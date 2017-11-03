Justin Haley takes pole for tonight’s Truck race at Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas — Richard Petty Motorsports announced that Click n’ Close will be the primary sponsor of the No. 43 car for at least three races next season, including the Daytona 500.

Darrell Wallace Jr. will drive the No. 43 car next year. He replaces Aric Almirola, who is expected to drive the No. 10 at Stewart-Haas Racing next season. Stewart-Haas Racing is scheduled to announce the driver for the No. 10 car Wednesday.

Richard Petty Motorsports has yet to announce what its manufacturer will be, where the team will be located and its full sponsor lineup for 2018.

Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance, addressed if RPM will be back with Ford.

“Ford remains committed to being RPM’s OEM partner for the 2018 season and we are awaiting finalization of our contract to do so,’’ Pericak said in a statement. “RPM has not made a commitment to Ford for 2018 as of yet.”

Click n’ Close is Mid America Mortgage’s new digital mortgage approve and closing platform. The company has entered into an official partnership with NASCAR and RPM.

Click n’ Close will sponsor Wallace at Phoenix and Texas next year, along with the Daytona 500.

“We have recently had a lot of positive discussions about our race program in 2018, and having a new partner such as Click n’ Close is proof of that,” said Richard Petty, co-owner, Richard Petty Motorsports, in a statement. “Click n’ Close is a perfect tool for people who want a faster, more secure way to apply for a mortgage. We feel that Bubba and our team are a perfect fit to help spread their message to NASCAR fans across the country.”

Follow @dustinlong and on Facebook