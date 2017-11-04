Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Laps over 200 mph at Texas prove breathtaking for drivers

By Dustin LongNov 4, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Five NASCAR Cup cars zipped around Texas Motor Speedway at more than 200 mph in the final round of qualifying Friday.

The speeds were an increase from the spring when Kevin Harvick won the pole with a lap of 198.405 mph. The top 10 qualifiers Friday went faster than Harvick’s lap from earlier this year, led by Kurt Busch‘s pole-winning speed of 200.915 mph.

The increase was significant considering that pole speeds for Kansas and Charlotte in the playoffs decreased from the pole speeds at those tracks in the spring.

What led to the change in speeds at Texas?

Development,’’ said Denny Hamlin, who qualified second at 200.617 mph. “I mean, that’s the biggest thing is just the development, and trust me, I don’t know of any driver that was comfortable running the speeds that we’re running right now.

“Kevin Harvick walked by as soon as that was over, he’s like, I’m glad that is over. Like it’s crazy speed. You know, you felt it at Michigan when we were qualifying, average over 200, but here it’s just ‑ I mean, it feels way faster yet.

“So yeah, the big ones will be big here for sure because of the speeds, I don’t know that it was anticipated. Any time you do testing at a race track like this, there’s never enough rubber to get the speeds up where they’re really going to be, and I think it’s just the tire gripped the track just enough, it cooled down and went shade there at the end, which picked the track speed up. But hopefully with this big turn in weather (Saturday), we’re going to get these speeds back to a comfortable range.”

Temperatures are expected to climb into the high 80s, about 15 degrees warmer than it was at the track Friday. Temperatures in the 90s are forecast for Sunday’s race. Those temperature should slow cars.

“I think we will see 200 but not as an average,’’ Busch said. “It will drop probably seven or eight mph as far as average speed drop.”

Busch didn’t mind the fast speeds Friday.

“The sensation of speed is unbelievable,’’ he said. “It is such a cool feeling to go through both ends of the race track which are very different. To go through turns three and four almost wide open and have that car literally feel like it gains speed through the corner, that is one of the best feelings. That is one thing I always tell people when they ask what the best part is about being a NASCAR driver. It is usually Friday in that first practice session jumping down into the corner at 200 mph. It is one of the best feelings in the world and we got the pole.”

Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

By Dustin LongNov 4, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
The Xfinity Series concludes another busy day at Texas Motor Speedway with its race tonight.

Xfinity teams will qualify today. Cup teams also will be on track, holding two practices sessions.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are EASTERN)

1:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup garage open

2 p.m. — Xfinity garage opens

3 – 3:55 p.m. — Cup practice (CNBC)

5 – 5:50 p.m. — Final Cup practice (CNBC)

6:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle/three rounds) (CNBC)

8 p.m. — Xfinity driver intros

8:30 p.m. — O’Reilly 300 Xfinity race, 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Johnny Sauter clinches spot in championship race, Christopher Bell close on points

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 3, 2017, 10:45 PM EDT
With his win in Friday night’s JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway, Johnny Sauter clinched his berth in the Camping World Truck Series championship race in two weeks at Miami.

Christopher Bell needs to finish 31st or higher next weekend at Phoenix race to clinch a berth in the championship round at Miami on points.

Bell has 3,135 points, Sauter has 3,131 and Matt Crafton is third in the standings at 3,104.

Austin Cindric is fourth (3,085), while Ben Rhodes is close behind in fifth (3,080). John Hunter Nemechek had a rough night and finds himself last in the standings with 3,046 points.

Click here for points report

Results from JAG Metals 350 Truck race at Texas Motor Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 3, 2017, 10:27 PM EDT
There’s something about Texas Motor Speedway that brings out the best in Johnny Sauter.

The Wisconsin native won for the fourth time in his career at the 1.5-mile track in Friday night’s JAG Metals 350.

Not only was it Sauter’s third win of the 2017 season, it locks him into the championship race in two weeks in Miami.

It’s also the second straight win at TMS in the fall playoff race for Sauter, whose win there last year helped propel him into the championship race and his first career Truck title.

Click here for the full results of Friday’s race.

Johnny Sauter wins at Texas, locked into Truck championship race in Miami

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 3, 2017, 10:04 PM EDT
Defending NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champ Johnny Sauter took a big step towards repeating, winning Friday night’s JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway.

It is the Wisconsin native’s third win of the season, which equals the number of wins he earned en route to last year’s championship.

It also marks the second consecutive year that Sauter has won the fall playoff race at Texas, assuring himself a spot in the championship race in Miami in two weeks.

“I haven’t been pumped up this much in a long, long time,” Sauter said.

Sauter held off a late-race challenge by runner-up Austin Cindric to earn his fourth career triumph at TMS. In addition, it was the Hendrick Motorsports Engine Department’s 400th overall win.

Christopher Bell finished third, followed by Chase Briscoe and Justin Haley, who spun on Lap 58 after making contact with Sauter, his teammate at GMS Racing.

Haley kept his truck off the wall and sustained only minor damage to the left rear and was able to continue on.

Sixth through 10th were Kaz Grala, Grant Enfinger, Ryan Truex, Matt Crafton and Noah Gragson.

Crafton suffered a costly pit road penalty just past halfway when NASCAR ruled a crew member came over the wall too soon, and was never able to recover.

Justin Haley’s truck was found to be too low in inspection after the race. Christopher Bell’s truck was found to have an unsecured lug nut.

STAGE WINNERS: Christopher Bell (Stage 1), Noah Gragson (Stage 2).

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Austin Cindric gave Sauter a stiff challenge in the closing laps, but couldn’t get past. … Chase Briscoe bounced back from tough races at Talladega and Martinsville to finish fourth.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Tommy Joe Martins completed three laps before suffering a hard wreck in his Chevrolet Silverado. … John Hunter Nemechek pitted late in the race, had struggles restarting and then was penalized for speeding while exiting pit road. He finished 19th.

NOTABLE: John Hunter Nemechek, who is 39 points out of the final transfer spot, must win next weekend at Phoenix to advance to the championship round in Miami.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It was a nice points day, but we already have really good points, so we really wanted to win.” — Third-place finisher Christopher Bell.

WHAT’S NEXT: Lucas Oil 150; 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Phoenix Raceway