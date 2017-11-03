Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Richard Petty Motorsports adds sponsor for 2018

By Dustin LongNov 3, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Richard Petty Motorsports announced that Click n’ Close will be the primary sponsor of the No. 43 car for at least three races next season, including the Daytona 500.

Darrell Wallace Jr. will drive the No. 43 car next year. He replaces Aric Almirola, who is expected to drive the No. 10 at Stewart-Haas Racing next season. Stewart-Haas Racing is scheduled to announce the driver for the No. 10 car Wednesday.

Richard Petty Motorsports has yet to announce what its manufacturer will be, where the team will be located and its full sponsor lineup for 2018.

Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance, addressed if RPM will be back with Ford.

“Ford remains committed to being RPM’s OEM partner for the 2018 season and we are awaiting finalization of our contract to do so,’’ Pericak said in a statement. “RPM has not made a commitment to Ford for 2018 as of yet.”

Click n’ Close is Mid America Mortgage’s new digital mortgage approve and closing platform. The company has entered into an official partnership with NASCAR and RPM.

Click n’ Close will sponsor Wallace at Phoenix and Texas next year, along with the Daytona 500.

“We have recently had a lot of positive discussions about our race program in 2018, and having a new partner such as Click n’ Close is proof of that,” said Richard Petty, co-owner, Richard Petty Motorsports, in a statement. “Click n’ Close is a perfect tool for people who want a faster, more secure way to apply for a mortgage. We feel that Bubba and our team are a perfect fit to help spread their message to NASCAR fans across the country.”

Blake Koch fastest in first of 2 Xfinity practices at Texas Motor Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 3, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT
Blake Koch was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series practices this afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway.

Koch covered the 1.5-mile oval at 189.347 mph, nearly 2 mph faster than second fastest, Daniel Hemric (187.461 mph).

Kyle Larson was third (187.350), followed by Erik Jones (187.207), Ryan Blaney (187.201), Austin Dillon (186.851), Ty Dillon (186.670), Elliott Sadler (186.316), Christopher Bell (186.258) and Matt Tifft (186.079).

The second practice session takes place at 5 to 5:55 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App.

Ryan Blaney nearly eclipses 200 mph to lead Cup practice at Texas

By Dustin LongNov 3, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Ryan Blaney posted the fastest lap in Friday’s 85-minute practice session with a lap of 199.933 mph Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Blaney was followed by Denny Hamlin (199.196 mph), Kurt Busch (199.181), Martin Truex Jr. (198.954) and Matt Kenseth (198.749).

Also over 198 mph were: Chase Elliott (198.749 mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (198.333), Kyle Busch (198.100) and Kevin Harvick (198.027).

There were no incidents in the session.

Jimmie Johnson missed the first 1 hour, 12 minutes of the session because of fuel pressure problems, getting on track with 13 minutes left in the session. Johnson ranked 19th on the speed chart with a lap of 196.428 mph. He ran only three laps in the session, fewest among the 40 cars on track.

Daniel Hemric drove the No. 27 car for Paul Menard, who was at home with his wife and newborn baby. Menard will be in the car Saturday and race Sunday.

Ryan Blaney says hard racing with Kevin Harvick at Martinsville was ‘nothing personal’

By Dustin LongNov 3, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Ryan Blaney said his conversation with Kevin Harvick after last weekend’s race at Martinsville was a “stern talking to’’ but said he felt all was good between the playoff drivers.

Blaney and Harvick made contact throughout the Martinsville race and then had a discussion afterward on pit road.

“Obviously we weren’t happy with each other,’’ Blaney said Friday at Texas Motor Speedway. “Both of us had our conversations and what we were upset about. I felt like we handled it fine. It was a stern talking to.

“I have a lot of respect for Kevin. He helped me a lot when I got started a couple of years ago. It is just Martinsville racing pretty much. We had a talk, and I think we are fine. I am sure we are over it. Those were just to reassure that we were good.”

