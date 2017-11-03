Discount Tire to sponsor Brad Keselowski’s Cup car in 2018

Discount Tire will sponsor Brad Keselowski‘s car in 10 Cup races in 2018, Team Penske announced Friday morning.

The company will sponsor Keselowski’s car in next year’s Daytona 500, the season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway and eight other races. Discount Tire will serve as a prominent associate sponsor in the other races in 2018.

Discount Tire also will continue as primary sponsor of Team Penske’s No. 22 Xfinity car for multiple races in 2018 and beyond.

Discount Tire has been with Team Penske since 2010. Team Penske won the 2010 Xfinity title with Discount Tire and won the owner championship from 2013-15 with the sponsor.

“Our partnership with Team Penske has been incredibly successful during an exciting time for our company,” said Discount Tire Chairman Bruce T. Halle in a statement. “Roger (Penske) and his team have been wonderful to work with, and of course, all of the wins and championships are fantastic. As we continue to expand Discount Tire across the country, we look forward to celebrating more successes with Brad and all of Team Penske as together we pursue the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship.”

Said Keselowski: “Discount Tire has been an important part of my racing life for a long time now. I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish together and of the relationships I have built over the years. It will be like coming full circle next year, as many of the current guys on the No. 2 Cup team were also with me during our 2010 Xfinity championship run. It’s great to see this partnership continuing into the Cup Series while still maintaining an important place in the Xfinity Series.”

