Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Five drivers left to contend for final transfer spot to championship round

By Dustin LongNov 5, 2017, 7:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas — Despite his best finish in the playoffs Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin fell further behind for the final spot in the championship round.

“With a third-place finish it’s amazing we lost that many points,’’ Hamlin told NBC Sports.

Hamlin entered the race eight points out of the final transfer spot. After 500 miles, he trails Brad Keselowski by 19 points for the chance to race for a title in two weeks in Miami.

Kyle Busch clinched a spot in the championship round with his victory last weekend at Martinsville. Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. joined him Sunday, Harvick by winning and Truex via points.

That leaves five drivers battling for one spot.

“I would have taken this points day before the day started,’’ Hamlin said. “My competitors obviously performed well and stretched the lead out.’’

He could have been in a better spot if Keselowski had not recovered from his Lap 1 contact with Busch.

“Long day,’’ Keselowski said. “This is the best we’ve run on a mile-and-a-half in some time, so happy about that. Disappointed with the way the race started. Probably cost us 10 or more points. Happy with the rebound.’’

Keselowski isn’t taking his 19-point lead for granted.

“I need more than that,’’ he said. “I’d feel confident if we were locked in. These races you don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

It could have been worse for Hamlin as well. Crew chief Mike Wheeler had the second pick of pit stalls and picked the pit stall behind pole-winner Kurt Busch instead of taking a stall with an opening for easier access in or out.

Wheeler admits he was frustrated with Busch’s team early in the race with Kurt Busch stopping short and making it more difficult for Hamlin to exit his pits.

“I was hoping the 41 would be 100 percent professional,’’ Wheeler told NBC Sports. “Obviously, they were trying to help a teammate out. They played their cards the way they did. I was frustrated. I thought he’s a veteran and knows that we’re going to race again next year, but then again, maybe he’s got orders. He didn’t really screw us over either. That’s part of the sport. Would I (pick that stall) again? I don’t know. It still got us track position when we needed it.’’

Hamlin also had issues on the track.

“We had a couple of bad restarts where I lost track position,’’ he said. “We had to take two tires to get that track position back and I wasn’t able to hold those guys off with four tires.’’

There’s no guarantee Hamlin or Keselowski will end up with the final transfer spot to Miami. Ryan Blaney is 22 points behind Keselowski heading to Phoenix.

“We need to go try and win the race,’’ Blaney said. “That’s really the only thing we can do, so I’m proud of the effort by the team today. We didn’t start off very good and we got really good towards the middle and had one run where I was super-loose towards the end. I gave up like five spots.’’

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott (49 points out of a transfer spot) and Jimmie Johnson (51 back) need to win at Phoenix to contend for a title in two weeks in Miami.

 and on Facebook

NASCAR drivers react to mass shooting at Texas church

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2017, 9:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

Sunday morning, 26 people were killed in a shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, which is located roughly 40 miles east of San Antonio.

Victims of the shooting ranged from 5 to 72 years old. It is the largest mass shooting in Texas’ history.

The shooting began around 12:20 p.m. ET, about a couple of hours before the scheduled start time of the Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

A moment of silence was held at the track prior the awarding of the race trophy.

Drivers began learning about the tragedy after exiting their cars Sunday night. Below are drivers reactions on social media.

 

What Drivers Said after Sunday’s race at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 5, 2017, 7:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

With their respective tickets now punched through to the Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in two weeks, Kevin Harvick and runner-up Martin Truex Jr. had plenty to say after Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

So did a lot of other drivers, especially the remaining five who will fight next week at Phoenix for the final vacancy in Championship 4:

Kevin Harvick – Winner: “This feels so good. We have been qualifying well here and racing well ever since I have been at Stewart-Haas Racing and just never got it to work out to go to victory lane. Today we had to earn it. To be able to pass the 78 car (Martin Truex Jr) for the win is something that is huge for our confidence and team knowing we need to go to another 1.5 mile at Homestead to race for the championship.”

Martin Truex Jr. – Finished second: “One of those deals, I think we could have held them off on a clean race track, but the 6 car (Trevor Bayne) is in the damn way every week – that’s pretty normal. … (On clinching a spot in the championship race) It feels great. It feels amazing – that’s what we set out to do this year was to make it to Homestead and fight for the title and we feel like we’re right there. I just can’t wait to get there and get back to work. I wish we could have won today, it would have been a little sweeter going and locking it up in victory lane, but we were off a little bit there at the end.”

Denny Hamlin – Finished third: “The 4 (Kevin Harvick) and 78 (Martin Truex Jr.) were really fast all day. We had a really good FedEx Camry, just had a couple bad restarts there where I went high, lost my track position and we had to take two (tires) to get that track position back that I lost. Overall, a good day – I mean great points day. We scored a lot of points, but lost positions there with the 4 winning, so we’ll – we’ll just keep digging, keep giving ourselves a shot to win and hopefully next week will be our week.”

