m.

The July 22 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will start at 2 p.m. after starting at 3 p.m. this season.

The July 29 race at Pocono will begin at 2:30 p.m., a move up from 3 p.m.

The Aug. 5 race at Watkins Glen International and Aug. 12 race at Michigan will start 30 minutes earlier at 2:30 p.m.

The Sep. 9 Brickyard 400, which now concludes the regular season, will start 30 minutes earlier at 2 p.m. on NBCSN.

The postseason begins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. on Sept. 16 on NBCSN.

The first race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course is set for 2 p.m. on Sept. 30 on NBC.

The Oct. 21 race Kansas will start at 2 p.m., a move from 3 p.m.

The start time for the Oct. 28 Martinsville race has been moved up 30 minutes to 2:30 p.m.

The Nov. 4 race at Texas Motor Speedway has been moved back one hour to 3 p.m.

The championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is set for 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 on NBC.

Below is the full schedule.

 

Date
Location
Network
Race Start
Radio
2/11
Daytona 500 Qualifying at
Daytona International Speedway
FOX
12 p.m. ET
MRN
2/11
The Clash at
Daytona International Speedway
FS1
3 p.m. ET
MRN
2/15
The Duel at
Daytona International Speedway
FS1
7 p.m. ET
MRN
2/18
DAYTONA 500 at
Daytona International Speedway
FOX
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
2/25
Atlanta Motor Speedway
FOX
2 p.m. ET
PRN
3/4
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
FOX
3:30 p.m. ET
PRN
3/11
Phoenix Raceway
FOX
3:30 p.m. ET
MRN
3/18
Auto Club Speedway
FOX
3:30 p.m. ET
MRN
3/25
Martinsville Speedway
FS1
2 p.m. ET
MRN
4/8
Texas Motor Speedway
FS1
2 p.m. ET
PRN
4/15
Bristol Motor Speedway
FOX
2 p.m. ET
PRN
4/21
Richmond International Raceway
FOX
6:30 p.m. ET
MRN
4/29
Talladega Superspeedway
FOX
2 p.m. ET
MRN
5/6
Dover International Speedway
FS1
2 p.m. ET
MRN
5/12
Kansas Speedway
FS1
8 p.m. ET
MRN
5/19
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at
Charlotte Motor Speedway
FS1
6 p.m. ET
MRN
5/19
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at
Charlotte Motor Speedway
FS1
8 p.m. ET
MRN
5/27
Charlotte Motor Speedway
FOX
6 p.m. ET
PRN
6/3
Pocono Raceway
FS1
2 p.m. ET
MRN
6/10
Michigan International Speedway
FOX
2 p.m. ET
MRN
6/24
Sonoma Raceway
FS1
3 p.m. ET
PRN
7/1
Chicagoland Speedway
NBCSN
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
7/7
Daytona International Speedway
NBC
7 p.m. ET
PRN
7/14
Kentucky Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m. ET
PRN
7/22
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NBCSN
2 p.m. ET
PRN
7/29
Pocono Raceway
NBCSN
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
8/5
Watkins Glen International
NBC
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
8/12
Michigan International Speedway
NBCSN
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
8/18
Bristol Motor Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m. ET
PRN
9/2
Darlington Raceway
NBCSN
6 p.m. ET
MRN
9/9
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NBCSN
2 p.m. ET
IMS
9/16
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NBCSN
3 p.m. ET
PRN
9/22
Richmond International Raceway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m. ET
MRN
9/30
Charlotte Motor Speedway
NBC
2 p.m. ET
PRN
10/7
Dover International Speedway
NBCSN
2 p.m. ET
MRN
10/14
Talladega Superspeedway
NBC
2 p.m. ET
MRN
10/21
Kansas Speedway
NBC
2 p.m. ET
MRN
10/28
Martinsville Speedway
NBCSN
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
11/4
Texas Motor Speedway
NBCSN
3 p.m. ET
PRN
11/11
Phoenix Raceway
NBC
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
11/18
Homestead Miami Speedway
NBC
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
 

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2017, 12:50 PM EST
It’s time to determine which drivers will compete for NASCAR’s three national titles at Homestead-Miami Speedway next week.

