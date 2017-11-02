Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
AP Images

Denny Hamlin: ‘I know in my head there was absolutely no intent’ to wreck Chase Elliott

By Daniel McFadinNov 2, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT
In his first public comments since Sunday’s race at Martinsville, Denny Hamlin stood by his claim that he did not intentionally crash Chase Elliott from the lead in the closing laps of the First Data 500.

“I know in my head there was absolutely no intent,” Hamlin said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint” while visiting a new Toyota plant in north Texas.

The comments come four days after Hamlin spun Elliott in Turn 3 with two laps left before the scheduled distance.

Hamlin stated his case in response to a question about the apology he posted on Twitter after the race, which opened the third round of the Cup playoffs.

“I was on my way home, just thinking about things,” Hamlin said. “Obviously, what I was being regretful for was being too aggressive at that time. I know in my head there was absolutely no intent. I pretty much laid it all out there. It’s the first time I’ve been ever in a situation like that before.

“I haven’t seen any tapes coming up of me saying (or) showing that ain’t true. I think my reputation on the race track and the way I drive speak for itself.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said “nothing will change” about how he drives with two races left in the current playoff round, which will decide the four drivers who advance to the championship race.

“Wrecks happen in racing,” Hamlin said. “It has for a billion years. It’s not the first, and it won’t be the last. I can guarantee that.”

Hamlin said he’s “not worried” about how other drivers will race him in the aftermath of the incident, which led to him and Elliott having a heated confrontation on the backstretch.

“I’ve told them however you want to race me, is absolutely fine. I’ll be OK with that,” Hamlin said. “I’m not worried about it, I have no time to be worried about anything like that. We have two more races to get ourselves in the final four. Texas is the first step to doing that.”

With teams on track Friday at Texas Motor Speedway for the first time since last weekend’s race, Hamlin said he has not communicated with Elliott since, but has tried reaching out.

“I have offered to have contact and a conversation, but it’s difficult when someone is mad and they choose not to,” Hamlin said.

Xfinity Spotlight: Q&A with Joey Gase

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 2, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
He’s only 24, but Joey Gase has been around for some time.

Gase is nearing the end of his fourth full-time season in the Xfinity Series, but he’s been competing in it since 2011 when he was 18 and mostly driving start-and-park rides. Since then, the Iowa native has accumulated 172 Xfinity starts and 19 Cup starts.

After six years with Jimmy Means Racing, Gase has decided it’s time to move on. He’s pursuing opportunities that would see him competing primarily in the Cup Series.

“It’s definitely weird,” Gase told NBC Sports. “I don’t think it’s too huge of a risky move, but you never know what can happen. It’s a little different for sure not knowing (with) 100 percent security (of) having a full-time ride with Jimmy and going out and talking with all these different teams. Through the winter last year, to be honest with you, we didn’t know if we were going to be able to make it through the whole Xfinity season, myself and Jimmy.

“Everyone on our team was nervous because of the competition level jumping up so much from the year before and so many new teams coming in and so many cars at Daytona. We were just worried about making Daytona, cause that kind of sets the rest of your season as far as funding for the team. That’s the biggest paying race of the year. … Lucky for us, the beginning of the year went really well for us and we finished seventh.”

Gase again finished in the top 10 at Daytona in July, bringing his career total to three.

Gase will get another chance to tryout for curious Cup teams this weekend as he competes for Tommy Baldwin Racing at Texas Motor Speedway. Driving the No. 7 Chevrolet, it will be his seventh Cup start of the year after previous races with BK Racing and Premium Motorsports.

The following Q&A has been edited and condensed.

NBC Sports: What’s your earliest vivid memory related to auto racing?

Gase: Ever since my first memories started, I have auto racing. My dad raced before I did back in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He just raced at the local short track level. I remember going up there every Friday night in the summer and watching my dad race and cheer him on. I remember during the winter I just couldn’t wait for the racing season to start again so I could go back out and watch my dad race. And I loved working on the car with him as well.

NBC Sports: What was the first time you got in a car to race?

Gase: I did my first go-kart race when I was 8 years old. I was lucky enough to go out and win my first race, which was very surprising and cool to everybody. When I turned 14 I started to race my dad’s old dirt modified.

NBC Sports: What do you remember about winning that first race?

Gase: To have some of the other parents not be too happy and claim we were cheating because it was our first ever race. It was pretty funny and they tore us down in tech and we were legal. To have that and start off well was really cool.

NBC Sports: What was your first car?

Gase: A ’97 Mercury Mountaineer. It was my dad’s car. He had it since it was new. We kind of had to bring it back to life for me. It was a car I wanted to be my first car. Being from Iowa, it was a V8. It was all-wheel drive. It was really good in the snow to go out and have fun like you shouldn’t do when you’re in high school driving around. Go off-roading and stuff like that.

NBC Sports: Have you ever named a car or race car?

Gase: I have not, no. But I talk to them kind of weird, like a person. … I talk to them a little bit. The car has to know that you like them and you’re going to take care of them.

NBC Sports: You’re talking to it during a race?

Gase: More before the race or I guess if you get through a big wreck or something.

NBC Sports: What was the first NASCAR race you attended?

Gase: I forget what year it was, but it would be the Brickyard 400. I went with my grandparents every year. They had season tickets to that race and I would go every year to that. We probably went five years or so. To be able to race in the Brickyard 400 this year for the first time (finished 25th) too was pretty crazy to think about how I used to come there as a fan and thinking how cool it would be to race there and remembered exactly where I sat. … It was a pretty cool feeling.

NBC Sports: What’s the most fun race you’ve ever been a part of?

Gase: There is one race in particular (at Richmond) I remember. Jimmy and I were actually arguing on the (pit) call. He didn’t want to take tires and I wanted to put four tires on. We came down pit road and not too many other people did and we put four tires on and it went green for the rest of the way to the checkered and everyone else had to pit under green. So we had better tires than everyone else, so we were able to fly by a lot people, including the leaders. So when you’re a small team and being able to get lucky on a call like that it’s a lot of fun.

NBC Sports: If you could have a one-on-one race with any driver, who would it be and what would the track and type of car be?

Gase: It would probably be with Rusty Wallace. He was my favorite driver when I was growing up. It would probably be at Iowa Speedway for multiple reasons. I’m from Iowa and I remember how excited I was when they announced they were building a NASCAR track in Iowa and also Rusty Wallace was helping build it and design it as well. I’ve been able to race at that track since I was 15 years old. I think it would be cool to race Rusty at the track he helped design and be at my home track at the same time. … How about a super late model?

Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Texas

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 2, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
Each of NASCAR’s three national series are at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend as the season enters its final weeks.

The Camping World Truck Series races Friday night, the Xfinity Series races Saturday night and the Monster Energy Cup Series races Sunday afternoon at Texas.

Track action begins today with the Truck Series.

Here is this weekend’s schedule:

(All times are EASTERN)

THURSDAY, Nov. 2

1 – 7 p.m. — Truck garage open

3 – 3:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV or radio )

5 – 5:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (No TV or radio)

FRIDAY, Nov. 3

10:30 a.m. — Truck garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Cup garage open

12:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

1 – 2:25 p.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN)

3 – 3:45 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4 p.m. — Truck qualifying, single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 1)

5 – 5:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

6:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying, multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network; airs at 11:30 p.m. on NBCSN)

7:30 p.m. — Truck driver intros

8 p.m. — JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Harvey Relief Truck race, 147 laps/220.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

1:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup garage open

2 p.m. — Xfinity garage opens

3 – 3:55 p.m. — Cup practice (CNBC)

5 – 5:50 p.m. — Final Cup practice (CNBC)

6:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle/three rounds) (CNBC)

8 p.m. — Xfinity driver intros

8:30 p.m. — O’Reilly 300 Xfinity race, 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, Nov. 5

8:30 a.m. — Cup garage opens

Noon — Cup drivers meeting

1:20 p.m. — Cup driver intros

2 p.m. — AAA Texas 500 Cup race, 334 laps/501 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Newest Hendrick Motorsports drivers get quizzed on team’s history

By Daniel McFadinNov 2, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
Hendrick Motorsports has a storied history in NASCAR, dating back to the early 1980s.

But how well do it newest drivers, William Byron and Alex Bowman, know it?

That’s what NASCAR America set out to determine Wednesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Marty Snider, Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett peppered the drivers with questions about the team’s history.

Watch the above video for the results.

NASCAR America: William Byron, Alex Bowman have very different racing roots

By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
The routes William Byron and Alex Bowman took to become full-time drivers for Hendrick Motorsports beginning next year couldn’t be more different.

Bowman, 24, grew up racing in Arizona and rose up through USAC and ARCA before he wound up competing full-time in the Cup series from 2014-15 with small teams. In 2016, without a full-time ride, he substituted for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 10 races as he recovered from a concussion. His performance led to Hendrick hiring him to drive the No. 88 full-time starting next season.

Byron, 19, went to his first NASCAR race at 7 when his father took him to Martinsville Speedway. But the native of Charlotte, North Carolina, didn’t begin racing until five years ago. Byron got his first taste what it could be like on the iRacing simulator game and is now nearing the end of his rookie season in the Xfinity Series. With JR Motorsports, Byron has three wins, including at Daytona and Indianapolis.

Byron will drive the No. 24 Chevrolet next season.

On NASCAR America, both drivers discussed they’re drastically different paths to the top of stock car racing.

Bowman said he wasn’t ready for Cup racing when the opportunity came.

“I feel like some of my (career) moves were necessary and forced almost,” Bowman said. “I didn’t want to go Cup racing when I first went Cup racing by any means. It was go Cup racing or sit on the couch. … I got to do two years full-time in the Cup Series with really nobody watching and no expectations.”

Byron is getting his Cup shot after winning a K&N Pro Series title, winning a rookie record seven races in the Camping World Truck Series and making it deep into the Xfinity playoffs.

“It was different for me because I didn’t come from a racing family,” Byron said. “So I didn’t have the expectations of going out there and winning.”

Watch the above video for more, including the drivers talking about the importance of their fathers to their careers.

 