Matt Kenseth – Finished fourth: “First run of the day was fun. Everybody was on three-cycle scuffs and we were on stickers. We got to the end, we had a good car when we got to get up through there pretty quick, but just got tight on that last set of tires for some reason. … I’d always draw the outside lane on a restart and lose a couple spots. It’s just hard to overcome that. That was our worst run of the day and it was still pretty competitive, so it was nice to be competitive.”

Brad Keselowski – Finished fifth: “We had a pretty good car. Something happened on Lap 1 (collided with Kyle Busch) and basically we started the race last and a lap-and-a-half down. That cost us a bunch of stage points, but we rallied with a solid effort to get back to fifth. I’m happy for that. … (You are +19 in points) “I need more than that. I’d feel confident if we were locked in. These races you don’t know what’s gonna happen. Nineteen points isn’t terrible for a cushion. We’ll need to go and have a solid race at Phoenix next week and hope none of the other guys win. It’s doable, but it’s gonna be a nail biter next week for sure.”

Ryan Blaney – Finished sixth: “Obviously, we need to be really aggressive. We need to go try and win the race. That’s really the only thing we can do, so I’m proud of the effort by the team today. We didn’t start off very good and we got really good towards the middle and had one run where I was super-loose towards the end. I gave up like five spots. I got real loose and that was unfortunate, but we got our car a little bit better at the end. … (What he must do at Phoenix) You pretty much have to go and win the race. That’s all we can do. It’s gonna be hard to point your way in because everyone is running pretty good. We’ll just try to win Phoenix and do the best we can.”

Chase Elliott – Finished eighth: “We weren’t very good all day. Had some good restarts there and was able to get some decent track position at times, just never could hold it, so a frustrating afternoon. … (You have to win at Phoenix, right?) Yeah, I guess. So, we will try our best out there and see what happens.”

Kurt Busch – Finished ninth: “Man, We just still want more. We’re so close to being what we want, but we just still aren’t in that top five group right now. We’ve just got to find a little more. I’m real happy with our effort. We finished in the top-10 after a pit road mishap, so it’s a good day.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Finished 12th: “Our Fastenal Ford was solid all day. The guys did a great job making changes overnight. I’m bummed we didn’t get a top 10 but it was still a solid weekend for us overall.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 13th: “We were able to grab a couple of stage points at the end of Stage 1 and Stage 2 today, which I am really proud of. We could hit our marks as good as anybody. Speed-wise, we weren’t the fastest car, but we are obviously doing something right because it seems like nobody could keep up behind me. With everyone running such similar speeds today, track position was big. I’m proud of the team for all working together to get this 13th.”

A.J. Allmendinger – Finished 16th: “It was a solid day. We maximized the day for sure strategy-wise and going about it that was the best we could have asked for there. The car just got hot, it was slick, we were just kind of on a razor’s edge. It’s better, we finished, that is better than we did in a month, so we are gaining on it, but to get to the next echelon it’s a big leap. As a team, everybody did all they could, that was a solid weekend, maximized it. We will just continue to dig and figure it out.”

Ryan Newman — Finished 20th: “Texas hasn’t been good to us this year. We struggled since we unloaded off the truck on Friday. We got behind early. We were super loose so between major chassis changes and strategy, we raced back onto the lead lap in Stage 2 but struggled again on the next long green-flag run. We definitely need to pull together and figure out what the 31 needs because the 3 car (Austin Dillon) raced on the lead lap and in the top 10. We’ve obviously made some gains as a team, and we just need to figure out what works for us. On top of that, we had some cooling issues so, as a driver, I was burning up a bit. I’m OK, but it wasn’t fun out there for me at times.”

Paul Menard — Finished 23rd: “First off, I have to thank Daniel Hemric and all of the guys on this No. 27 team for getting this Atlas/Menards Chevrolet set up and ready for me this weekend (while his wife gave birth to their second child). We made some headway at the start of the race but suffered damage to the nose during the first stage. The guys fixed it up as best they could. We kept adjusting on the handling of the car but had to pit under green for a vibration in the final stage. These guys never gave up, and we were able to come out of here with a 23rd-place finish.”

Ty Dillon – Finished 24th: “Texas has been quite the challenge for our team to overcome this year. We didn’t have the day that we wanted, that’s for sure. This team works hard week in and week out, but we just haven’t hit on what we need to at these mile-and-a-half tracks. … We did what we could though and used strategy to get laps back for a stronger finish.”

