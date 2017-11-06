NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Recapping Texas playoff race

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NASCAR has released the full 2018 Cup Series schedule with start times and TV/radio broadcast information.

The schedule includes new start times for select races, including the 60th running of the Daytona 500 and the exhibition Clash that is held the week before.

No race next season is scheduled to begin before 2 p.m. ET. All times below are Eastern.

The Clash is set to start at 3 p.m. on Feb. 11 on Fox Sports 1. This year it was originally scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 19 before weather rescheduled it to the following afternoon.

The start of the Daytona 500 has been pushed back 30 minutes to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 on Fox.

The Feb. 25 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will start at 2 p.m., moving it up from 2:30 p.m.

The April 8 race at Texas Motor Speedway will start at 2 p.m after beginning at 1:30 p.m. this year.

The April 21 race at Richmond Raceway is set for 6:30 p.m. on Fox. It returns to a night setting after starting at 2 p.m. this season.

The spring race at Dover International Speedway will be run on May 6 after previously being held in early June. The race is set for 2 p.m. after previously starting at 1 p.m. ET.

The May 12 event at Kansas Speedway will now begin at 8 p.m., a change from 7:30 p.m. this season.

The start times of the June races at Pocono and Michigan have been moved up one hour to 2 p.m.

The NBC networks begin airing the Cup schedule on July 1 at Chicagoland Speedway. The race is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. on NCBSN.

The following week, the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway begins at 7 p.m. on NBC, a move up from 7:30 p.m.

The July 22 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will start at 2 p.m. after starting at 3 p.m. this season.

The July 29 race at Pocono will begin at 2:30 p.m., a move up from 3 p.m.

The Aug. 5 race at Watkins Glen International and Aug. 12 race at Michigan will start 30 minutes earlier at 2:30 p.m.

The Sep. 9 Brickyard 400, which now concludes the regular season, will start 30 minutes earlier at 2 p.m. on NBCSN.

The postseason begins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. on Sept. 16 on NBCSN.

The first race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course is set for 2 p.m. on Sept. 30 on NBC.

The Oct. 21 race Kansas will start at 2 p.m., a move from 3 p.m.

The start time for the Oct. 28 Martinsville race has been moved up 30 minutes to 2:30 p.m.

The Nov. 4 race at Texas Motor Speedway has been moved back one hour to 3 p.m.

The championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is set for 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 on NBC.

Below is the full schedule.