Friday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

All three of NASCAR’s national series are on track today at Texas Motor Speedway, culminating with the Camping World Truck Series race.
Cup teams will have a practice session before qualifying today. Xfinity teams will have two practices today.
(All times are EASTERN)
10:30 a.m. — Truck garage opens
10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Cup garage open
12:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open
1 – 2:25 p.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN)
3 – 3:45 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
4 p.m. — Truck qualifying, single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 1)
5 – 5:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
6:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying, multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network; airs at 11:30 p.m. on NBCSN)
7:30 p.m. — Truck driver intros
8 p.m. — JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Harvey Relief Truck race, 147 laps/220.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Discount Tire will sponsor Brad Keselowski‘s car in 10 Cup races in 2018, Team Penske announced Friday morning.
The company will sponsor Keselowski’s car in next year’s Daytona 500, the season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway and eight other races. Discount Tire will serve as a prominent associate sponsor in the other races in 2018.
Discount Tire also will continue as primary sponsor of Team Penske’s No. 22 Xfinity car for multiple races in 2018 and beyond.
Discount Tire has been with Team Penske since 2010. Team Penske won the 2010 Xfinity title with Discount Tire and won the owner championship from 2013-15 with the sponsor.
“Our partnership with Team Penske has been incredibly successful during an exciting time for our company,” said Discount Tire Chairman Bruce T. Halle in a statement. “Roger (Penske) and his team have been wonderful to work with, and of course, all of the wins and championships are fantastic. As we continue to expand Discount Tire across the country, we look forward to celebrating more successes with Brad and all of Team Penske as together we pursue the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship.”
Said Keselowski: “Discount Tire has been an important part of my racing life for a long time now. I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish together and of the relationships I have built over the years. It will be like coming full circle next year, as many of the current guys on the No. 2 Cup team were also with me during our 2010 Xfinity championship run. It’s great to see this partnership continuing into the Cup Series while still maintaining an important place in the Xfinity Series.”
Last week NASCAR America announced the nominees for this year’s Comcast Community Champion Award and profiled one of the three nominees, the Chip Ganassi Racing pit crew department.
This week’s focus is on the foundation of seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson.
The Jimmie Johnson Foundation has long worked to help children, families and communities in need. Now its focus is on K-12 public education.
In the above video, Johnson, his wife Chandra and foundation director Amanda Prothero discuss the foundation’s work.
Prothero says by the end of this year the foundation will have donated more than $11 million to K-12 schools and non-profits.
Watch the video to hear from many of the students who have benefited from Johnson’s foundation.
Darian Grubb is a busy man these days.
He’s in the middle of finishing out the season as crew chief for Kasey Kahne on Hendrick Motorsports’s No. 5 Chevrolet. But he’s also preparing to crew chief for William Byron next season on the No. 24 Chevrolet. Grubb was announced as Byron’s crew chief earlier this week.
Grubb, who won the 2011 Cup championship with Tony Stewart, talked with NASCAR America’s Dave Burns about what it is like preparing to work with a rookie for the first time.
“A lot of it is going to be learning what he doesn’t know about the history of the races and how they work and what’s going on with the strategy and scenarios,” Grubb said. “He’s a pretty big student of the sport. He’s a pretty bright individual and I think he’s already got most of it down pat.”
Byron has three wins this season in the Xfinity Series and he won a rookie record seven times last year in the Camping World Truck Series.
Grubb still has three races left in his interim crew chief role with Kahne. Grubb took over the position from Keith Rodden after the playoff opener at Chicagoland.
Grubb said his time working with Kahne was a way for him to find out if he still wanted to be a crew chief full-time. Grubb had been serving as director of competition systems for Hendrick since August.
“I was always behind the scenes being able to say ‘you shouldn’t have made this call or you shouldn’t have made that call,'” Grubb said. “It’s a little bit interesting for me to try and learn see what’s going on different.”
Watch the above video for the full interview.
Eddie Gossage hit the jackpot this week.
The president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway has quite a bit on his plate to promote this weekend’s Cup playoff race at the 1.5-mile track.
Not only does he have Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s last race at the track to entice fans, he now has the controversy between Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin that erupted last weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
After Hamlin wrecked Elliott from the lead two laps from the scheduled distance, the fans at the track showed their displeasure as the two drivers had a heated discussion on the backstretch. Their uproar continued on social media and the radio waves throughout the week.
The lights at Martinsville were still hot when Gossage, who has operated Texas Motor Speedway since it opened in 1997, went to work to use the mayhem to his advantage.
Soon, an advertisement declaring Elliott as “The People’s Champion” was debuted by the track.
Gossage called into NASCAR America to discuss this weekend’s race and how he’s promoting it.
“You want to come after Martinsville and Talladega, because after both of those races everybody’s mad at everybody,” Gossage said. “Certainly from Martinsville last weekend there’s some stories coming out of that one that we didn’t quite see happening and it does make it more interesting.”
Gossage added that his track isn’t the best place for someone to seek payback for an accident that happened on a short track.
“Let’s be honest, at 195 m.ph. I’m not sure they’re going to be getting retribution this weekend or anything like that, ” Gossage said.
But that won’t keep Gossage from milking the feud for all it’s worth.
Watch the above video for the full interview.