Kurt Busch sets NASCAR qualifying record at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 3, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT
Kurt Busch earned the pole Friday for Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 with a track record at Texas Motor Speedway.

But Busch’s 22nd career was so much more in the bigger picture.

His speed of 200.915 mph (26.877 seconds) was the fastest run at a 1.5-mile track in a stock car.

“Happy birthday, Old Man,” Busch told NBCSN of crew chief Tony Gibson, who turned 54 today. “We just freed it up and the Ford stuck. Our guys are still working hard and pushing. There was something good coming into today and it was Gibson’s birthday.

“We’ve had bad luck and have to get ahead of it, to get a step ahead instead of a step behind.”

Five drivers qualified at more than 200 mph. Denny Hamlin was second (200.617 mph), followed by Kevin Harvick (200.378), Erik Jones (200.326) and Kyle Busch (200.252).

“It’s crazy speed,” Hamlin said.

Sixth through 10th were Daniel Suarez (199.593 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (199.431), Ryan Blaney (199.380), Jimmie Johnson (198.727) and Brad Keselowski (198.478).

Seven of the eight remaining playoff contenders were in the top 10, but not Chase Elliott.

Elliott, who ranks last among the playoff drivers in the points, did not make a qualifying attempt because his car failed inspection for qualifying multiple times. He’ll start 34th Sunday.

“We’ll just have to play it by ear and see what happens (Sunday),” Elliott told NBCSN. “I thought we had a decent race car and was really excited about qualifying.”

Twenty-six points out of a transfer spot, Elliott is practically in a must-win situation (or next week’s race at Phoenix) to advance to the championship round in Miami.

“I’m looking forward to Sunday, we know we’ll have to start in the back, and we’ll try to get it driving good tomorrow,” Elliott said. “Jimmie (Johnson) started in the back in the spring and it worked out fine for him (won the race). We see it every weekend. Guys are faced with adversity. I think it’s doable.”

This is the second consecutive time Elliott has failed to make a qualifying attempt at Texas because his car could not pass inspection.

Other drivers not recording a time in the first round included Matt Kenseth, Trevor Bayne and Joey Logano.

Click here for full qualifying results.

Laps over 200 mph at Texas prove breathtaking for drivers

By Dustin LongNov 4, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Five NASCAR Cup cars zipped around Texas Motor Speedway at more than 200 mph in the final round of qualifying Friday.

The speeds were an increase from the spring when Kevin Harvick won the pole with a lap of 198.405 mph. The top 10 qualifiers Friday went faster than Harvick’s lap from earlier this year, led by Kurt Busch‘s pole-winning speed of 200.915 mph.

The increase was significant considering that pole speeds for Kansas and Charlotte in the playoffs decreased from the pole speeds at those tracks in the spring.

What led to the change in speeds at Texas?

Development,’’ said Denny Hamlin, who qualified second at 200.617 mph. “I mean, that’s the biggest thing is just the development, and trust me, I don’t know of any driver that was comfortable running the speeds that we’re running right now.

“Kevin Harvick walked by as soon as that was over, he’s like, I’m glad that is over. Like it’s crazy speed. You know, you felt it at Michigan when we were qualifying, average over 200, but here it’s just ‑ I mean, it feels way faster yet.

“So yeah, the big ones will be big here for sure because of the speeds, I don’t know that it was anticipated. Any time you do testing at a race track like this, there’s never enough rubber to get the speeds up where they’re really going to be, and I think it’s just the tire gripped the track just enough, it cooled down and went shade there at the end, which picked the track speed up. But hopefully with this big turn in weather (Saturday), we’re going to get these speeds back to a comfortable range.”

Temperatures are expected to climb into the high 80s, about 15 degrees warmer than it was at the track Friday. Temperatures in the 90s are forecast for Sunday’s race. Those temperature should slow cars.

“I think we will see 200 but not as an average,’’ Busch said. “It will drop probably seven or eight mph as far as average speed drop.”

Busch didn’t mind the fast speeds Friday.

“The sensation of speed is unbelievable,’’ he said. “It is such a cool feeling to go through both ends of the race track which are very different. To go through turns three and four almost wide open and have that car literally feel like it gains speed through the corner, that is one of the best feelings. That is one thing I always tell people when they ask what the best part is about being a NASCAR driver. It is usually Friday in that first practice session jumping down into the corner at 200 mph. It is one of the best feelings in the world and we got the pole.”

Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 4, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
The Xfinity Series concludes another busy day at Texas Motor Speedway with its race tonight.

Xfinity teams will qualify today. Cup teams also will be on track, holding two practices sessions.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are EASTERN)

1:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup garage open

2 p.m. — Xfinity garage opens

3 – 3:55 p.m. — Cup practice (CNBC)

5 – 5:50 p.m. — Final Cup practice (CNBC)

6:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle/three rounds) (CNBC)

8 p.m. — Xfinity driver intros

8:30 p.m. — O’Reilly 300 Xfinity race, 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Johnny Sauter clinches spot in championship race, Christopher Bell close on points

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 3, 2017, 10:45 PM EDT
With his win in Friday night’s JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway, Johnny Sauter clinched his berth in the Camping World Truck Series championship race in two weeks at Miami.

Christopher Bell needs to finish 31st or higher next weekend at Phoenix race to clinch a berth in the championship round at Miami on points.

Bell has 3,135 points, Sauter has 3,131 and Matt Crafton is third in the standings at 3,104.

MORE: Johnny Sauter wins at Texas, locked into truck championship race in Miami

MORE: Results from JAG Metals 350 Truck race at Texas Motor Speedway

Austin Cindric is fourth (3,085), while Ben Rhodes is close behind in fifth (3,080). John Hunter Nemechek had a rough night and finds himself last in the standings with 3,046 points.

Click here for points report

Results from JAG Metals 350 Truck race at Texas Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 3, 2017, 10:27 PM EDT
There’s something about Texas Motor Speedway that brings out the best in Johnny Sauter.

The Wisconsin native won for the fourth time in his career at the 1.5-mile track in Friday night’s JAG Metals 350.

Not only was it Sauter’s third win of the 2017 season, it locks him into the championship race in two weeks in Miami.

MORE: Johnny Sauter clinches spot in championship race, Christopher Bell close on points

MORE: Johnny Sauter wins at Texas, locked into truck championship race in Miami

It’s also the second straight win at TMS in the fall playoff race for Sauter, whose win there last year helped propel him into the championship race and his first career Truck title.

Click here for the full results of Friday’s race.