Jimmie Johnson – Finished 27th: “We’ve got to figure something out. Kansas was a lot like this. It was just extremely difficult to drive the car and carry entry speed. And then we had a loose wheel and then contact on a restart. We started off in a hole and just kept digging a deeper one as we went. I’m definitely disappointed. And, I honestly just feel bad for my team. These guys are working so hard. And to work this hard and not see any speed go back in the car and have bad results as the last three weeks have been is pretty disappointing. … (Can you win at Phoenix to reach the championship round? “It’s been a good track for us. But this last half of the year has been really weird. In places where we expect to run well and traditionally do, we haven’t. But I know we’re building a better race car and taking a few new ideas to Phoenix and we’ll go there and fight as hard as we can. And that’s one thing this team will never do it give up.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. – Finished 35th: “(Why did you take the car to the garage?) We burnt the hub up on the left-front, so we are going to change the spindle and change the hub and try to get back out there and finish the race. … (You looked like you were en route to a good showing today) Yeah, it wasn’t bad. I mean the car has ran about 11th to 20th all weekend in all the practices and everything. I don’t know, we’ve got to get a little bit better to beat some of them guys up there, but I was having a good time and the car wasn’t too bad.”

Clint Bowyer — Finished 36th: “Man, we are plagued with bad luck lately. I think we would have had a top-10 today. Maybe we’ll get a break or two next week in Phoenix.”

Kyle Larson – Finished 37th: “Just can’t really execute, whether it’s bad pit stops or bad luck. It’s frustrating because I know I had the best car and lost track position and that is what happens. You try and move forward and it’s so hard to pass here you try and find some stuff and get in the wall. … (You’ve now had 3 DNFs in a row) I don’t know.  Can’t wait for the last lap at Homestead.”

Matt Kenseth: ‘That’s the most competitive we’ve been at an intermediate track all season’

By Nate RyanNov 5, 2017, 7:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas – A day after announcing he plans to step away from the Cup Series after the 2017 season, Matt Kenseth showed again Sunday why he isn’t ready to do so.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 29 laps and finished fourth in the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, rebounding from starting 35th after being unable to post a qualifying lap because of Friday inspection failures.

It was the most laps led by Kenseth since the Sept. 9 race at Richmond International Raceway and his first top five since a third in the Sept. 24 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“I felt like that’s the most competitive we’ve been at an intermediate track all season,” Kenseth said after his first top five at Texas in four years. “If we would have had our best setup at the end, we could have had a shot at winning the thing. It certainly was encouraging we ran better.”

During a taping of the NASCAR on NBC podcast Saturday, Kenseth revealed he would be taking an indefinite hiatus from NASCAR’s premier series because he didn’t have any current offers to drive a first-class ride.

He also lamented his team’s struggles in 2017, which he called “the most disappointing season I’ve ever had in my career for having equipment that is capable of winning races and championships … I got to take a lot of the blame because I’m the guy driving the race car, but it’s been so self-inflicted. We’ve made so many mistakes as a team.”

Sunday was mostly flawless until the end, though. Kenseth drove through the field early in the race on new tires (with the competition that made qualifying runs on tires that were scuffed Friday).

He gained 28 spots in 85 laps to finish seventh in the first stage, and crew chief Jason Ratcliff made a shrewd strategy call — pitting the No. 20 Toyota from the lead with 20 laps left in the second stage and taking the lead when the rest of the field stopped at the caution ending the stage.

Kenseth spent the next three restarts battling for the lead with runner-up Martin Truex Jr., who led a race-high 107 laps. He won one of those battles by seizing the lead from Truex on the inside, which is impressive given that Truex’s No. 78 has been the strongest car on 1.5-mile tracks this year.

“I thought we did everything right,” Kenseth said. “I thought we had good pit stops.”

Everything was good until after the final stop. Kenseth restarted fifth but couldn’t gain any ground.

“We just got really tight on that last set of tires,” he said. “I don’t know why, if it was just the track cooled down, and we didn’t realize it would change on us. We just got really tight on that last set, and I was just kind of stuck.”

But there still was something positive to take into Phoenix International Raceway and Homestead-Miami Speedway — possibly the last two races of Kenseth’s Cup career and certainly his last at Joe Gibbs Racing

“That was our worst run of the day, and it was still pretty competitive,” Kenseth said. “So it was nice to be competitive.”

Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. clinch spots in championship race

By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2017, 6:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

After the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway there is only one opening left in the four-driver field for the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kevin Harvick and Martin True Jr. will join Kyle Busch in contending for the title in two weeks. Harvick clinched his spot by winning the race at Texas. Truex, who finished second, earned his spot via points.

“We’ve had an amazing run on mile‑and‑a‑half (tracks),” Truex said. “To win (five) in a row was ridiculous.  To think we came up (10) laps short to do (six) is pretty good.  I’m proud of what we did today.

“Homestead is a completely different animal.  Excited to go there.”

Five drivers will compete next week at Phoenix Raceway to for the final spot in the championship four.

Brad Keselowski leaves Texas 19 points to the good after he finished fifth Sunday.

He is followed by Denny Hamlin (-19), Ryan Blaney (-22), Chase Elliott (-49) and Jimmie Johnson (-51).

Click here for the points standings.