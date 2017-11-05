Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Brendan Gaughan on issue with Ross Chastain: ‘I finally just had enough’

By Dustin LongNov 5, 2017, 1:08 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas — Brendan Gaughan admits  he could have handled his disagreement with Ross Chastain after Saturday night’s Xfinity race differently but said Sunday “at this point in my life, I’m kind of to the (point of) don’t care.’’

Gaughan and Chastain were involved in a scuffle after the race. Both were called to the NASCAR hauler and met with series officials.

Gaughan deflected questions about the scuffle after leaving the hauler. Sunday morning, he spoke about the incident on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio “Fantasy Racing Preview” show he co-hosts.

“Texas is tough,’’ Gaughan said on the show. “With the night race, the groove narrowed down. It isn’t the first issue that we’ve had and the first issue that others have had (with Chastain), and I finally just had enough. Should I have done something differently? Maybe, but at this point in my life I’m kind of to the (point of) don’t care.’’

Chastain said after the race that issues started when he and Gaughan were racing together.

“There was a slow car we were passing on the backstretch and (Gaughan) tried to split the middle,’’ Chastain said. “I wasn’t going to let him because it’s so much track position, there was clean track in front of us. We stayed side-by-side into (Turn) 3. I tried to arc from the bottom, and he tried to pinch me.

“I got really loose, saved it. All good. From then on, he was out to wreck me. My spotter could tell. (Gaughan) tried to get me in (Turns) 1 and 2.

“That’s just not acceptable. The speeds we’re going, we’ve seen guys get upside down in the catch fence on purpose before. I do not want to collect on my life insurance policy at 24 years old. That was my biggest thing in the (NASCAR) trailer, that I was upset with that needed to be taken care of.’’

Chastain said Gaughan approached him as he was exiting his car behind pit road after the race.

“I was just getting out of the car and was sitting on the door and was getting ready to swing my legs out and there he was,’’ Chastain said of Gaughan. “He just came right at me with his guys. There were just swings from that point on.’’

Said Gaughan on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio: “These millennials, they love to talk and text. I believe in this. This was taught to me by Butch Miller and Parnelli Jones, by some of the old greats, that if you have a problem, you make sure you get eye-to-eye contact, let them know you’ve got a problem, let them know it was intentional, accidental, whatever.’’

Gaughan said he’s heard from other competitors after the incident.

“I’ve got a lot of text messages from a lot of our peers that seem to be happy,’’ Gaughan said.

“There’s a lot of guys that don’t see eye-to-eye with Ross.’’

Chastain admits he might not be the most popular in the garage but also notes he’s not going after a popularity title.

“I race hard,’’ Chastain said. “I understand that. I know I make drivers mad. I know I make crew chiefs mad, guys thinking that I don’t get out of the way enough. It’s really hard out there to get out of the way. It’s hard for me to do that and go back to (sponsor) Flex Seal and tell them I did 100 percent and I tried to get the best finish.’’

Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch behind early at Texas after first-lap contact, pit stops

By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2017, 2:37 PM EST
Playoff drivers Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch are one lap down early in the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway after contact between the two drivers on the first lap forced them to pit.

Keselowski started 10th and Busch started fifth. Keselowski was on Busch’s outside in Turn 2 when Busch got loose and washed up into the No. 2 Ford.

The contact cut Keselowski’s left rear tire and caused significant damage to Busch’s right front fender.

Keselowski returned to the track in 39th and Busch in 40th after their pit stops. Busch transferred to the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway after he won last week’s race at Martinsville.

Keselowski entered the race 29 points inside the top four in the playoff standings. When he returned to the track after visiting pit road, his potential finishing spot had him 20 points behind the final transfer spot.

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway

By NBC SportsNov 5, 2017, 1:00 PM EST
Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Ryan Blaney. It was his race to lose after he won the first two stages in April, and it unfortunately got away from him. It won’t today.

Dustin Long

Kevin Harvick. He doesn’t wait until Phoenix to win and advance to the championship round in Miami.

Daniel McFadin

Matt Kenseth goes to victory lane in the first race since announcing he would be stepping away from NASCAR after this season.

Jerry Bonkowski

Jimmie Johnson. Sure, he’s struggled this year, but if he can repeat the win he had at Texas in April, he punches his ticket to the championship race and a chance to win a record eighth Cup title.

AAA extends sponsorship of Joey Logano’s team

By Dustin LongNov 5, 2017, 11:28 AM EST
Auto Club of Southern California and AAA has signed a multi-year extension to sponsor Joey Logano‘s No. 22 Ford for three Monster Energy Cup races annually, Team Penske announced Sunday.

AAA will sponsor Logano at Auto Club Speedway in March, Kansas Speedway in May and Texas Motor Speedway in November.

AAA also signed a multi-year renewal to be the entitlement sponsor of the playoff Cup race at Texas.

 

Today’s Cup race at Texas: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongNov 5, 2017, 7:00 AM EST
After the chaos of Martinsville, the Cup Series competes today at Texas Motor Speedway with a bid to the championship race in Miami at stake.

Kyle Busch secured a spot among the four title contenders in Miami with his Martinsville win. Martin Truex Jr. could clinch a spot via points today. If so, that would leave six drivers competing for the final two spots in the championship round.

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:07 p.m. Green flag is scheduled for 2:16 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 334 laps (501 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 85. Stage 2 ends at Lap 170.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. Driver-crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Air National Guard Band of the Southwest will perform the anthem at 2:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on NBCSN with Countdown to Green. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at goprn.com with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 87 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Jimmie Johnson won the spring race. Kyle Larson was second and Joey Logano placed third. Carl Edwards won this race a year ago. Logano placed second. Martin Truex Jr. was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup