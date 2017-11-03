Miller Lite, Discount Tire to sponsor Brad Keselowski’s Cup car in 2018

Miller Lite and Discount Tire will sponsor Brad Keselowski‘s Cup car in 2018, Team Penske announced Friday morning.

Miller Lite will sponsor Keselowski’s car in 11 races. Discount Tire will sponsor Keselowski’s car in 10 races, including next year’s Daytona 500 and the season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Discount Tire will serve as a prominent associate sponsor in the other races in 2018.

Discount Tire also will continue as primary sponsor of Team Penske’s No. 22 Xfinity car for multiple races in 2018 and beyond.

Miller Lite’s deal is for 2018 and beyond, according to the team.

“Miller Lite has been a terrific partner with Team Penske for 27 years and we welcome their continued support of the No. 2 Ford team,” said team owner Roger Penske in a statement. “There is no question that they have been a tremendous part of our NASCAR success, including winning the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series title together. We look forward to having Miller Lite back with the team as we head into the future.”

Discount Tire has been with Team Penske since 2010. Team Penske won the 2010 Xfinity title with Discount Tire and won the owner championship from 2013-15 with the sponsor.

“Our partnership with Team Penske has been incredibly successful during an exciting time for our company,” said Discount Tire Chairman Bruce T. Halle in a statement. “Roger and his team have been wonderful to work with, and of course, all of the wins and championships are fantastic. As we continue to expand Discount Tire across the country, we look forward to celebrating more successes with Brad and all of Team Penske as together we pursue the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship.”

Said Keselowski: “Discount Tire has been an important part of my racing life for a long time now. I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish together and of the relationships I have built over the years. It will be like coming full circle next year, as many of the current guys on the No. 2 Cup team were also with me during our 2010 Xfinity championship run. It’s great to see this partnership continuing into the Cup Series while still maintaining an important place in the Xfinity Series.”

“Many of the biggest moments of my career have involved Miller Lite. We have had a lot of success together and I am very proud to represent them within our sport. Many of the fans who cheer for the No. 2 on a weekly basis do it because of the Miller Lite brand. It’s an iconic look for NASCAR and a mainstay with Team Penske.”

