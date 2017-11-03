NASCAR America: Jimmie Johnson Foundation a Comcast Community Champion nominee

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Last week NASCAR America announced the nominees for this year’s Comcast Community Champion Award and profiled one of the three nominees, the Chip Ganassi Racing pit crew department.

This week’s focus is on the foundation of seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson.

The Jimmie Johnson Foundation has long worked to help children, families and communities in need. Now its focus is on K-12 public education.

In the above video, Johnson, his wife Chandra and foundation director Amanda Prothero discuss the foundation’s work.

Prothero says by the end of this year the foundation will have donated more than $11 million to K-12 schools and non-profits.

Watch the video to hear from many of the students who have benefited from Johnson’s foundation.