Blaney explained what bothered him about how Harvick raced him at Martinsville.

“The issue that I had was the first time he started running us over we were trying to pass somebody, and I can’t go anywhere when you are beating the bumper off me when I am trying to pass somebody,’’ Blaney said.

“After that, we were struggling and that is when it happened again. I think it was just two things, it is Martinsville and we are in the playoffs and I am not going to just let someone go, especially someone we are racing in the playoffs. In this round, there are so many good cars. I don’t think he was really pushing us around or being a bully or anything like that, it was just really hard racing. I have seen that plenty of times over the years at that place and watching on TV. It was nothing personal, just two drivers racing hard.”

Blaney finished eighth at Martinsville but is outside a transfer spot to the championship round in two weeks in Miami.

Texas, though, presents a strong chance for him to win and earn a spot in Miami or finish well enough to climb into a position to advance by points. He won both stages at this track in the spring. He finished 12th after sliding through his pit box on his final pit stop.

“I think we just need to have a solid weekend like we had in the spring race and try to finish it out better,’’ Blaney said. “We got behind there and slid through my box the last pit stop which put us back. We need to have a good, solid race.

“That is the best thing we can do. Cut down on mistakes like we have the whole playoffs. We haven’t had huge mistakes. We have been consistent and gotten good finishes. We are coming to a track that has been decent for us in the past and the 1.5-mile stuff has been really good for us. Hopefully we can have a solid weekend and a good run on Sunday and put ourselves in a decent spot going into Phoenix.”

Chase Elliott: ‘I’m still pretty frustrated’ about being wrecked at Martinsville

By Dustin LongNov 3, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Chase Elliott admits he is “still pretty frustrated” about Denny Hamlin wrecking him for the lead in the final laps at Martinsville, but says he and his team can’t be consumed by it this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

After seeing his chance to win end against the wall at Martinsville, Elliott’s 27th-place finish leaves him last among the eight playoff drivers heading into Sunday’s race.

“As far as last week goes, I don’t know that my thoughts are a whole lot different today than they were then,’’ Elliott said Friday at Texas Motor Speedway. “I’m still pretty frustrated about it. Really, as the week has gone along, it’s given me a lot of time to think about how close we were to going to Homestead. I think with anything else, that will drive you up the wall more as you think about it. Definitely not happy about it. I don’t think a whole lot has changed.

“No, I’m not going to answer you all’s questions whether I’m going to get him back or not, so don’t even ask because you’re not going to hear it from me. Just don’t go there. I don’t think my mindset has changed a whole lot from that standpoint. This is a point in this round where we’re going to have to perform these next two weeks to have a chance now at Homestead.’’

Hamlin stated after the race it was not his intent to wreck Elliott and apologized on social media shortly after the race. Hamlin said this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he has offered to have a conversation with Elliott but that had not been answered

With two races left to determine the four drivers to race for the championship in two weeks in Miami, Elliott says he doesn’t have  time to worry about Hamlin.

“I’m not overwhelming myself with him or any other driver in particular as the weekend goes along,’’ Elliott said. “I don’t think you can do that and look yourself in the eyes and think you have a fair shot if you have that mindset coming into a weekend.

“We’re going to go about our business as we always do and hope we make the right guesses and I make the right judgement calls and (crew chief) Alan (Gustafson) and the team makes the right calls throughout the weekend to have a  chance to win.’’

About the fan reaction last weekend at Martinsville where the crowd booed Hamlin and cheered Elliott loudly, Elliott said: “I wasn’t expecting to have that or hear that or see it throughout the week. I don’t know if refreshing is the right word, but it’s been pretty encouraging to see that kind of support regardless of the circumstance. To see people encouraging you and wanting you to go and try to win this weekend. To me, that’s been kind of the message from a lot of fans, hey, the best thing you can do for the fans that supported you is to try to go and win one of these next two weekends and give yourself a shot at Homestead. I’m looking forward to giving that my best shot.’’

