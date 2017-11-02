NASCAR America: Darian Grubb preparing to serve as William Byron’s crew chief next season

Darian Grubb is a busy man these days.
He’s in the middle of finishing out the season as crew chief for Kasey Kahne on Hendrick Motorsports’s No. 5 Chevrolet. But he’s also preparing to crew chief for William Byron next season on the No. 24 Chevrolet. Grubb was announced as Byron’s crew chief earlier this week.
Grubb, who won the 2011 Cup championship with Tony Stewart, talked with NASCAR America’s Dave Burns about what it is like preparing to work with a rookie for the first time.
“A lot of it is going to be learning what he doesn’t know about the history of the races and how they work and what’s going on with the strategy and scenarios,” Grubb said. “He’s a pretty big student of the sport. He’s a pretty bright individual and I think he’s already got most of it down pat.”
Byron has three wins this season in the Xfinity Series and he won a rookie record seven times last year in the Camping World Truck Series.
Grubb still has three races left in his interim crew chief role with Kahne. Grubb took over the position from Keith Rodden after the playoff opener at Chicagoland.
Grubb said his time working with Kahne was a way for him to find out if he still wanted to be a crew chief full-time. Grubb had been serving as director of competition systems for Hendrick since August.
“I was always behind the scenes being able to say ‘you shouldn’t have made this call or you shouldn’t have made that call,'” Grubb said. “It’s a little bit interesting for me to try and learn see what’s going on different.”
Eddie Gossage hit the jackpot this week.
The president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway has quite a bit on his plate to promote this weekend’s Cup playoff race at the 1.5-mile track.
Not only does he have Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s last race at the track to entice fans, he now has the controversy between Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin that erupted last weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
After Hamlin wrecked Elliott from the lead two laps from the scheduled distance, the fans at the track showed their displeasure as the two drivers had a heated discussion on the backstretch. Their uproar continued on social media and the radio waves throughout the week.
The lights at Martinsville were still hot when Gossage, who has operated Texas Motor Speedway since it opened in 1997, went to work to use the mayhem to his advantage.
Soon, an advertisement declaring Elliott as “The People’s Champion” was debuted by the track.
Gossage called into NASCAR America to discuss this weekend’s race and how he’s promoting it.
“You want to come after Martinsville and Talladega, because after both of those races everybody’s mad at everybody,” Gossage said. “Certainly from Martinsville last weekend there’s some stories coming out of that one that we didn’t quite see happening and it does make it more interesting.”
Gossage added that his track isn’t the best place for someone to seek payback for an accident that happened on a short track.
“Let’s be honest, at 195 m.ph. I’m not sure they’re going to be getting retribution this weekend or anything like that, ” Gossage said.
But that won’t keep Gossage from milking the feud for all it’s worth.
Grant Enfinger was fastest in the final Camping World Truck Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway.
Enfinger, who drives the No. 98 Chevrolet for ThorSport Racing, posted a top speed of 185.274 mph around the 1.5-mile track.
Enfinger was followed by Myatt Snider (184.609), Austin Cindric (184.420), Justin Haley (184.370) and Johnny Sauter (184.332).
Sauter was fastest in the first practice session.
Snider recorded the most laps in the session with 42.
Christopher Bell, who was 10th fastest, has the best 10-lap average at 182.232 mph.
Tommy Joe Martins made contact with the wall in the session before he completed a lap. He was cleared and released from the infield care center.
Johnny Sauter was fastest in the first of two Camping World Truck Series practice sessions on Thursday at Texas Motor Speedway.
The GMS Racing driver led the session with a top speed of 182.871 mph.
Sauter led Noah Gragson (182.859), Ryan Truex (182.828), Myatt Snider (182.556) and Justin Haley (182.537).
Chase Briscoe, who was 10th fastest, recorded the most laps in the session with 34.
Gragson and Briscoe were the only drivers to record 10-lap runs in the session.
The second practice session is set for 5-5:55 p.m. ET. There is no TV coverage.