All three of NASCAR’s national series will set their championship four this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The Cup Series holds the Can-Am 500. The Xfinity Series competes in the Ticket Galaxy 200. The Camping World Truck Series begins the race weekend with the Lucas Oil 150.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – Can-Am 500

There are 40 cars entered. There are no drivers attached to the No. 51 Chevrolet owned by Rick Ware Racing and the No. 83 Toyota of BK Racing.

DJ Kennington will drive Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Toyota in his fourth start of the year.

Joey Gase will make his second straight start in the No. 7 Chevrolet for Tommy Baldwin Racing.

Ryan Newman is the defending Phoenix winner. He won in March in an overtime finish.

Joey Logano won this race last year, leading 58 laps and beating Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Ticket Galaxy 200

There are 40 cars entered. Cup drivers Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney are entered.

Alex Bowman will make his second start in the No. 42 Chevrolet owned by Chip Ganassi Racing. Bowman won his first start with the team last month at Charlotte.

Joe Nemechek is entered in the No. 15 Chevrolet owned by JD Motorsports.

Justin Allgaier won at Phoenix in March after leading 55 laps. He beat Blaney and Jones.

Kyle Busch won the prior three Phoenix races.

Click here for the entry list.

Camping World Truck Series – Lucas Oil 150

There are 30 entries. No Cup drivers are entered.

No driver is attached to the No. 99 Chevrolet owned by MDM Motorsports.

Todd Gilliland will drive Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota.

Daniel Suarez won this race last year after leading 34 laps and beating Johnny Sauter and Matt Crafton.

Click here for the entry list.

By Tony DiZinnoNov 6, 2017, 11:27 AM EST
Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo made his first visit to a NASCAR Cup Series race at Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 from Texas Motor Speedway, as the Australian driver for Red Bull Racing was a guest of Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott.

Ricciardo had told NBCSN F1 pit reporter and insider Will Buxton at the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas last month in Austin he planned to make a return visit to Texas to see Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s final start at the track as a full-time Cup driver.

“The Earnhardt family is a huge name in motorsport, not only in America but all over the world. Yeah I wish him well,” Ricciardo told NBCSN. “Hopefully I get to see him perform well in Texas. I’m gonna try to do a helmet swap with him. We’ll see how we go.”

Elliott welcomed Ricciardo around, and he took in the atmosphere pre-race. He met Joey Logano, among others, before having the chance to see Earnhardt and complete his idea of doing the helmet swap.

Both Earnhardt and Ricciardo signed each other’s helmets, and Earnhardt, who will join NBC Sports as an analyst for its NASCAR coverage in 2018, said he looks forward to attending a Formula 1 race next year.

Some of the other NASCAR posts Ricciardo appeared in on Sunday are below.

Ricciardo also posted a couple photos to his Instagram story on Sunday.

Chase Elliott is in a must-win scenario in the Cup playoffs after finishing eighth in the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Elliott is 49 points back from the final transfer spot heading to Phoenix Raceway, where the final spot in the championship round will be determined.

A week after the controversial finish at Martinsville Speedway, Elliott ran in the top 10 most of the day Sunday but never contended for the lead.

“Not a very good day for us,” Elliott told NBCSN. “Just never really could find the balance. I don’t know what was wrong. Had (balance) on Friday, didn’t have it yesterday and didn’t have it today. Frustrating afternoon for us, kind of all over the board.”

Both Elliott and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson occupy the bottom spots on the playoff grid. Elliott is seventh, 49 points back from the final transfer spot. Johnson is eighth, 51 points back.

With his eighth-place finish, Elliott has placed in the top 10 in all four of his Cup starts at Texas. The 1.5-mile track is where he earned his first Xfinity Series victory in 2014.

“I wish that they hadn’t (re)-paved this place, we ran better here when it wasn’t,” Elliott said.

Watch the full interview above.