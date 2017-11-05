Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR meets with Brendan Gaughan, Ross Chastain after scuffle

By Dustin LongNov 5, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — NASCAR met with drivers Ross Chastain and Brendan Gaughan after they were involved in a scuffle following Saturday night’s Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The incident happened behind pit road and victory lane where non-playoff cars parked after the race.

“I was just getting out of the car and was sitting on the door and was getting ready to swing my legs out and there he was,’’ Chastain said of Gaughan. “He just came right at me with his guys. There were just swings from that point on.’’

Gaughan declined to discuss the incident when asked about it. Asked if he threw a right hook, Gaughan said: “I’m a lefty” and walked away.

Chastain said “there were no cameras (of the incident) … it would make me look better if there was, but, unfortunately, I’m sure there wasn’t for the start. Some derogatory things were said beyond just cuss words.’’

Chastain wouldn’t say what was said to him.

Chastain said what happened on track led to the off-track incident.

“There was a slow car we were passing on the backstretch and (Gaughan) tried to split the middle,’’ Chastain said. “I wasn’t going to let him because it’s so much track position, there was clean track in front of us. We stayed side-by-side into (Turn) 3. I tried to arc from the bottom, and he tried to pinch me.

“I got really loose, saved it. All good. From then on, he was out to wreck me. My spotter could tell. (Gaughan) tried to get me in (Turns) 1 and 2.

“That’s just not acceptable. The speeds we’re going, we’ve seen guys get upside down in the catch fence on purpose before. I do not want to collect on my life insurance policy at 24 years old. That was my biggest thing in the (NASCAR) trailer, that I was upset with that needed to be taken care of.

“The off-the-track stuff, hey, I’ll go out anywhere and do what we need to do to defend myself and my crew. The on-track is unacceptable at 180 mph.’’

NASCAR had no comment on the matter. It continues to investigate the incident after speaking to both drivers and others involved.

Gaughan finished 17th. Chastain finished 19th.

In April, Chastain punched Jeremy Clements during a red flag in the Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chastain said he reacted with a punch when Clements grabbed him from behind and spun him around.

Xfinity standings: Elliott Sadler now No. 1, takes big step closer to first title

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 5, 2017, 12:24 AM EDT
Elliott Sadler finished fourth in Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

But because he was the highest-finishing Xfinity Series regular — and one of the eight drivers still contending for the championship — Sadler moved into the top spot in the Xfinity standings heading into next Saturday’s penultimate race at Phoenix.

Because no Xfinity regular has won the first two races of the Round of 8 — Kansas and Texas — at least three of the four drivers to reach the championship round will do so on points.

If an Xfinity regular does not win at Phoenix, then all four Champioship 4 finalists will have reached the title race on points.

Sadler, who is hoping to earn his first career Xfinity championship, has a five-point lead on William Byron and a nine-point edge on Justin Allgaier after Saturday’s race at Texas.

Sadler has a 29-point lead over fifth-ranked Matt Tifft, the first driver below the cutoff line.

Click here for the Xfinity standings after Texas.

Results from Saturday night’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 Xfinity race at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 5, 2017, 12:03 AM EDT
Erik Jones is from Michigan, but Texas has quickly become a very welcoming second home to him.

The NASCAR Cup rookie earned his second Xfinity Series win of the season at Texas Motor Speedway and his third overall in six career starts there in Saturday night’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 300.

Ryan Blaney gave Jones a strong challenge in the closing laps, but just couldn’t quite make it to the finish line first.

Click here for full race results.

Erik Jones dominates to win Xfinity race at Texas again, Sadler now No. 1 in points

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 4, 2017, 11:14 PM EDT
NASCAR Cup regular Erik Jones showed the eight remaining NASCAR Xfinity Series championship contenders how it’s done, winning Saturday night’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Jones won his second consecutive Xfinity race (and third in his career) at TMS, dominating throughout the night, starting from the pole and leading 142 of the race’s 200 laps, including winning Stage 1 and Stage 2. Jones, who also won April’s Xfinity race at TMS, has made six career Xfinity starts there. Including his three wins, he has an average finish there of 2.2.

“It’s sure been a good place for me, just been a place I’ve enjoyed coming to,” Jones told NBCSN. “First time I came here in a Truck, I never thought I’d like the place. But since then, it’s just kind of clicked for me.”

Jones led most of the race, but gave up the lead when he and most of the other drivers pitted for fuel on Lap 185, 15 laps from the finish.

Jones then worked his way back up to the front, regaining the advantage on Lap 192 when Ty Dillon was forced to pit for fuel. From that point on, it was a drag race to the finish between Jones and Ryan Blaney, with Jones reaching the start-finish line first. It was Jones’ third Xfinity win in 17 starts this season.

Blaney finished second, followed by Kyle Larson, Elliott Sadler and Cole Custer. Sadler moves into first place in the Xfinity standings.

This was the second of three races in the Round of 8 semifinal round. With Jones’ win tonight and Christopher Bell’s win at Kansas, that means at least three of the four finalists for the championship race at Miami in two weeks will qualify on points.

STAGE WINNERS: Erik Jones (Stage 1), Erik Jones (Stage 2)

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: With a fourth-place finish, Elliott Sadler moves into first place in the standings. Sadler leads William Byron by five points, Justin Allgaier by nine and Brennan Poole by 24. … Cole Custer bounced back from a cut tire early and also rallied from one lap down to finish fifth and helped improve himself in the standings. He was eighth coming into tonight’s race. He leaves Texas in sixth, 13 points shy of the cutoff line heading to Phoenix. … Matt Tifft is five points below the cutoff line, followed by Custer, Daniel Hemric (-18) and Ryan Reed (-33).

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ryan Reed had a disappointing 23rd-place finish. Given that he’s 33 points below the cutoff line and 62 points behind Sadler, Reed is in a must-win situation at Phoenix if he hopes to make the championship race in Miami. … Brandon Jones suffered a hard hit on the restart on Lap 61.

NOTABLE: NASCAR met with Ross Chastain and Brendan Gaughan because of a post-race scuffle that involved them.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “We came to Texas with a plan and tried to do some stuff for Homestead. … I’m just living the dream. I had so much fun tonight. All in all, it was a great night for us.” – Elliott Sadler, who takes over the Xfinity points lead.

WHAT’S NEXT: Ticket Galaxy 200; Saturday, Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m. ET; Phoenix Raceway.

Erik Jones cruises to pole for tonight’s Xfinity race at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 4, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT
Erik Jones kept looking for speed in his Toyota Camry — and continually found it — to the point where he earned the pole for tonight’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 300.

Jones scored the pole with a speed of 191.272 mph.

Cole Custer was second (190.101 mph), followed by Matt Tifft (189.954), Ryan Blaney (189.900) and Elliott Sadler (189.653).

Sixth through 12th were Daniel Hemric (189.567), Austin Dillon (189.474), Christopher Bell (189.301), William Byron (189.235), Kyle Larson (188.580), Brandon Jones (187.793) and Brennan Poole (187.292).

Tonight’s race starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBCSN.

Click here for the full qualifying speed chart.