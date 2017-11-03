Kyle Larson fastest in crash-shortened Xfinity practice at Texas

Kyle Larson had the hammer down in Friday’s second and final Xfinity series practice at Texas Motor Speedway.
Larson covered the 1.5-mile oval with a run of 190.631 mph, more than 2 mph faster than Ryan Blaney (188.488 mph).
Erik Jones was third (188.436), followed by William Byron (187.885) and Elliott Sadler (187.800).
Blake Koch, who was fastest in the first practice session of the day, was sixth in the final practice (187.650 mph), followed by Austin Dillon (187.591), Cole Custer (187.572), Christopher Bell (187.396) and Matt Tifft (187.350).
The session was cut short by approximately 15 minutes after Daniel Hemric spun and backed into the wall, sustaining heavy damage.
“Something in the rear end broke and that was it,” Hemric said after being checked and released from the infield medical center. “It’s not ideal by any means, but I have faith in these RCR guys (will get his back-up car competitive).”
NASCAR officials tried to clean the track to allow cars additional practice time, but time expired and NASCAR was unable to add time because the NASCAR Cup qualifying session was slated to start shortly afterward.
Click here for the final practice speed chart.
18-year-old Indiana native Justin Haley earned his first career Truck Series pole and became the youngest Truck Series pole winner at Texas Motor Speedway in qualifying for tonight’s JAG Metals 350.
In addition, Haley recorded the fifth-fastest pole speed in Truck Series history, covering the 1.5-mile oval at 186.181 mph.
Haley was followed by Noah Gragson (186.053), Christopher Bell (185.982), Johnny Sauter (185.861), Ryan Truex (184.894) and Austin Cindric (184.887).
Seventh through 12th were Kaz Grala (184.571), Matt Crafton (184.351), Ben Rhodes (183.861), Chase Briscoe (183.849), John Hunter Nemechek (182.051) and Myatt Snider (177.101).
Click here for the full qualifying results.
Blake Koch was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series practices this afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway.
Koch covered the 1.5-mile oval at 189.347 mph, nearly 2 mph faster than second fastest, Daniel Hemric (187.461 mph).
Kyle Larson was third (187.350), followed by Erik Jones (187.207), Ryan Blaney (187.201), Austin Dillon (186.851), Ty Dillon (186.670), Elliott Sadler (186.316), Christopher Bell (186.258) and Matt Tifft (186.079).
The second practice session takes place at 5 to 5:55 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App.
Click here for the first practice speed grid.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Richard Petty Motorsports announced that Click n’ Close will be the primary sponsor of the No. 43 car for at least three races next season, including the Daytona 500.
Darrell Wallace Jr. will drive the No. 43 car next year. He replaces Aric Almirola, who is expected to drive the No. 10 at Stewart-Haas Racing next season. Stewart-Haas Racing is scheduled to announce the driver for the No. 10 car Wednesday.
Richard Petty Motorsports has yet to announce what its manufacturer will be, where the team will be located and its full sponsor lineup for 2018.
Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance, addressed if RPM will be back with Ford.
“Ford remains committed to being RPM’s OEM partner for the 2018 season and we are awaiting finalization of our contract to do so,’’ Pericak said in a statement. “RPM has not made a commitment to Ford for 2018 as of yet.”
Click n’ Close is Mid America Mortgage’s new digital mortgage approve and closing platform. The company has entered into an official partnership with NASCAR and RPM.
Click n’ Close will sponsor Wallace at Phoenix and Texas next year, along with the Daytona 500.
“We have recently had a lot of positive discussions about our race program in 2018, and having a new partner such as Click n’ Close is proof of that,” said Richard Petty, co-owner, Richard Petty Motorsports, in a statement. “Click n’ Close is a perfect tool for people who want a faster, more secure way to apply for a mortgage. We feel that Bubba and our team are a perfect fit to help spread their message to NASCAR fans across the country.”
and on Facebook
FORT WORTH, Texas – Ryan Blaney posted the fastest lap in Friday’s 85-minute practice session with a lap of 199.933 mph Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.
Blaney was followed by Denny Hamlin (199.196 mph), Kurt Busch (199.181), Martin Truex Jr. (198.954) and Matt Kenseth (198.749).
Also over 198 mph were: Chase Elliott (198.749 mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (198.333), Kyle Busch (198.100) and Kevin Harvick (198.027).
MORE: Ryan Blaney on discussion with Kevin Harvick at Martinsville
MORE: Chase Elliott “still pretty frustrated” about Martinsville finish
There were no incidents in the session.
Jimmie Johnson missed the first 1 hour, 12 minutes of the session because of fuel pressure problems, getting on track with 13 minutes left in the session. Johnson ranked 19th on the speed chart with a lap of 196.428 mph. He ran only three laps in the session, fewest among the 40 cars on track.
Daniel Hemric drove the No. 27 car for Paul Menard, who was at home with his wife and newborn baby. Menard will be in the car Saturday and race Sunday.
Click here for practice report