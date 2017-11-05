Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results, stats for Cup playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2017, 6:25 PM EST
Kevin Harivck led the final 10 laps to win the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway and clinch a spot in the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

It is Harvick’s first Cup win at Texas in 30 starts.

Harvick was followed by Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth and Brad Keselowski.

Truex also clinched a spot in the championship race based of points.

Harvick’s win is his second of the year after he won at Sonoma Raceway in June, which was also his first win at the road course. Pocono Raceway and Kentucky Speedway are the only active Cup tracks Harvick has not won at.

Kevin Harvick wins at Texas, advances to Championship 4; so does Truex

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 5, 2017, 6:07 PM EST
Kevin Harvick took advantage of a Martin Truex Jr. mistake with 10 laps to go, took the lead and held on for the win in Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

In earning his first Cup win at Texas, Harvick had been chasing Truex for more than 10 laps when Truex wiggled in Turn 2 on Lap 324. Harvick took the lead and held off Truex the remainder of the way.

“Damn, it’s good to be in victory lane here at Texas,” Truex said in a fronstretch interview after the race on NBCSN. “I waited until the end and got (Truex) loose.”

By winning, Harvick becomes the second driver to have an automatic berth in the NASCAR Cup championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in two weeks. Kyle Busch is the other, having won last Sunday at Martinsville.

Harvick is seeking his second NASCAR Cup title, having won the inaugural title under the new playoff format in 2014.

Even though he failed to win for a seventh time on a 1.5-mile track this season, Truex still leaves Texas a happy man, knowing he has also advanced to the Championship 4 race on points, leaving just one spot remaining to be filled next week in the penultimate race of the season at Phoenix.

“It’s been an awesome season,” Truex said. “I love this team. We’re really excited about Homestead and looking forward to get another win.”

Truex finished second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth and Brad Keselowski.

Sixth through 10th were Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones.

Harvick led 34 laps, while Truex led the most laps (103).

Stage 2 winner Kyle Larson suffered his third straight DNF, hitting the wall hard on Lap 282, leading to a fire in the rear of his Chevrolet.

Larson was able to get out of the car safely, but the race was put under a 10 minute, 29 second red flag stoppage for track cleanup.

“It’s frustrating because I knew I had the best car,” Larson told NBCSN. “Tried to find some stuff and you get in the wall. … I can’t wait for the last lap at Homestead.”

STAGE WINNERS: Kevin Harvick (Stage 1), Kyle Larson (Stage 2)

Kyle Larson wreck with 52 laps to go causes red flag at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2017, 5:41 PM EST
Kyle Larson was involved in a one-car crash with 52 laps to go in the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway that saw fire briefly erupt from the back of his No. 42 Chevrolet. The crash resulted in a 10 minutes and 29 second red flag period.

Larson, who won Stage 2 and led 70 laps, made contact with the wall exiting Turn 4. Larson then lost control of his car in Turn 2 and backed into the wall. Larson was unharmed.

The crash results in Larson’s third DNF in a row.

He lost an engine at Kansas Speedway, which resulted in him being eliminated from playoff contention. Larson then wrecked out at Martinsville after making contact with a lapped car.

“Can’t really execute, whether it’s bad pit stops, or bad luck with whatever happen to our right front (tire), we had a loose wheel and had to pit a couple of times to fix it,” Larson told NBCSN. “It’s frustrating because I know I had the best car. Lose track position and that’s what happens. You try to move forward and it’s hard to pass here. You try to find some stuff and you get into the wall.”

 

Kyle Larson holds off Kevin Harvick to win Stage 2 at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 5, 2017, 4:01 PM EST
Kyle Larson won Stage 2 of today’s AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick finished the stage in second, followed by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott. Harvick won Stage 1.

Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch tangled on the opening lap of Stage 1, both falling one lap behind the leaders. Keselowski has managed to get back on the lead lap in Stage 2 and is scored 14th, while Busch continues to struggle in 25th position, one lap down.

Meanwhile, April race winner Jimmie Johnson is uncharacteristically struggling, going three laps down and running 31st.

Early in Stage 2 on Lap 92, Daniel Suarez and Kasey Kahne made contact between Turn 1 and 2, sending Suarez spinning. Both cars suffered minor damage.

Late in the stage, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took the lead for two laps before pitting for fuel and four tires. He finished the stage in 15th position.

Kevin Harvick wins Stage 1 at Texas; Keselowski, Kyle Busch in first lap tangle

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 5, 2017, 3:08 PM EST
Kevin Harvick won Stage 1 of Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

But it was the opening lap of the scheduled 334-lap race that was the big story of the stage, when two of the eight remaining championship contenders got into trouble.

Kyle Busch, who is locked in to the championship race at Miami in two weeks by virtue of last Sunday’s win at Martinsville, appeared to get loose in Turn 2 and washed up into Brad Keselowski’s car.

Keselowski suffered a left rear flat tire and body damage, while Busch has damage to his right front, which could potentially hamper him in the entire race today.

Both drivers fell back to the last two spots in the 40-car field and also dropped one lap behind the leaders. But by the end of Stage 1, Keselowski had climbed to 26th and Kyle Busch was up to 30th, but both were still listed as one lap back.

Also of note, Jimmie Johnson, who won the spring race at Texas, is 28th.

Martin Truex Jr. is running second at the end of Stage 1, followed by Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and pole sitter Kurt Busch.

Stage 2 will run from Laps 86 to 170.