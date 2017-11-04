Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway

Kurt Busch leads Saturday afternoon Cup practice at Texas

By Dustin LongNov 4, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kurt Busch posted the fastest lap in Saturday afternoon’s Cup practice at Texas Motor Speedway. Busch, who won the pole for Sunday’s race, led the way with a lap of 191.768 mph.

Final Cup practice will be from 5 – 5:50 p.m. ET on CNBC.

Busch was followed in Saturday afternoon’s session by Denny Hamlin (191.110 mph), Erik Jones (191.069), Kyle Larson (190.880) and Chase Elliott (190.853). The next three drivers after Elliott were playoff drivers: Kyle Busch (190.725), Martin Truex Jr. (190.449) and Ryan Blaney (190.422).

Three playoff drivers ranked outside the top 10 in speed in the session. Kevin Harvick (189.987 mph) was 12th, Jimmie Johnson (189.261) was 16th and Brad Keselowski (188.147) was 23rd.

Larson has the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 189.152 mph.

There were no incidents in the session.

Click here for practice report

Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch docked 60 minutes of practice time

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway
By Dustin LongNov 4, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas – Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will each miss 60 minutes of practice time between the two sessions Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway. They are being penalized for inspection issues.

Hamlin and Busch, both playoff drivers, will miss 30 minutes in Saturday’s opening Cup practice and also in Saturday’s final practice.

Saturday’s first practice is from 3 – 3:55 p.m. ET on CNBC. Saturday’s final practice session is from 5 – 5:50 p.m. ET on CNBC.

Playoff drivers Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott will each miss 15 minutes in Saturday’s final practice. Also missing 15 minutes in that session will be Kasey Kahne, Trevor Bayne, Reed Sorenson, Joey Logano, Corey LaJoie and Gray Gaulding. All are being docked practice time for inspection issues.

Missing 30 minutes in final practice for inspection issues will be Matt Kenseth and Erik Jones (along with Hamlin and Busch).

 and on Facebook

 

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Texas: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 4, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The second race of the three-race NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8 playoffs takes place in tonight’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here’s the info you need for the race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Chris Newton, Chris Muffler Service, will give the command to start engines at 8:37 p.m. Green flag is scheduled for 8:46 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Qualifying is slated for 6:05 p.m. Driver introductions are at 8 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Madison McWilliams will perform the anthem at 8:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO:  NBCSN will broadcast the race at 8:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at goprn.com, starting with its pre-race show at 8 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 80 degrees and a one percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won last fall’s playoff race, followed by Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick. Erik Jones won in the spring, leading 112 of 200 laps, followed by Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 6:05 p.m.

 

Laps over 200 mph at Texas prove breathtaking for drivers

By Dustin LongNov 4, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas — Five NASCAR Cup cars zipped around Texas Motor Speedway at more than 200 mph in the final round of qualifying Friday.

The speeds were an increase from the spring when Kevin Harvick won the pole with a lap of 198.405 mph. The top 10 qualifiers Friday went faster than Harvick’s lap from earlier this year, led by Kurt Busch‘s pole-winning speed of 200.915 mph.

The increase was significant considering that pole speeds for Kansas and Charlotte in the playoffs decreased from the pole speeds at those tracks in the spring.

What led to the change in speeds at Texas?

Development,’’ said Denny Hamlin, who qualified second at 200.617 mph. “I mean, that’s the biggest thing is just the development, and trust me, I don’t know of any driver that was comfortable running the speeds that we’re running right now.

“Kevin Harvick walked by as soon as that was over, he’s like, I’m glad that is over. Like it’s crazy speed. You know, you felt it at Michigan when we were qualifying, average over 200, but here it’s just ‑ I mean, it feels way faster yet.

“So yeah, the big ones will be big here for sure because of the speeds, I don’t know that it was anticipated. Any time you do testing at a race track like this, there’s never enough rubber to get the speeds up where they’re really going to be, and I think it’s just the tire gripped the track just enough, it cooled down and went shade there at the end, which picked the track speed up. But hopefully with this big turn in weather (Saturday), we’re going to get these speeds back to a comfortable range.”

Temperatures are expected to climb into the high 80s, about 15 degrees warmer than it was at the track Friday. Temperatures in the 90s are forecast for Sunday’s race. Those temperature should slow cars.

“I think we will see 200 but not as an average,’’ Busch said. “It will drop probably seven or eight mph as far as average speed drop.”

Busch didn’t mind the fast speeds Friday.

“The sensation of speed is unbelievable,’’ he said. “It is such a cool feeling to go through both ends of the race track which are very different. To go through turns three and four almost wide open and have that car literally feel like it gains speed through the corner, that is one of the best feelings. That is one thing I always tell people when they ask what the best part is about being a NASCAR driver. It is usually Friday in that first practice session jumping down into the corner at 200 mph. It is one of the best feelings in the world and we got the pole.”

 and on Facebook

Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 4, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series concludes another busy day at Texas Motor Speedway with its race tonight.

Xfinity teams will qualify today. Cup teams also will be on track, holding two practices sessions.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are EASTERN)

1:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup garage open

2 p.m. — Xfinity garage opens

3 – 3:55 p.m. — Cup practice (CNBC)

5 – 5:50 p.m. — Final Cup practice (CNBC)

6:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle/three rounds) (CNBC)

8 p.m. — Xfinity driver intros

8:30 p.m. — O’Reilly 300 Xfinity race, 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)