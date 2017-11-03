Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Chase Elliott: ‘I’m still pretty frustrated’ about being wrecked at Martinsville

By Dustin LongNov 3, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Chase Elliott admits he is “still pretty frustrated” about Denny Hamlin wrecking him for the lead in the final laps at Martinsville, but says he and his team can’t be consumed by it this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

After seeing his chance to win end against the wall at Martinsville, Elliott’s 27th-place finish leaves him last among the eight playoff drivers heading into Sunday’s race.

“As far as last week goes, I don’t know that my thoughts are a whole lot different today than they were then,’’ Elliott said Friday at Texas Motor Speedway. “I’m still pretty frustrated about it. Really, as the week has gone along, it’s given me a lot of time to think about how close we were to going to Homestead. I think with anything else, that will drive you up the wall more as you think about it. Definitely not happy about it. I don’t think a whole lot has changed.

“No, I’m not going to answer you all’s questions whether I’m going to get him back or not, so don’t even ask because you’re not going to hear it from me. Just don’t go there. I don’t think my mindset has changed a whole lot from that standpoint. This is a point in this round where we’re going to have to perform these next two weeks to have a chance now at Homestead.’’

Hamlin stated after the race it was not his intent to wreck Elliott and apologized on social media shortly after the race. Hamlin said this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he has offered to have a conversation with Elliott but that had not been answered

With two races left to determine the four drivers to race for the championship in two weeks in Miami, Elliott says he doesn’t have  time to worry about Hamlin.

“I’m not overwhelming myself with him or any other driver in particular as the weekend goes along,’’ Elliott said. “I don’t think you can do that and look yourself in the eyes and think you have a fair shot if you have that mindset coming into a weekend.

“We’re going to go about our business as we always do and hope we make the right guesses and I make the right judgement calls and (crew chief) Alan (Gustafson) and the team makes the right calls throughout the weekend to have a  chance to win.’’

About the fan reaction last weekend at Martinsville where the crowd booed Hamlin and cheered Elliott loudly, Elliott said: “I wasn’t expecting to have that or hear that or see it throughout the week. I don’t know if refreshing is the right word, but it’s been pretty encouraging to see that kind of support regardless of the circumstance. To see people encouraging you and wanting you to go and try to win this weekend. To me, that’s been kind of the message from a lot of fans, hey, the best thing you can do for the fans that supported you is to try to go and win one of these next two weekends and give yourself a shot at Homestead. I’m looking forward to giving that my best shot.’’

Ryan Blaney says hard racing with Kevin Harvick at Martinsville was ‘nothing personal’

By Dustin LongNov 3, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Ryan Blaney said his conversation with Kevin Harvick after last weekend’s race at Martinsville was a “stern talking to’’ but said he felt all was good between the playoff drivers.

Blaney and Harvick made contact throughout the Martinsville race and then had a discussion afterward on pit road.

“Obviously we weren’t happy with each other,’’ Blaney said Friday at Texas Motor Speedway. “Both of us had our conversations and what we were upset about. I felt like we handled it fine. It was a stern talking to.

“I have a lot of respect for Kevin. He helped me a lot when I got started a couple of years ago. It is just Martinsville racing pretty much. We had a talk, and I think we are fine. I am sure we are over it. Those were just to reassure that we were good.”

Blaney explained what bothered him about how Harvick raced him at Martinsville.

“The issue that I had was the first time he started running us over we were trying to pass somebody, and I can’t go anywhere when you are beating the bumper off me when I am trying to pass somebody,’’ Blaney said.

“After that, we were struggling and that is when it happened again. I think it was just two things, it is Martinsville and we are in the playoffs and I am not going to just let someone go, especially someone we are racing in the playoffs. In this round, there are so many good cars. I don’t think he was really pushing us around or being a bully or anything like that, it was just really hard racing. I have seen that plenty of times over the years at that place and watching on TV. It was nothing personal, just two drivers racing hard.”

Blaney finished eighth at Martinsville but is outside a transfer spot to the championship round in two weeks in Miami.

Texas, though, presents a strong chance for him to win and earn a spot in Miami or finish well enough to climb into a position to advance by points. He won both stages at this track in the spring. He finished 12th after sliding through his pit box on his final pit stop.

“I think we just need to have a solid weekend like we had in the spring race and try to finish it out better,’’ Blaney said. “We got behind there and slid through my box the last pit stop which put us back. We need to have a good, solid race.

“That is the best thing we can do. Cut down on mistakes like we have the whole playoffs. We haven’t had huge mistakes. We have been consistent and gotten good finishes. We are coming to a track that has been decent for us in the past and the 1.5-mile stuff has been really good for us. Hopefully we can have a solid weekend and a good run on Sunday and put ourselves in a decent spot going into Phoenix.”

Miller Lite, Discount Tire to sponsor Brad Keselowski’s Cup car in 2018

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 3, 2017, 10:08 AM EDT
Miller Lite and Discount Tire will sponsor Brad Keselowski‘s Cup car in 2018, Team Penske announced Friday morning.

Miller Lite will sponsor Keselowski’s car in 11 races. Discount Tire will sponsor Keselowski’s car in 10 races, including next year’s Daytona 500 and the season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Discount Tire will serve as a prominent associate sponsor in the other races in 2018.

Discount Tire also will continue as primary sponsor of Team Penske’s No. 22 Xfinity car for multiple races in 2018 and beyond.

Miller Lite’s deal is for 2018 and beyond, according to the team.

“Miller Lite has been a terrific partner with Team Penske for 27 years and we welcome their continued support of the No. 2 Ford team,” said team owner Roger Penske in a statement. “There is no question that they have been a tremendous part of our NASCAR success, including winning the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series title together. We look forward to having Miller Lite back with the team as we head into the future.”

Discount Tire has been with Team Penske since 2010. Team Penske won the 2010 Xfinity title with Discount Tire and won the owner championship from 2013-15 with the sponsor.

“Our partnership with Team Penske has been incredibly successful during an exciting time for our company,” said Discount Tire Chairman Bruce T. Halle in a statement. “Roger and his team have been wonderful to work with, and of course, all of the wins and championships are fantastic. As we continue to expand Discount Tire across the country, we look forward to celebrating more successes with Brad and all of Team Penske as together we pursue the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship.”

Said Keselowski: “Discount Tire has been an important part of my racing life for a long time now. I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish together and of the relationships I have built over the years. It will be like coming full circle next year, as many of the current guys on the No. 2 Cup team were also with me during our 2010 Xfinity championship run. It’s great to see this partnership continuing into the Cup Series while still maintaining an important place in the Xfinity Series.”

“Many of the biggest moments of my career have involved Miller Lite. We have had a lot of success together and I am very proud to represent them within our sport. Many of the fans who cheer for the No. 2 on a weekly basis do it because of the Miller Lite brand. It’s an iconic look for NASCAR and a mainstay with Team Penske.”

Friday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 3, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
All three of NASCAR’s national series are on track today at Texas Motor Speedway, culminating with the Camping World Truck Series race.

Cup teams will have a practice session before qualifying today. Xfinity teams will have two practices today.

(All times are EASTERN)

10:30 a.m. — Truck garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Cup garage open

12:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

1 – 2:25 p.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN)

3 – 3:45 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4 p.m. — Truck qualifying, single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 1)

5 – 5:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

6:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying, multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network; airs at 11:30 p.m. on NBCSN)

7:30 p.m. — Truck driver intros

8 p.m. — JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Harvey Relief Truck race, 147 laps/220.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Jimmie Johnson Foundation a Comcast Community Champion nominee

By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Last week NASCAR America announced the nominees for this year’s Comcast Community Champion Award and profiled one of the three nominees, the Chip Ganassi Racing pit crew department.

This week’s focus is on the foundation of seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson.

The Jimmie Johnson Foundation has long worked to help children, families and communities in need. Now its focus is on K-12 public education.

In the above video, Johnson, his wife Chandra and foundation director Amanda Prothero discuss the foundation’s work.

Prothero says by the end of this year the foundation will have donated more than $11 million to K-12 schools and non-profits.

Watch the video to hear from many of the students who have benefited from Johnson’s foundation.